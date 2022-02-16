Equinix Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- 2021 annual revenues increased 11% year-over-year on an as-reported basis and 8% on a normalized and constant currency basis to $6.6 billion
- Q4 represents the company's 76th consecutive quarter of revenue growth
- Delivered record channel bookings in Q4, accounting for 40% of total bookings and nearly 60% of new logos
- Significant milestone in the quarter included expansion into Africa through the agreement to acquire MainOne
Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.
(1)
"IDC FutureScape Highlights the Critical Transformations Enterprises Must Pursue to Compete in a Digital-First World," IDC press release, Oct. 26, 2021.
2021 Results Summary
- Revenues
- Operating Income
- Adjusted EBITDA
- Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix
- AFFO and AFFO per Share
2022 Annual Guidance Summary
- Revenues
- Adjusted EBITDA
- AFFO and AFFO per Share
Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.
Equinix Quote
Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:
"Businesses globally continue to prioritize digital transformation as a foundational source of competitive advantage. While achieving our 76th consecutive quarter of top-line growth in 2021, Equinix also made significant progress in scaling and transforming our data center business and in accelerating our digital services portfolio to deliver on the promise of physical infrastructure at software speed. As we enter 2022, the underlying performance of our business is exceptionally strong, and we remain well positioned to deliver against our long-term targets and strengthen our position as the world's digital infrastructure company."
Business Highlights
- Equinix continued to expand the reach of its global platform which now encompasses 240 data centers across 66 metros in 27 countries:
- As businesses increasingly seek to create a digital infrastructure that enables physical infrastructure at software speed, customers are embracing a broader set of digital services across the Equinix portfolio, including Equinix Fabric™, Equinix Metal™ and Network Edge, to seamlessly integrate cloud-based workloads and private infrastructure. Currently, one-third of Equinix's more than 10,000 customers are now utilizing the company's Equinix Fabric service, which enables customers to connect digital infrastructure and services on demand via secure, software-defined interconnection.
- Equinix continued the growth of its indirect selling initiatives, with channel sales delivering a record quarter to close the year, accounting for 40% of Q4 bookings and nearly 60% of new logos in the quarter. Wins were across a wide range of industry verticals and use cases, with continued strength from strategic partners including AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Google and Microsoft.
- Throughout Q4 and 2021, Equinix made significant advancements in the company's ambitious ESG goals:
COVID-19 Update
Many of Equinix's International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) and xScale data centers have been identified as "essential businesses" or "critical infrastructure" by local governments for purposes of remaining open during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and all data centers remain operational at the time of filing of this press release. Precautionary measures have been implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic to minimize the risk of operational impact and to protect the health and safety of employees, customers, partners and communities.
Looking ahead, the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's financial condition or results of operations remains uncertain and will depend on a number of factors, including its impact on Equinix customers, partners and vendors and the impact on, and functioning of, the global financial markets. The company's past results may not be indicative of future performance, and historical trends may differ materially. Additional information pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Equinix and the company's response thereto will be provided in the upcoming Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2022, Equinix expects revenues to range between $1.726 and $1.746 billion, an increase of 2% quarter-over-quarter at the midpoint on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a negative foreign currency impact of $3 million when compared to the average FX rates in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $781 and $801 million, which includes negative foreign currency impact of less than $1 million when compared to the average FX rates in Q4 2021, higher utilities expense and increased seasonal salary and benefit costs of $17 million attributed to the FICA reset. Adjusted EBITDA includes $5 million of integration costs related to acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $19 and $29 million.
