Alithya bolsters its expertise as a Talend Systems Integrator

Talend Data Fabric adds to Alithya's portfolio of data management solutions

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce it is now a Systems Integrator of solutions from Talend, a global leader in data integration and data governance. The company's unified Talend Data Fabric is one of the only platforms that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities designed to manage the health of corporate information.

Alithya's status as a System Integrator includes ongoing specialized training for its experts in Talend-based solutions, designed to provide simple, powerful, flexible, and scalable data solutions for enterprises. As a member of Talend's partner ecosystem, Alithya has earned the distinction of becoming a trusted advisor and implementor of the company's efficient and cost-effective solutions.

Talend was named by Gartner as a Leader in the August 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools review, based on an assessment of eighteen vendors. It was the sixth consecutive time that Talend was positioned in the Gartner Leaders quadrant.

Building on Alithya's foundations

Alithya has a strong track record in the implementation of solutions from leading Talend technology partners, including Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, AWS, and Databricks. Alithya's designation as a Talend Systems Integrator allows the firm to expand its expertise in both on-premise and cloud-based migrations, including the design of multi-cloud and hybrid integrations on managed cloud platforms, and automated provisioning of cloud data integration and management.

Quote by Michel Lacasse, Senior Vice President, Sales at Alithya:

"Cloud migration services continue to drive digital transformation projects across numerous industries, and our partnership with Talend expands our service offering in that space. As with every technology solution available in a competitive market space, certified professionals hold the keys to successful implementations. Moving forward, as our experts are trained and certified, Alithya will be able to offer Talend-based solutions to all of its sectors of expertise."

Alithya's training initiatives also provide the company with the added distinction and competitive advantage of being the technology firm with the most Talend-certified resources in Quebec. Becoming a System Integrator of Talend solutions not only opens the door to future projects in the province, but also to addressing the needs of existing clients.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,600 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Alithya