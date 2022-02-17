Globant Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Strong End to the Year and Robust Outlook
- Fourth quarter revenues of $379.8 million, up 63.3% year-over-year
- IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.68 for the fourth quarter
- Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $1.07 for the fourth quarter
- Full year 2021 revenues of $1,297.1 million, up 59.3% year-over-year
- IFRS Diluted EPS of $2.28 for the full year
- Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $3.76 for the full year
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.
Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenues rose to $379.8 million, representing 63.3% year-over-year growth.
- IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 38.0% compared to 38.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.4% compared to 39.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.5% compared to 11.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.7% compared to 16.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.68 compared to $0.46 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.07 compared to $0.68 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Full year ended December 31, 2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenues rose to $1,297.1 million, representing 59.3% year-over-year growth.
- IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 37.4% for the full year 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.5% compared to 39.1% for the full year 2020.
- IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.1% compared to 10.3% for the full year 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.5% compared to 15.2% for the full year 2020.
- IFRS Diluted EPS was $2.28 compared to $1.37 for the full year 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $3.76 compared to $2.28 for the full year 2020.
Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2021
- Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $460.4 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $162.2 million from $298.2 million as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, our credit facility was fully undrawn.
- Globant completed the fourth quarter of 2021 with 23,526 Globers, 22,167 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
- The geographic revenue breakdown for the fourth quarter of 2021 was as follows: 63.9% from North America (top country: US), 23.5% from Latin America and others (top country: Chile), 10.7% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 1.9% from Asia (top country: India).
- In terms of currencies, 73.4% of Globant's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were denominated in US dollars.
- During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Globant served 1,138 customers and continued to increase its wallet share, having 185 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 129 for the same period one year ago.
- Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the fourth quarter of 2021 represented 11.0%, 26.8% and 37.6% of revenues, respectively.
"2021 was one of our most transformative years ever. We became a billion-dollar-revenue company for the first time." said Martín Migoya. "We aim to be the partner-of-choice for our clients, and to help them bridge the gap between the innovation opportunities and actionable transformation. We are executing this strategy through the pillars of growth that I laid out in 2021: our geographic expansion, our reinvention studios and our growing platforms."
"We are delighted to end 2021 with very strong fourth quarter top and bottom line beats. Our business was robust throughout the year, with 2021 revenues up 59.3% year over year, our strongest growth, by far, since we became a public company. 2021 Adjusted Diluted EPS growth was even stronger at 65.1% year over year, as our robust gross margins and SGA efficiencies boosted operating margins. We also had a great year hiring strong talent across the globe. The demand environment and our pipeline remain strong, helping us provide very strong first quarter and full year 2022 guidance, and giving us confidence that Globant can maintain industry leading growth trends in the coming years," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.
2022 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook
Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the first quarter and the full year of 2022:
- First quarter 2022 Revenues are estimated to be at least $395 million, implying at least 46.2% year-over-year growth.
- First quarter 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16%-17%.
- First quarter 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.16 (assuming an average of 42.9 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter).
- Fiscal year 2022 Revenues are estimated to be at least $1,751 million, implying at least 35.0% year-over-year revenue growth.
- Fiscal year 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16%-17%.
- Fiscal year 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $4.86 (assuming an average of 43.1 million diluted shares outstanding during 2022).
About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.
We have more than 23,500 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
For more information, please visit www.globant.com
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.
Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges, COVID-19 related expenses and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and its consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by IASB.
Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges COVID-19 related expenses and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.
Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.
Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Globant S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Year ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Revenues
1,297,078
814,139
379,817
232,636
Cost of revenues
(802,090)
(509,812)
(235,499)
(143,723)
Gross profit
494,988
304,327
144,318
88,913
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(343,004)
(217,222)
(99,638)
(61,972)
Net impairment losses on financial assets
(7,551)
(3,080)
(1,035)
445
Other operating income and expenses, net
—
(83)