For the full year of 2022, total revenues are expected to range between $7.202 and $7.252 billion, a 9% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 9 - 10% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a negative foreign currency impact of $46 million when compared to the average FX rates in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $3.307 and $3.337 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46%. This adjusted EBITDA includes a negative foreign currency impact of $22 million when compared to the average FX rates in 2021 and includes approximately 130 basis points of year-over-year margin headwind due to the temporarily inflated power rates in Singapore and the lapping of the favorable Texas virtual Power Purchase Agreement settlements from 2021. The power market dislocation in Singapore is expected to be transitory, and adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to improve in the second half of 2022. For the year, the company expects to incur $20 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO is expected to range between $2.646 and $2.676 billion, an 8 - 9% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or an 8 - 10% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis. This AFFO guidance includes $20 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO per share is expected to range between $28.87 and $29.20, a 6 - 8% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 7 - 8% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance excludes any capital market activities the company may undertake in the future. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related costs, are expected to range between $2.145 and $2.385 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $158 and $168 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $75 and $125 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed from both the current and future xScale JVs.
The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2021 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.15 to the Euro, $1.31 to the Pound, S$1.35 to the U.S. dollar, ¥115 to the U.S. dollar and R$5.57 to the U.S. dollar. The Q4 2021 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen and Brazilian Real is 20%, 9%, 7%, 6% and 3%, respectively.
The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.
Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.
Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.
In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.
Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of a data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.
In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions, and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.
Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.
Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.
Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.
Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the current inflationary environment; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
EQUINIX, INC.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Recurring revenues
$ 1,603,474
$ 1,563,616
$ 1,466,126
$ 6,220,485
$ 5,658,030
Non-recurring revenues
102,904
111,560
97,989
415,052
340,515
Revenues
1,706,378
1,675,176
1,564,115
6,635,537
5,998,545
Cost of revenues
910,435
885,650
830,735
3,472,422
3,074,340
Gross profit
795,943
789,526
733,380
3,163,115
2,924,205
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
189,798
182,997
187,055
741,232
718,356
General and administrative
343,711
334,625
293,144
1,301,797
1,090,981
Transaction costs
9,405
5,197
24,948
22,769
55,935
Impairment charges
—
—
—
—
7,306
(Gain) loss on asset sales
3,304
(15,414)
(373)
(10,845)
(1,301)
Total operating expenses
546,218
507,405
504,774
2,054,953
1,871,277
Income from operations
249,725
282,121
228,606
1,108,162
1,052,928
Interest and other income (expense):
Interest income
1,130
411
1,244
2,644
8,654
Interest expense
(80,227)
(78,943)
(90,912)
(336,082)
(406,466)
Other income (expense)
(5,802)
1,482
(2,697)
(50,647)
6,913
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment
214
179
(44,001)
(115,125)
(145,804)
Total interest and other, net
(84,685)
(76,871)
(136,366)
(499,210)
(536,703)
Income before income taxes
165,040
205,250
92,240
608,952
516,225
Income tax expense
(41,899)
(53,224)
(41,304)
(109,224)
(146,151)
Net income
123,141
152,026
50,936
499,728
370,074
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
133
190
58
463
(297)
Net income attributable to Equinix
$ 123,274
$ 152,216
$ 50,994
$ 500,191
$ 369,777
Net income per share attributable to Equinix:
Basic net income per share
$ 1.37
$ 1.69
$ 0.57
$ 5.57
$ 4.22
Diluted net income per share
$ 1.36
$ 1.68
$ 0.57
$ 5.53
$ 4.18
Shares used in computing basic net income per share
90,240
89,858
89,113
89,772
87,700
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share
90,752
90,467
89,726
90,409
88,410
EQUINIX, INC.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Net income
$ 123,141
$ 152,026
$ 50,936
$ 499,728
$ 370,074
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") gain (loss)
(115,278)
(260,011)
481,625
(559,969)
548,560
Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges
8,514
28,270
(27,824)
60,562
(82,790)
Net investment hedge CTA gain (loss)
62,763
131,080
(265,340)
326,982
(444,553)
Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans
16
14
8
57
85
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(43,985)
(100,647)
188,469
(172,368)
21,302
Comprehensive income, net of tax
79,156
51,379
239,405
327,360
391,376
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
133
190
58
463
(297)
Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(5)
—
(36)
(15)
(57)
Comprehensive income attributable to Equinix
$ 79,284
$ 51,569
$ 239,427
$ 327,808
$ 391,022
EQUINIX, INC.
