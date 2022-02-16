Equinix Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results

Delivers Record Quarterly Bookings as Industry Analyst Predicts More Than Half of the Global Economy Will Be Based on or Influenced by Digital in 2022(1)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 annual revenues increased 11% year-over-year on an as-reported basis and 8% on a normalized and constant currency basis to $6.6 billion

Q4 represents the company's 76 th consecutive quarter of revenue growth

Delivered record channel bookings in Q4, accounting for 40% of total bookings and nearly 60% of new logos

Significant milestone in the quarter included expansion into Africa through the agreement to acquire MainOne

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.









2021 Results Summary

Revenues

Operating Income

Adjusted EBITDA

Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix

AFFO and AFFO per Share

2022 Annual Guidance Summary

Revenues

Adjusted EBITDA

AFFO and AFFO per Share

Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.

Equinix Quote

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:

"Businesses globally continue to prioritize digital transformation as a foundational source of competitive advantage. While achieving our 76th consecutive quarter of top-line growth in 2021, Equinix also made significant progress in scaling and transforming our data center business and in accelerating our digital services portfolio to deliver on the promise of physical infrastructure at software speed. As we enter 2022, the underlying performance of our business is exceptionally strong, and we remain well positioned to deliver against our long-term targets and strengthen our position as the world's digital infrastructure company."

Business Highlights

Equinix continued to expand the reach of its global platform which now encompasses 240 data centers across 66 metros in 27 countries:





As businesses increasingly seek to create a digital infrastructure that enables physical infrastructure at software speed, customers are embracing a broader set of digital services across the Equinix portfolio, including Equinix Fabric™, Equinix Metal™ and Network Edge, to seamlessly integrate cloud-based workloads and private infrastructure. Currently, one-third of Equinix's more than 10,000 customers are now utilizing the company's Equinix Fabric service, which enables customers to connect digital infrastructure and services on demand via secure, software-defined interconnection.





Equinix continued the growth of its indirect selling initiatives, with channel sales delivering a record quarter to close the year, accounting for 40% of Q4 bookings and nearly 60% of new logos in the quarter. Wins were across a wide range of industry verticals and use cases, with continued strength from strategic partners including AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Google and Microsoft.





Throughout Q4 and 2021, Equinix made significant advancements in the company's ambitious ESG goals:





COVID-19 Update

Many of Equinix's International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) and xScale data centers have been identified as "essential businesses" or "critical infrastructure" by local governments for purposes of remaining open during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and all data centers remain operational at the time of filing of this press release. Precautionary measures have been implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic to minimize the risk of operational impact and to protect the health and safety of employees, customers, partners and communities.

Looking ahead, the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's financial condition or results of operations remains uncertain and will depend on a number of factors, including its impact on Equinix customers, partners and vendors and the impact on, and functioning of, the global financial markets. The company's past results may not be indicative of future performance, and historical trends may differ materially. Additional information pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Equinix and the company's response thereto will be provided in the upcoming Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, Equinix expects revenues to range between $1.726 and $1.746 billion, an increase of 2% quarter-over-quarter at the midpoint on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a negative foreign currency impact of $3 million when compared to the average FX rates in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $781 and $801 million, which includes negative foreign currency impact of less than $1 million when compared to the average FX rates in Q4 2021, higher utilities expense and increased seasonal salary and benefit costs of $17 million attributed to the FICA reset. Adjusted EBITDA includes $5 million of integration costs related to acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $19 and $29 million.

