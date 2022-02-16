Helix Bar Review by AccessLex Announces Release of Free Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) Course

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2021, AccessLex Institute proudly launched Helix Bar Review by AccessLexSM, the first and only national nonprofit bar prep program. Created to provide affordable, best-in-class bar review to the tens of thousands of aspiring lawyers who take the bar exam each year, Helix has added Helix MPRESM to its growing list of no cost, low cost, and no profit offerings.

Entirely free and entirely online, Helix MPRESM is built for the most effective and efficient study of Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam content areas, which are focused on the established standards for the professional conduct of lawyers. This comprehensive course includes a 12-section outline, topic-specific videos, flashcards, multiple-choice questions with answers and explanations, quizzes and simulated practice exams ― plus, an MPRE Guide, study schedules and the Helix Game Center.

In addition, as part of its ongoing commitment to sustaining a collaborative approach to program development, Helix has also formed its inaugural Advisory Committee. This committee will provide targeted assessment and ongoing feedback on various Helix offerings, including Helix UBESM, Helix MBESM, and the Company's Ask EDNA! bar success and student success content.

The 2022 Helix Advisory Committee includes:

Katie Beck , Director of Student Affairs, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Afton Cavanaugh , Assistant Dean for Law Success, St. Mary's University School of Law

Keri Foster , Adjunct Professor and Director of Academic Support and Bar Preparation, Howard University School of Law

Marsha Griggs , Associate Professor of Law and Director of Academic Enrichment and Bar Passage, Washburn University School of Law

Melissa Hale , Director of Academic Success and Bar Programs, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Quentin Huff , Assistant Dean of Academic Excellence, Wake Forest University School of Law

Antonia Miceli , Associate Professor and Director of Academic Support and Bar Examination Preparation, Saint Louis University School of Law

Goldie Pritchard , Assistant Dean – Academic Success Program, Michigan State University College of Law

Preyal Shah, Assistant Dean for Bar Success, New York Law School

Rob Wible , Director of Academic Success and Bar Exam Services, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

"From inception, our intent has been to offer high-quality, low-cost bar review programming and other content to help law students transition successfully into the legal profession ― and to include our stakeholders throughout the development process," said Cynthia Cassity, Senior Vice President, AccessLex Institute and Chief Operating Officer, Helix Bar Review. "Today's announcements clearly demonstrate that we do what we set out to do."

About AccessLex Institute | Helix Bar Review:

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 Member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. Helix Bar Review is a supporting organization of AccessLex Institute. Learn more at AccessLex.org and HelixBarReview.org.