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,536,358
$ 1,604,869
Short-term investments
—
4,532
Accounts receivable, net
681,809
676,738
Other current assets
462,739
323,016
Assets held for sale
276,195
—
Total current assets
2,957,101
2,609,155
Property, plant and equipment, net
15,445,775
14,503,084
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,282,418
1,475,057
Goodwill
5,372,071
5,472,553
Intangible assets, net
1,935,267
2,170,945
Other assets
926,066
776,047
Total assets
$ 27,918,698
$ 27,006,841
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 879,144
$ 844,862
Accrued property, plant and equipment
187,334
301,155
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
144,029
154,207
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
147,841
137,683
Current portion of mortgage and loans payable
33,087
82,289
Current portion of senior notes
—
150,186
Other current liabilities
214,519
354,368
Total current liabilities
1,605,954
2,024,750
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
1,107,180
1,308,627
Finance lease liabilities, less current portion
1,989,668
1,784,816
Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion
586,577
1,287,254
Senior notes, less current portion
10,984,144
9,018,277
Other liabilities
763,411
948,999
Total liabilities
17,036,934
16,372,723
Common stock
91
89
Additional paid-in capital
15,984,597
15,028,357
Treasury stock
(112,208)
(122,118)
Accumulated dividends
(6,165,140)
(5,119,274)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,085,751)
(913,368)
Retained earnings
2,260,493
1,760,302
Total Equinix stockholders' equity
10,882,082
10,633,988
Non-controlling interests
(318)
130
Total stockholders' equity
10,881,764
10,634,118
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,918,698
$ 27,006,841
Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:
Americas headcount
5,056
4,599
EMEA headcount
3,611
3,405
Asia-Pacific headcount
2,277
2,009
Total headcount
10,944
10,013
EQUINIX, INC.
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Finance lease liabilities
$ 2,137,509
$ 1,922,499
Term loans
549,343
1,288,779
Mortgage payable and other loans payable
70,321
80,764
Plus (minus): mortgage premium, debt discount and issuance costs, net
(1,276)
1,427
Total mortgage and loans payable principal
618,388
1,370,970
Senior notes
10,984,144
9,168,463
Plus: debt discount and issuance costs
117,986
92,773
Less: debt premium
—
(186)
Total senior notes principal
11,102,130
9,261,050
Total debt principal outstanding
$ 13,858,027
$ 12,554,519
EQUINIX, INC.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 123,141
$ 152,026
$ 50,936
$ 499,728
$ 370,074
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
428,764
419,684
378,859
1,660,524
1,427,010
Stock-based compensation
96,379
94,710
79,361
363,774
294,952
Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts and premiums
4,375
4,390
3,951
17,135
15,739
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
(214)
(179)
44,001
115,125
145,804
Loss (gain) on asset sales
3,304
(15,414)
(373)
(10,845)
(1,301)
Impairment charges
—
—
—
—
7,306
Other items
6,089
5,932
(158)
34,499
18,071
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
109,440
(53,984)
63,516
(1,873)
25,412
Income taxes, net
27,598
21,735
(2,448)
(16,602)
(22,641)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
54,628
67,169
(10,045)
64,596
25,801
Operating lease right-of-use assets
37,862
40,953
39,039
140,590
153,650
Operating lease liabilities
(39,782)
(37,423)
(35,472)
(177,533)
(142,863)
Other assets and liabilities