For the full year of 2022, total revenues are expected to range between $7.202 and $7.252 billion, a 9% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 9 - 10% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a negative foreign currency impact of $46 million when compared to the average FX rates in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $3.307 and $3.337 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46%. This adjusted EBITDA includes a negative foreign currency impact of $22 million when compared to the average FX rates in 2021 and includes approximately 130 basis points of year-over-year margin headwind due to the temporarily inflated power rates in Singapore and the lapping of the favorable Texas virtual Power Purchase Agreement settlements from 2021. The power market dislocation in Singapore is expected to be transitory, and adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to improve in the second half of 2022. For the year, the company expects to incur $20 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO is expected to range between $2.646 and $2.676 billion, an 8 - 9% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or an 8 - 10% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis. This AFFO guidance includes $20 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO per share is expected to range between $28.87 and $29.20, a 6 - 8% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 7 - 8% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance excludes any capital market activities the company may undertake in the future. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related costs, are expected to range between $2.145 and $2.385 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $158 and $168 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $75 and $125 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed from both the current and future xScale JVs.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2021 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.15 to the Euro, $1.31 to the Pound, S$1.35 to the U.S. dollar, ¥115 to the U.S. dollar and R$5.57 to the U.S. dollar. The Q4 2021 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen and Brazilian Real is 20%, 9%, 7%, 6% and 3%, respectively.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.

Q4 2021 Results Conference Call and Replay Information

Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended December 31, 2021, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors . To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, April 27, 2022, by dialing 1-866-373-4988 and referencing the passcode 2022. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors .

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.

Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.

In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of a data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.

In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions, and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.

Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.

Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.

Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the current inflationary environment; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Recurring revenues $ 1,603,474

$ 1,563,616

$ 1,466,126

$ 6,220,485

$ 5,658,030 Non-recurring revenues 102,904

111,560

97,989

415,052

340,515 Revenues 1,706,378

1,675,176

1,564,115

6,635,537

5,998,545 Cost of revenues 910,435

885,650

830,735

3,472,422

3,074,340 Gross profit 795,943

789,526

733,380

3,163,115

2,924,205 Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing 189,798

182,997

187,055

741,232

718,356 General and administrative 343,711

334,625

293,144

1,301,797

1,090,981 Transaction costs 9,405

5,197

24,948

22,769

55,935 Impairment charges —

—

—

—

7,306 (Gain) loss on asset sales 3,304

(15,414)

(373)

(10,845)

(1,301) Total operating expenses 546,218

507,405

504,774

2,054,953

1,871,277 Income from operations 249,725

282,121

228,606

1,108,162

1,052,928 Interest and other income (expense):

















Interest income 1,130

411

1,244

2,644

8,654 Interest expense (80,227)

(78,943)

(90,912)

(336,082)

(406,466) Other income (expense) (5,802)

1,482

(2,697)

(50,647)

6,913 Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment 214

179

(44,001)

(115,125)

(145,804) Total interest and other, net (84,685)

(76,871)

(136,366)

(499,210)

(536,703) Income before income taxes 165,040

205,250

92,240

608,952

516,225 Income tax expense (41,899)

(53,224)

(41,304)

(109,224)

(146,151) Net income 123,141

152,026

50,936

499,728

370,074 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 133

190

58

463

(297) Net income attributable to Equinix $ 123,274

$ 152,216

$ 50,994

$ 500,191

$ 369,777 Net income per share attributable to Equinix:











Basic net income per share $ 1.37

$ 1.69

$ 0.57

$ 5.57

$ 4.22 Diluted net income per share $ 1.36

$ 1.68

$ 0.57

$ 5.53

$ 4.18 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 90,240

89,858

89,113

89,772

87,700 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 90,752

90,467

89,726

90,409

88,410





















EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Net income $ 123,141

$ 152,026

$ 50,936

$ 499,728

$ 370,074 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") gain (loss) (115,278)

(260,011)

481,625

(559,969)

548,560 Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges 8,514

28,270

(27,824)

60,562

(82,790) Net investment hedge CTA gain (loss) 62,763

131,080

(265,340)

326,982

(444,553) Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans 16

14

8

57

85 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (43,985)

(100,647)

188,469

(172,368)

21,302 Comprehensive income, net of tax 79,156

51,379

239,405

327,360

391,376 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 133

190

58

463

(297) Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (5)

—

(36)

(15)

