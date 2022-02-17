Brennan Acquires 79 Acres in Spartanburg, South Carolina - In close proximity to the Greer Inland Port, the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and a major Fedex Hub

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States has acquired 79.1 acres of land that sits within one-half mile of Interstate 85 and four miles from Interstate 26 in Greenville/Spartanburg's most active industrial submarket. The site is zoned industrial and is accessible from the lighted intersection at Warren H. Abernathy Boulevard and International Park Drive. Brennan's plan is to develop three state-of-the-art distribution buildings totaling 814,320 square feet in a single phase.

"The site is ideal for industrial development. Its location near the crossroads of Interstates 85 and 26 will give tenants unparalleled and efficient access to their customers throughout the Carolinas," observed Rob Gage, Senior Vice President at Brennan. "The presence of BMW, Milliken and Michelin will bring increased demand from a multitude of critical suppliers who service these large-scale manufacturing operations."

"Brennan's strategy is to develop in major US markets where positive demographic transformation is underway," explained Scott McKibben, Brennan's Chief Investment Officer. "South Carolina was fourth in overall population growth for the last two years. That growth and a relative strong labor pool has attracted major industries, both domestic and international, to South Carolina. The net result is strong demand for modern industrial distribution facilities."

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 11 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