40,521
(34,853)
74,981
(141,912)
(7,188)
Net cash provided by operating activities
892,105
664,746
686,148
2,547,206
2,309,826
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net
(30,394)
(52,138)
(62,099)
(103,476)
(98,411)
Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
—
(158,498)
(702,024)
(158,498)
(1,180,272)
Real estate acquisitions
(6,988)
(107,212)
(75,720)
(201,837)
(200,182)
Purchases of other property, plant and equipment
(817,405)
(678,277)
(834,330)
(2,751,512)
(2,282,504)
Proceeds from asset sales
34,091
174,494
334,397
208,585
334,397
Net cash used in investing activities
(820,696)
(821,631)
(1,339,776)
(3,006,738)
(3,426,972)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from employee equity awards
—
37,594
—
77,628
62,118
Payment of dividend distributions
(259,455)
(262,362)
(237,756)
(1,042,909)
(947,933)
Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs
398,271
—
—
497,870
1,981,375
Proceeds from mortgage and loans payable
—
—
—
—
750,790
Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts
—
—
1,845,891
3,878,662
4,431,627
Repayment of finance lease liabilities
(35,410)
(31,252)
(40,842)
(165,539)
(115,288)
Repayment of mortgage and loans payable
(10,584)
(10,367)
(20,857)
(717,010)
(829,466)
Repayment of senior notes
—
—
(1,923,000)
(1,990,650)
(4,363,761)
Debt extinguishment costs
—
—
(29,296)
(99,185)
(111,700)
Debt issuance costs
—
—
(15,970)
(25,102)
(42,236)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
92,822
(266,387)
(421,830)
413,765
815,526
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(6,335)
(7,085)
35,065
(30,474)
40,702
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
157,896
(430,357)
(1,040,393)
(76,241)
(260,918)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,391,558
1,821,915
2,666,088
1,625,695
1,886,613
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 1,549,454
$ 1,391,558
$ 1,625,695
$ 1,549,454
$ 1,625,695
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for taxes
$ 16,019
$ 35,755
$ 27,385
$ 134,411
$ 143,934
Cash paid for interest
$ 110,282
$ 86,466
$ 132,034
$ 426,439
$ 498,408
Free cash flow (negative free cash flow)(1)
$ 101,803
$ (104,747)
$ (591,529)
$ (356,056)
$ (1,018,735)
Adjusted free cash flow (2)
$ 108,791
$ 160,963
$ 186,215
$ 4,279
$ 361,719
(1)
We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments) as presented below:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above
$ 892,105
$ 664,746
$ 686,148
$ 2,547,206
$ 2,309,826
Net cash used in investing activities as presented above
(820,696)
(821,631)
(1,339,776)
(3,006,738)
(3,426,972)
Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net
30,394
52,138
62,099
103,476
98,411
Free cash flow (negative free cash flow)
$ 101,803
$ (104,747)
$ (591,529)
$ (356,056)
$ (1,018,735)
(2)
We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:
Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above
$ 101,803
$ (104,747)
$ (591,529)
$ (356,056)
$ (1,018,735)
Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
—
158,498
702,024
158,498
1,180,272
Less real estate acquisitions
6,988
107,212
75,720
201,837
200,182
Adjusted free cash flow
$ 108,791
$ 160,963
$ 186,215
$ 4,279
$ 361,719
EQUINIX, INC.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Recurring revenues
$ 1,603,474
$ 1,563,616
$ 1,466,126
$ 6,220,485
$ 5,658,030
Non-recurring revenues
102,904
111,560
97,989
415,052
340,515
Revenues (1)
1,706,378
1,675,176
1,564,115
6,635,537
5,998,545
Cash cost of revenues (2)
577,991
564,499
539,667
2,197,496
1,991,341
Cash gross profit (3)