(57) Comprehensive income attributable to Equinix $ 79,284

$ 51,569

$ 239,427

$ 327,808

$ 391,022

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,536,358

$ 1,604,869 Short-term investments —

4,532 Accounts receivable, net 681,809

676,738 Other current assets 462,739

323,016 Assets held for sale 276,195

— Total current assets 2,957,101

2,609,155 Property, plant and equipment, net 15,445,775

14,503,084 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,282,418

1,475,057 Goodwill 5,372,071

5,472,553 Intangible assets, net 1,935,267

2,170,945 Other assets 926,066

776,047 Total assets $ 27,918,698

$ 27,006,841 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 879,144

$ 844,862 Accrued property, plant and equipment 187,334

301,155 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 144,029

154,207 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 147,841

137,683 Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 33,087

82,289 Current portion of senior notes —

150,186 Other current liabilities 214,519

354,368 Total current liabilities 1,605,954

2,024,750 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,107,180

1,308,627 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 1,989,668

1,784,816 Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 586,577

1,287,254 Senior notes, less current portion 10,984,144

9,018,277 Other liabilities 763,411

948,999 Total liabilities 17,036,934

16,372,723 Common stock 91

89 Additional paid-in capital 15,984,597

15,028,357 Treasury stock (112,208)

(122,118) Accumulated dividends (6,165,140)

(5,119,274) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,085,751)

(913,368) Retained earnings 2,260,493

1,760,302 Total Equinix stockholders' equity 10,882,082

10,633,988 Non-controlling interests (318)

130 Total stockholders' equity 10,881,764

10,634,118 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,918,698

$ 27,006,841















Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 5,056

4,599 EMEA headcount 3,611

3,405 Asia-Pacific headcount 2,277

2,009 Total headcount 10,944

10,013

EQUINIX, INC.

Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020







Finance lease liabilities $ 2,137,509

$ 1,922,499







Term loans 549,343

1,288,779 Mortgage payable and other loans payable 70,321

80,764 Plus (minus): mortgage premium, debt discount and issuance costs, net (1,276)

1,427 Total mortgage and loans payable principal 618,388

1,370,970







Senior notes 10,984,144

9,168,463 Plus: debt discount and issuance costs 117,986

92,773 Less: debt premium —

(186) Total senior notes principal 11,102,130

9,261,050







Total debt principal outstanding $ 13,858,027

$ 12,554,519

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020





















Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 123,141

$ 152,026

$ 50,936

$ 499,728

$ 370,074

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 428,764

419,684

378,859

1,660,524

1,427,010

Stock-based compensation 96,379

94,710

79,361

363,774

294,952

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,375

4,390

3,951

17,135

15,739

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (214)

(179)

44,001

115,125

145,804

Loss (gain) on asset sales 3,304

(15,414)

(373)

(10,845)

(1,301)

Impairment charges —

—

—

—

7,306

Other items 6,089

5,932

(158)

34,499

18,071

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 109,440

(53,984)

63,516

(1,873)

25,412

Income taxes, net 27,598

21,735

(2,448)

(16,602)

(22,641)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 54,628

67,169

(10,045)

64,596

25,801

Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,862

40,953

39,039

140,590

153,650

Operating lease liabilities (39,782)

(37,423)

(35,472)

(177,533)

(142,863)

Other assets and liabilities 40,521

(34,853)

74,981

(141,912)

(7,188) Net cash provided by operating activities 892,105

664,746

686,148

2,547,206

2,309,826 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net (30,394)

(52,138)

(62,099)

(103,476)

(98,411)

Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —

(158,498)

(702,024)

(158,498)

(1,180,272)

Real estate acquisitions (6,988)

(107,212)

(75,720)

(201,837)

(200,182)

Purchases of other property, plant and equipment (817,405)

(678,277)

(834,330)

(2,751,512)

(2,282,504)

Proceeds from asset sales 34,091

174,494

334,397

208,585

334,397 Net cash used in investing activities (820,696)

(821,631)

(1,339,776)

(3,006,738)

(3,426,972)



























Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from employee equity awards —

37,594

—

77,628

62,118

Payment of dividend distributions (259,455)

(262,362)

(237,756)

(1,042,909)

(947,933)

Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs 398,271

—

—

497,870

1,981,375

Proceeds from mortgage and loans payable —

—

—

—

750,790

Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts —

—

1,845,891

3,878,662

4,431,627

Repayment of finance lease liabilities (35,410)

(31,252)

(40,842)

(165,539)

(115,288)

Repayment of mortgage and loans payable (10,584)

(10,367)

(20,857)

