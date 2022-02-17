The Hidden Genius Project Recognized as Global Impact Leaders Named Winner of two 2022 esteemed Anthem Awards in the Responsible Technology Community Engagement Category: Community Outreach and Networking or Community Organizations

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hidden Genius Project is pleased to announce its selection as winner of the inaugural Anthem Award within the Responsible Technology Community Engagement Category ; receiving Gold in Community Outreach (nominated by Patrick J. McGovern Foundation ) and Silver in Networking or Community Organizations.

Launched in June 2021 by The Webby Awards as a way to bring global recognition to social issues, the Anthem Award is known for honoring mission-driven organizations and individuals who have best exemplified world class talent, insight, leadership, execution and community growth. Categories range from education, arts and culture; health; human and civil rights; humanitarian action and services; responsible technology; and sustainability, environment and climate.

When The Hidden Genius Project was founded in 2012, it wasn't driven to win awards. It's vision was much bigger than that. Motivated by passion and faith, The Hidden Genius Project is a call to action to train and mentor Black male youth in technology creation, entrepreneurship, and leadership skills in hopes of producing thought leaders to transform their lives and communities.

With hundreds of deserving organizations having submitted their names, The Hidden Genius Project was named the winners for Community Outreach (nominated by Patrick J. McGovern Foundation) and Networking or Community Organizations .

Brandon Nicholson, Ph.D., Executive Director of The Hidden Genius Project shares, "The Hidden Genius Project is extremely excited to have been awarded recognition for our work in two different aspects of the Responsible Technology category. We believe it is quite fitting, as one of the most powerful ways in which we engage our communities with technology responsibly is to elevate our young people as leaders. Our Black boys and young men are invaluable protagonists in building our better future, and we are proud to have their work so visibly acknowledged and appreciated."

"We need to create new pathways to opportunity so we can all share in the prosperity of our digital future. The Hidden Genius Project's outstanding work to train and mentor Black male youth in technology creation and entrepreneurship sustains our hope and aspiration for a better world," said Patrick J. McGovern Foundation President Vilas Dhar . "We're thrilled the Anthem Awards recognized the work of The Hidden Genius Project to accelerate individual leadership and community opportunity."

To be honored with an Anthem Award introduces The Hidden Genius Project as leaders in community impact on a global scale. It is a testament to the skill, ingenuity and vision of The Hidden Genius Project's assembly of educators, thought leaders, students and supporters, and validates why they have so much to celebrate this year, which marks its 10-year anniversary.

The Hidden Genius Project will receive their awards at the star-studded annual Anthem Voices virtual conference on Monday, February 28, 2022. Supporters will be able to watch the virtual show on-demand at www.anthemawards.com.