1,128,387
1,110,677
1,024,448
4,438,041
4,007,204
Cash operating expenses (4)(7):
Cash sales and marketing expenses (5)
121,637
114,112
119,805
464,084
452,800
Cash general and administrative expenses (6)
219,173
210,267
193,241
829,573
701,506
Total cash operating expenses (4)(7)
340,810
324,379
313,046
1,293,657
1,154,306
Adjusted EBITDA (8)
$ 787,577
$ 786,298
$ 711,402
$ 3,144,384
$ 2,852,898
Cash gross margins (9)
66 %
66 %
65 %
67 %
67 %
Adjusted EBITDA
margins (10)
46 %
47 %
45 %
47 %
48 %
Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11)
4 %
(64) %
(58) %
46 %
38 %
FFO (12)
$ 406,880
$ 407,981
$ 301,747
$ 1,572,997
$ 1,300,630
AFFO (13) (14)
$ 564,194
$ 628,270
$ 516,965
$ 2,451,229
$ 2,189,145
Basic FFO per share (15)
$ 4.51
$ 4.54
$ 3.39
$ 17.52
$ 14.83
Diluted FFO per share (15)
$ 4.48
$ 4.51
$ 3.36
$ 17.40
$ 14.71
Basic AFFO per share (15)
$ 6.25
$ 6.99
$ 5.80
$ 27.31
$ 24.96
Diluted AFFO per share(15)
$ 6.22
$ 6.94
$ 5.76
$ 27.11
$ 24.76
(1)
The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:
Americas Revenues:
Colocation
$ 512,424
$ 504,711
$ 472,227
$ 2,002,253
$ 1,820,709
Interconnection
177,661
168,511
161,334
678,677
622,327
Managed infrastructure
46,045
43,313
36,787
168,577
120,159
Other
5,184
4,757
5,393
12,430
19,605
Recurring revenues
741,314
721,292
675,741
2,861,937
2,582,800
Non-recurring revenues
40,801
41,761
36,361
159,814
124,958
Revenues
$ 782,115
$ 763,053
$ 712,102
$ 3,021,751
$ 2,707,758
EMEA Revenues:
Colocation
$ 410,457
$ 400,395
$ 369,523
$ 1,597,830
$ 1,504,770
Interconnection
66,821
65,809
58,345
259,538
213,490
Managed infrastructure
30,205
31,445
37,883
124,937
127,722
Other
5,259
5,639
4,561
19,626
18,738
Recurring revenues
512,742
503,288
470,312
2,001,931
1,864,720
Non-recurring revenues
40,601
41,939
40,995
153,285
131,669
Revenues
$ 553,343
$ 545,227
$ 511,307
$ 2,155,216
$ 1,996,389
Asia-Pacific Revenues:
Colocation
$ 268,908
$ 259,092
$ 246,864
$ 1,042,131
$ 933,522
Interconnection
58,418
56,789
51,065
223,287
187,441
Managed infrastructure
20,928
21,572
22,876
87,343
89,464
Other
1,164
1,583
(732)
3,856
83
Recurring revenues
349,418
339,036
320,073
1,356,617
1,210,510
Non-recurring revenues
21,502
27,860
20,633
101,953
83,888
Revenues
$ 370,920
$ 366,896
$ 340,706
$ 1,458,570
$ 1,294,398
Worldwide Revenues:
Colocation
$ 1,191,789
$ 1,164,198
$ 1,088,614
$ 4,642,214
$ 4,259,001
Interconnection
302,900
291,109
270,744
1,161,502
1,023,258
Managed infrastructure
97,178
96,330
97,546
380,857
337,345
Other
11,607
11,979
9,222
35,912
38,426
Recurring revenues
1,603,474
1,563,616
1,466,126
6,220,485
5,658,030
Non-recurring revenues
102,904
111,560
97,989
415,052
340,515
Revenues
$ 1,706,378
$ 1,675,176
$ 1,564,115
$ 6,635,537
$ 5,998,545
(2)
We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:
Cost of revenues
$ 910,435
$ 885,650
$ 830,735
$ 3,472,422
$ 3,074,340
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
(322,194)
(311,438)
(283,029)
(1,236,488)
(1,050,106)
Stock-based compensation expense
(10,250)
(9,713)
(8,039)
(38,438)
(32,893)
Cash cost of revenues
$ 577,991
$ 564,499
$ 539,667
$ 2,197,496
$ 1,991,341
The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:
Americas cash cost of revenues
$ 244,245
$ 239,172
$ 217,170
$ 911,556
$ 793,601
EMEA cash cost of revenues
208,569
204,174
199,827
808,587
754,056
Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues
125,177
121,153
122,670
477,353
443,684
Cash cost of revenues
$ 577,991
$ 564,499
$ 539,667
$ 2,197,496
$ 1,991,341
(3)
We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).