(717,010)

(829,466)

Repayment of senior notes —

—

(1,923,000)

(1,990,650)

(4,363,761)

Debt extinguishment costs —

—

(29,296)

(99,185)

(111,700)

Debt issuance costs —

—

(15,970)

(25,102)

(42,236) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 92,822

(266,387)

(421,830)

413,765

815,526 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,335)

(7,085)

35,065

(30,474)

40,702 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 157,896

(430,357)

(1,040,393)

(76,241)

(260,918) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,391,558

1,821,915

2,666,088

1,625,695

1,886,613 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,549,454

$ 1,391,558

$ 1,625,695

$ 1,549,454

$ 1,625,695 Supplemental cash flow information:











Cash paid for taxes $ 16,019

$ 35,755

$ 27,385

$ 134,411

$ 143,934 Cash paid for interest $ 110,282

$ 86,466

$ 132,034

$ 426,439

$ 498,408





















Free cash flow (negative free cash flow)(1) $ 101,803

$ (104,747)

$ (591,529)

$ (356,056)

$ (1,018,735)





















Adjusted free cash flow (2) $ 108,791

$ 160,963

$ 186,215

$ 4,279

$ 361,719

































































(1) We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments) as presented below:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above $ 892,105

$ 664,746

$ 686,148

$ 2,547,206

$ 2,309,826

Net cash used in investing activities as presented above (820,696)

(821,631)

(1,339,776)

(3,006,738)

(3,426,972)

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net 30,394

52,138

62,099

103,476

98,411

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) $ 101,803

$ (104,747)

$ (591,529)

$ (356,056)

$ (1,018,735)





















(2) We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above $ 101,803

$ (104,747)

$ (591,529)

$ (356,056)

$ (1,018,735)

Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —

158,498

702,024

158,498

1,180,272

Less real estate acquisitions 6,988

107,212

75,720

201,837

200,182

Adjusted free cash flow $ 108,791

$ 160,963

$ 186,215

$ 4,279

$ 361,719























EQUINIX, INC.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Recurring revenues $ 1,603,474

$ 1,563,616

$ 1,466,126

$ 6,220,485

$ 5,658,030

Non-recurring revenues 102,904

111,560

97,989

415,052

340,515

Revenues (1) 1,706,378

1,675,176

1,564,115

6,635,537

5,998,545























Cash cost of revenues (2) 577,991

564,499

539,667

2,197,496

1,991,341

Cash gross profit (3) 1,128,387

1,110,677

1,024,448

4,438,041

4,007,204























Cash operating expenses (4)(7):

















Cash sales and marketing expenses (5) 121,637

114,112

119,805

464,084

452,800

Cash general and administrative expenses (6) 219,173

210,267

193,241

829,573

701,506

Total cash operating expenses (4)(7) 340,810

324,379

313,046

1,293,657

1,154,306























Adjusted EBITDA (8) $ 787,577

$ 786,298

$ 711,402

$ 3,144,384

$ 2,852,898























Cash gross margins (9) 66 %

66 %

65 %

67 %

67 %























Adjusted EBITDA margins (10) 46 %

47 %

45 %

47 %

48 %























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11) 4 %

(64) %

(58) %

46 %

38 %























FFO (12) $ 406,880

$ 407,981

$ 301,747

$ 1,572,997

$ 1,300,630























AFFO (13) (14) $ 564,194

$ 628,270

$ 516,965

$ 2,451,229

$ 2,189,145























Basic FFO per share (15) $ 4.51

$ 4.54

$ 3.39

$ 17.52

$ 14.83























Diluted FFO per share (15) $ 4.48

$ 4.51

$ 3.36

$ 17.40

$ 14.71























Basic AFFO per share (15) $ 6.25

$ 6.99

$ 5.80

$ 27.31

$ 24.96























Diluted AFFO per share(15) $ 6.22

$ 6.94

$ 5.76

$ 27.11

$ 24.76











































(1) The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:































Americas Revenues:









