(11)
(83)
Profit from operations
144,433
83,942
43,634
27,303
Finance income
652
1,920
178
543
Finance expense
(12,708)
(10,430)
(4,206)
(2,991)
Other financial results, net
(3,923)
3,601
(1,092)
1,429
Financial results, net
(15,979)
(4,909)
(5,120)
(1,019)
Share of results of investment in associates
(233)
(622)
—
(247)
Other income and expenses, net
(3,369)
(1,887)
(482)
1,737
Profit before income tax
124,852
76,524
38,032
27,774
Income tax
(28,497)
(22,307)
(8,901)
(9,085)
Net income for the year
96,355
54,217
29,131
18,689
- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(3,733)
(398)
(1,106)
2,141
- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI
1
—
19
—
- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges
11
281
(662)
1,129
Total comprehensive income for the year
92,634
54,100
27,382
21,959
Net income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
96,065
54,217
28,973
18,689
Non-controlling interest
290
—
158
—
Net income for the year
96,355
54,217
29,131
18,689
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
92,344
54,100
27,224
21,959
Non-controlling interest
290
—
158
—
Total comprehensive income for the year
92,634
54,100
27,382
21,959
Earnings per share
Basic
2.35
1.41
0.69
0.47
Diluted
2.28
1.37
0.68
0.46
Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)
Basic
40,940
38,515
41,697
39,713
Diluted
42,076
39,717
42,833
40,914
Globant S.A.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
427,804
278,939
Investments
32,581
19,284
Trade receivables
300,109
196,020
Other assets
7,855
8,146
Other receivables
49,194
31,633
Other financial assets
2,057
1,577
Total current assets
819,600
535,599
Non-current assets
Trade receivables
—
5,644
Investments
1,027
615
Other assets
8,583
6,954
Other receivables
24,263
9,629
Deferred tax assets
58,404
41,507
Investment in associates
—
3,154
Other financial assets
25,233
15,147
Property and equipment
133,571
101,027
Intangible assets
102,016
86,721
Right-of-use asset
144,581
90,010
Goodwill
572,959
392,760
Total non-current assets
1,070,637
753,168
TOTAL ASSETS
1,890,237
1,288,767
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables
63,210
35,266
Payroll and social security taxes payable
184,464
111,881
Borrowings
10,305
907
Other financial liabilities
63,059
19,822
Lease liabilities
25,917
15,358
Tax liabilities
18,071
11,804
Income tax payable
20,318
10,511
Other liabilities
955
81
Total current liabilities
386,299
205,630
Non-current liabilities
Trade payables
6,387
5,240
Borrowings
1,935
25,061
Other financial liabilities
66,932
74,376
Lease liabilities
108,568
72,240
Deferred tax liabilities
1,289
13,698
Income tax payable
877
—
Contingent liabilities
9,637
12,583
Total non-current liabilities
195,625
203,198
TOTAL LIABILITIES
581,924
408,828
Capital and reserves
Issued capital
50,080
47,861
Additional paid-in capital
872,030
541,157
Other reserves
(6,395)
(2,674)
Retained earnings
389,660
293,595
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,305,375
879,939
Non-controlling interests
2,938
—
Total equity
1,308,313
879,939
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,890,237
1,288,767
Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit
Gross Profit
494,988
304,327
144,318
88,913
Depreciation and amortization expense
14,122
9,759
4,640
2,430
Share-based compensation expense
3,568
4,109
744
690
Adjusted gross profit
512,678
318,195
149,702
92,033
Adjusted gross profit margin
39.5 %
39.1 %
39.4 %
39.6 %
Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(343,004)
(217,222)
(99,638)
(61,972)
Depreciation and amortization expense
48,796
22,691
13,670
7,232
Share-based compensation expense
35,831
20,519
11,419
4,516
Acquisition-related charges (a)
12,860
10,096
3,482
3,969
COVID-19-related charges (b)
—
(613)
—
—
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
(245,517)
(164,529)
(71,067)
(46,255)
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues
(18.9) %
(20.2) %
(18.7) %
(19.9) %
Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations
Profit from Operations
144,433
83,942
43,634
27,303
Share-based compensation expense
39,399
24,628
12,163
5,206
Impairment of tax credits
—
(8)
—
—
Acquisition-related charges (a)
28,271
12,754
7,807
5,451
COVID-19-related charges (b)
2,228
2,582
—
(169)
Impairment of assets
—
83
11
83
Adjusted Profit from Operations
214,331
123,981
63,615
37,874
Adjusted Profit from Operations margin
16.5 %
15.2 %
16.7 %
16.3 %
Reconciliation of Net income for the period
Net income for the period
96,065
54,217
28,973
18,689
Share-based compensation expense
39,399
24,628
12,163
5,206
Impairment of tax credits
—
(8)
—
—
Acquisition-related charges (a)
35,465
15,796
9,067
4,733
COVID-19-related charges (b)
2,228
2,582
—
(169)
Impairment of assets
—
83
11
83
Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (c)
(14,748)
(6,712)
(4,412)
(898)
Adjusted Net income
158,409
90,586
45,802
27,644
Adjusted Net income margin
12.2 %
11.1 %
12.1 %
11.9 %
Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS
Adjusted Net income
158,409
90,586
45,802
27,644
Diluted shares
42,076
39,717
42,833
40,914
Adjusted Diluted EPS
3.76
2.28
1.07
0.68
(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.
(b) COVID-19 related charges include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations. Moreover, these charges also include rent concessions that we were granted due to the pandemic environment.
(c) Non-IFRS adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS for Q4 of 2021 reflects the tax impact of non-IFRS adjustments. Non-IFRS adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS for Q4 2020, previously presented were recast to conform to the current presentation.
Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)
Metrics
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Total Employees
16,251
17,267
19,428
21,849
23,526
IT Professionals
15,290
16,284
18,350
20,573
22,167
North America Revenues %
65.9
63.1
63.8
65.2
63.9
Latin America and Others Revenues %
24.3
23.6
21.6
22.0
23.5
Europe Revenues %
9.8
12.0
13.2
11.1
10.7
Asia Revenues %
1.3
1.4
1.7
1.9
USD Revenues %
85.8
77.7
76.4
74.8
73.4
Other Currencies Revenues %
14.2
22.3
23.6
25.2
26.6
Top Customer %
10.7
10.5
10.3
11.5
11.0
Top 5 Customers %
30.0
28.4
26.4
27.6
26.8
Top 10 Customers %
42.9
41.0
39.8
39.7
37.6
Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)
798
860
941
1,018
1,138
Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)
129
139
154
162
185
