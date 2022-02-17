Enfinity Global consolidates platform in Japan through the acquisition of 250 MW solar portfolio

TOKYO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

One of the solar power plants acquired by Enfinity Global in Japan (PRNewswire)

The portfolio includes 70 MW of operating assets across three PV plants, and 180 MW under construction across five PV plants, all operating under the Feed in Tariff program

The total enterprise value of the portfolio at acquisition was $1 billion

Enfinity Global plans to continue its growth in Japan´s renewable energy market in 2022

Enfinity Global Inc., a leading renewable energy and sustainability services company, announced today the acquisition of a 250 MW solar photovoltaic portfolio in Japan with an enterprise value of $1 billion. This acquisition consolidates Enfinity Global's platform in Japan and positions the company for further expansion in the country.

The acquisition includes three operational large-scale solar power plants and five projects currently under construction throughout Japan. The operational plants currently total 70 MW. 180 MW are under construction, with 80 MW planned to reach operations in 2022 and 100 MW in 2023. With this addition, Enfinity Global's platform in Japan stands at 281 MW across nine owned and managed projects, which operate under the Feed in Tariff program.

"The acquisition of this portfolio consolidates Enfinity's positioning as one of the leaders in Japan's renewable market. We believe the market will grow significantly to support Japan's ambitious 2050 decarbonization target. Our team's expertise places Enfinity in an excellent position to play an important role in this new scenario", said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global.

Peter Hennessy, Enfinity Global's VP of Business Development, added, "Over the last 7 years, members of our team have been developing these nine projects by successfully combining our local capabilities with global know-how. This acquisition reflects our long-term commitment to Japan."

PAG, one of the largest investment firms in Asia, participated in the investment. Nomura served as sole lead arranger and bookrunner for project financings in the portfolio.

"Nomura is excited to support and provide liquidity to Enfinity Global as it consolidates its platform in Japan and prepares for future growth globally," said Vinod Mukani, Head of Nomura's Infrastructure and Power Business (IPB), "Nomura is delighted to develop solutions for its clients, particularly those like Enfinity Global who have experienced and talented teams and an attractive business strategy which is contributing towards the transition to a low carbon economy."

Japan currently ranks 6th worldwide in cumulative installed renewable power capacity and is committed to carbon neutrality by 2050. To this end, the national government recently approved the 6th Strategic Energy Plan that aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 46% and increase renewable energy to 36%-38% of power supplied by 2030. Japan's cumulative installed PV capacity is targeted to reach 150 GW by 2030 from 67GW in 2020. (Sources: Japanese Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry and IRENA)

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a leading renewable energy and sustainability services company. As a global renewable energy solutions platform, it focuses on developing, financing, building, operating and owning renewable energy assets. With offices across North America, Asia and Europe, the company develops sustainable solutions that help achieve zero-carbon footprints and enable a smooth transition to a carbon-free economy worldwide. For more information about Enfinity Global, please visit: www.enfinity.global

About PAG

PAG is a leading Asia-focused private investment manager, with strategies including private equity, credit & markets, and real estate. PAG employs more than 200 investment professionals in 11 key offices, and currently manages US$45 billion in capital on behalf of institutional investors from Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.pag.com

About Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. Nomura's Infrastructure and Power Business ("IPB") provides a diverse pool of financing solutions to project owners globally. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Important Notice

This press release contains projections and pro forma financial information based upon assumptions which we believe to be reasonable, but which are inherently uncertain and unpredictable. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the statements in this press release. This press release and any projections or pro forma information contained herein represent only our management's current estimates as of the date of this release and have not been subject to independent audit. We assume no duty to update the information contained in this press release. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enfinity Global