Colocation $ 512,424

$ 504,711

$ 472,227

$ 2,002,253

$ 1,820,709

Interconnection 177,661

168,511

161,334

678,677

622,327

Managed infrastructure 46,045

43,313

36,787

168,577

120,159

Other 5,184

4,757

5,393

12,430

19,605

Recurring revenues 741,314

721,292

675,741

2,861,937

2,582,800

Non-recurring revenues 40,801

41,761

36,361

159,814

124,958

Revenues $ 782,115

$ 763,053

$ 712,102

$ 3,021,751

$ 2,707,758













































EMEA Revenues:









































Colocation $ 410,457

$ 400,395

$ 369,523

$ 1,597,830

$ 1,504,770

Interconnection 66,821

65,809

58,345

259,538

213,490

Managed infrastructure 30,205

31,445

37,883

124,937

127,722

Other 5,259

5,639

4,561

19,626

18,738

Recurring revenues 512,742

503,288

470,312

2,001,931

1,864,720

Non-recurring revenues 40,601

41,939

40,995

153,285

131,669

Revenues $ 553,343

$ 545,227

$ 511,307

$ 2,155,216

$ 1,996,389























Asia-Pacific Revenues:









































Colocation $ 268,908

$ 259,092

$ 246,864

$ 1,042,131

$ 933,522

Interconnection 58,418

56,789

51,065

223,287

187,441

Managed infrastructure 20,928

21,572

22,876

87,343

89,464

Other 1,164

1,583

(732)

3,856

83

Recurring revenues 349,418

339,036

320,073

1,356,617

1,210,510

Non-recurring revenues 21,502

27,860

20,633

101,953

83,888

Revenues $ 370,920

$ 366,896

$ 340,706

$ 1,458,570

$ 1,294,398























Worldwide Revenues:









































Colocation $ 1,191,789

$ 1,164,198

$ 1,088,614

$ 4,642,214

$ 4,259,001

Interconnection 302,900

291,109

270,744

1,161,502

1,023,258

Managed infrastructure 97,178

96,330

97,546

380,857

337,345

Other 11,607

11,979

9,222

35,912

38,426

Recurring revenues 1,603,474

1,563,616

1,466,126

6,220,485

5,658,030

Non-recurring revenues 102,904

111,560

97,989

415,052

340,515

Revenues $ 1,706,378

$ 1,675,176

$ 1,564,115

$ 6,635,537

$ 5,998,545











































(2) We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:











Cost of revenues $ 910,435

$ 885,650

$ 830,735

$ 3,472,422

$ 3,074,340

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense (322,194)

(311,438)

(283,029)

(1,236,488)

(1,050,106)

Stock-based compensation expense (10,250)

(9,713)

(8,039)

(38,438)

(32,893)

Cash cost of revenues $ 577,991

$ 564,499

$ 539,667

$ 2,197,496

$ 1,991,341























The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:































Americas cash cost of revenues $ 244,245

$ 239,172

$ 217,170

$ 911,556

$ 793,601

EMEA cash cost of revenues 208,569

204,174

199,827

808,587

754,056

Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues 125,177

121,153

122,670

477,353

443,684

Cash cost of revenues $ 577,991

$ 564,499

$ 539,667

$ 2,197,496

$ 1,991,341









(3) We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).





















(4) We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".











Selling, general, and administrative expense $ 533,509

$ 517,622

$ 480,199

$ 2,043,029

$ 1,809,337

Depreciation and amortization expense (106,570)

(108,246)

(95,830)

(424,036)

(376,904)

Stock-based compensation expense (86,129)

(84,997)

(71,323)

(325,336)

(278,127)

Cash operating expense $ 340,810

$ 324,379

$ 313,046

$ 1,293,657

$ 1,154,306





















(5) We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























Sales and marketing expense $ 189,798

$ 182,997

$ 187,055

$ 741,232

$ 718,356

Depreciation and amortization expense (48,064)

(48,320)

(48,745)

(198,004)

(192,661)

Stock-based compensation expense (20,097)

(20,565)

(18,505)

(79,144)

(72,895)

Cash sales and marketing expense $ 121,637

$ 114,112

$ 119,805

$ 464,084

$ 452,800

































































(6) We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























General and administrative expense $ 343,711

$ 334,625

$ 293,144

$ 1,301,797

$ 1,090,981

Depreciation and amortization expense (58,506)

