GoPro to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will present at the following investor conference:

(PRNewswire)

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1:15 pm Pacific Time ( 4:15 pm Eastern Time ).

A webcast of the event will be available live and accessible for replay on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.gopro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com . Open roles can be found on our careers page . Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal . GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , Twitter , YouTube , and GoPro's blog The Current .

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.