(59,926)

(47,085)

(226,032)

(184,243)

Stock-based compensation expense (66,032)

(64,432)

(52,818)

(246,192)

(205,232)

Cash general and administrative expense $ 219,173

$ 210,267

$ 193,241

$ 829,573

$ 701,506





















(7) The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:























Americas cash SG&A $ 203,594

$ 202,113

$ 195,180

$ 783,735

$ 728,135

EMEA cash SG&A 85,083

73,500

74,205

313,296

268,087

Asia-Pacific cash SG&A 52,133

48,766

43,661

196,626

158,084

Cash SG&A $ 340,810

$ 324,379

$ 313,046

$ 1,293,657

$ 1,154,306





















(8) We define adjusted EBITDA as income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:























Income from operations $ 249,725

$ 282,121

$ 228,606

$ 1,108,162

$ 1,052,928

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 428,764

419,684

378,859

1,660,524

1,427,010

Stock-based compensation expense 96,379

94,710

79,362

363,774

311,020

Impairment charges —

—

—

—

7,306

Transaction costs 9,405

5,197

24,948

22,769

55,935

Loss (gain) on asset sales 3,304

(15,414)

(373)

(10,845)

(1,301)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 787,577

$ 786,298

$ 711,402

$ 3,144,384

$ 2,852,898























The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:































Americas income from operations $ 29,550

$ 26,520

$ 22,066

$ 165,380

$ 178,454

Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 221,814

219,106

195,437

866,039

731,979

Americas stock-based compensation expense 71,652

70,495

59,956

270,391

234,015

Americas transaction costs 6,372

4,478

23,634

17,328

43,922

Americas loss (gain) on asset sales 4,888

1,169

(1,341)

7,322

(2,348)

Americas adjusted EBITDA $ 334,276

$ 321,768

$ 299,752

$ 1,326,460

$ 1,186,022























EMEA income from operations $ 126,521

$ 153,424

$ 118,380

$ 530,888

$ 531,530

EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 116,813

115,026

103,067

458,754

390,025

EMEA stock-based compensation expense 15,312

15,022

12,139

57,578

48,151

EMEA transaction costs 2,629

664

718

4,280

1,490

EMEA (gain) loss on asset sales (1,584)

(16,583)

2,971

(18,167)

3,050

EMEA adjusted EBITDA $ 259,691

$ 267,553

$ 237,275

$ 1,033,333

$ 974,246























Asia-Pacific income from operations $ 93,654

$ 102,177

$ 88,160

$ 411,894

$ 342,944

Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 90,137

85,552

80,355

335,731

305,006

Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense 9,415

9,193

7,267

35,805

28,854

Asia-Pacific impairment charges —

—

—

—

7,306

Asia-Pacific transaction costs 404

55

596

1,161

10,523

Asia-Pacific gain on asset sales —

—

(2,003)

—

(2,003)

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA $ 193,610

$ 196,977

$ 174,375

$ 784,591

$ 692,630





















(9) We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.































Our cash gross margins by geographic region is presented below:































Americas cash gross margins 69 %

69 %

70 %

70 %

71 %

EMEA cash gross margins 62 %

63 %

61 %

62 %

62 %

Asia-Pacific cash gross margins 66 %

67 %

64 %

67 %

66 %





















(10) We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.























Americas adjusted EBITDA margins 43 %

42 %

42 %

44 %

44 %

EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins 47 %

49 %

46 %

48 %

49 %

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins 52 %

54 %

51 %

54 %

54 %



(11) We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by incremental revenue growth as follows:























Adjusted EBITDA - current period $ 787,577

$ 786,298

$ 711,402

$ 3,144,384

$ 2,852,898

Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period (786,298)

(797,277)

(737,245)

(2,852,898)

(2,687,727)

Adjusted EBITDA growth $ 1,279

$ (10,979)

$ (25,843)

$ 291,486

$ 165,171























Revenues - current period $ 1,706,378

$ 1,675,176

$ 1,564,115

$ 6,635,537

$ 5,998,545

Less revenues - prior period (1,675,176)

(1,657,919)

(1,519,767)

(5,998,545)

(5,562,140)

Revenue growth $ 31,202

$ 17,257

$ 44,348

$ 636,992

$ 436,405























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate 4 %

(64) %

(58) %

46 %

38 %





















(12) FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























Net income $ 123,141

$ 152,026

$ 50,936

$ 499,728

$ 370,074

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 133

190

58

463

(297)

Net income attributable to Equinix 123,274

152,216

50,994

500,191

369,777

Adjustments:



















Real estate depreciation 277,031

267,973

247,554

1,073,148

924,064

Loss (gain) on disposition of real estate property 4,693

(13,744)

2,494

(6,439)

4,063

Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,882

1,536

705

6,097

2,726

FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 406,880

$ 407,981

$ 301,747

$ 1,572,997

$ 1,300,630





















(13) AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.

FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 406,880

$ 407,981

$ 301,747

$ 1,572,997

$ 1,300,630

Adjustments:



















Installation revenue adjustment 5,767

13,710

3,504

27,928

(125)

Straight-line rent expense adjustment (1,920)

3,855

3,567

9,677

10,787

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,375

4,390

3,951

17,135

15,739

Contract cost adjustment (19,753)

(15,919)

(12,823)

(63,064)

(35,675)

Stock-based compensation expense 96,379

94,710

79,362

363,774

311,020

Non-real estate depreciation expense 99,014

100,604

79,693

377,658

300,258

Amortization expense 50,056

50,354

50,972

205,484

199,047

Accretion expense 2,663

753

640

4,234

3,641

Recurring capital expenditures (85,693)

(47,735)

(74,446)

(199,089)

(160,637)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (214)

(179)

44,001

115,125

145,804

Transaction costs 9,405

5,197

24,948

22,769

55,935

Impairment charges (1) (465)

(1,240)

—

31,847

7,306

Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment (1) (3,086)

11,256

10,837

(38,505)

33,220

Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 786

533

1,012

3,259

2,195

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 564,194

$ 628,270

$ 516,965

$ 2,451,229

$ 2,189,145























(1) Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from the settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above.











(14) Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 787,577

$ 786,298

$ 711,402

$ 3,144,384

$ 2,852,898

Adjustments:



















Interest expense, net of interest income (79,097)

(78,532)

(89,668)

(333,438)

(397,812)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,375

4,390

3,951

17,135

15,739

Income tax expense (41,899)

(53,224)

(41,304)

(109,224)

(146,151)

Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment (1) (3,086)

11,256

10,837

(38,505)

33,220

Straight-line rent expense adjustment (1,920)

3,855

3,567

9,677

10,787

Contract cost adjustment (19,753)

(15,919)

(12,823)

(63,064)

(35,675)

Installation revenue adjustment 5,767

13,710

3,504

27,928

(125)

Recurring capital expenditures (85,693)

(47,735)

(74,446)

(199,089)

(160,637)

Other (expense) income (5,802)

1,482

(2,697)

(50,647)

6,913

Loss (gain) on disposition of real estate property 4,693

(13,744)

2,494

(6,439)

4,063

Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests 2,801

2,259

1,775

9,819

4,624

Adjustments for impairment charges (1) (465)

(1,240)

—

31,847

—

Adjustment for gain (loss) on sale of asset (3,304)

15,414

373

10,845

1,301

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 564,194

$ 628,270

$ 516,965

$ 2,451,229

$ 2,189,145























(1) Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from the settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above.



(15) The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to Equinix is presented below:























Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 90,240

89,858

89,113

89,772

87,700

Effect of dilutive securities:



















Employee equity awards 512

609

613

637

710

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 90,752

90,467

89,726

90,409

88,410























Basic FFO per share $ 4.51

$ 4.54

$ 3.39

$ 17.52

$ 14.83

Diluted FFO per share $ 4.48

$ 4.51

$ 3.36

$ 17.40

$ 14.71























Basic AFFO per share $ 6.25

$ 6.99

$ 5.80

$ 27.31

$ 24.96

Diluted AFFO per share $ 6.22

$ 6.94

$ 5.76

$ 27.11

$ 24.76