(4)
We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".
Selling, general, and administrative expense
$ 533,509
$ 517,622
$ 480,199
$ 2,043,029
$ 1,809,337
Depreciation and amortization expense
(106,570)
(108,246)
(95,830)
(424,036)
(376,904)
Stock-based compensation expense
(86,129)
(84,997)
(71,323)
(325,336)
(278,127)
Cash operating expense
$ 340,810
$ 324,379
$ 313,046
$ 1,293,657
$ 1,154,306
(5)
We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:
Sales and marketing expense
$ 189,798
$ 182,997
$ 187,055
$ 741,232
$ 718,356
Depreciation and amortization expense
(48,064)
(48,320)
(48,745)
(198,004)
(192,661)
Stock-based compensation expense
(20,097)
(20,565)
(18,505)
(79,144)
(72,895)
Cash sales and marketing expense
$ 121,637
$ 114,112
$ 119,805
$ 464,084
$ 452,800
(6)
We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:
General and administrative expense
$ 343,711
$ 334,625
$ 293,144
$ 1,301,797
$ 1,090,981
Depreciation and amortization expense
(58,506)
(59,926)
(47,085)
(226,032)
(184,243)
Stock-based compensation expense
(66,032)
(64,432)
(52,818)
(246,192)
(205,232)
Cash general and administrative expense
$ 219,173
$ 210,267
$ 193,241
$ 829,573
$ 701,506
(7)
The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:
Americas cash SG&A
$ 203,594
$ 202,113
$ 195,180
$ 783,735
$ 728,135
EMEA cash SG&A
85,083
73,500
74,205
313,296
268,087
Asia-Pacific cash SG&A
52,133
48,766
43,661
196,626
158,084
Cash SG&A
$ 340,810
$ 324,379
$ 313,046
$ 1,293,657
$ 1,154,306
(8)
We define adjusted EBITDA as income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:
Income from operations
$ 249,725
$ 282,121
$ 228,606
$ 1,108,162
$ 1,052,928
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
428,764
419,684
378,859
1,660,524
1,427,010
Stock-based compensation expense
96,379
94,710
79,362
363,774
311,020
Impairment charges
—
—
—
—
7,306
Transaction costs
9,405
5,197
24,948
22,769
55,935
Loss (gain) on asset sales
3,304
(15,414)
(373)
(10,845)
(1,301)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 787,577
$ 786,298
$ 711,402
$ 3,144,384
$ 2,852,898
The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:
Americas income from operations
$ 29,550
$ 26,520
$ 22,066
$ 165,380
$ 178,454
Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
221,814
219,106
195,437
866,039
731,979
Americas stock-based compensation expense
71,652
70,495
59,956
270,391
234,015
Americas transaction costs
6,372
4,478
23,634
17,328
43,922
Americas loss (gain) on asset sales
4,888
1,169
(1,341)
7,322
(2,348)
Americas adjusted EBITDA
$ 334,276
$ 321,768
$ 299,752
$ 1,326,460
$ 1,186,022
EMEA income from operations
$ 126,521
$ 153,424
$ 118,380
$ 530,888
$ 531,530
EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
116,813
115,026
103,067
458,754
390,025
EMEA stock-based compensation expense
15,312
15,022
12,139
57,578
48,151
EMEA transaction costs
2,629
664
718
4,280
1,490
EMEA (gain) loss on asset sales
(1,584)
(16,583)
2,971
(18,167)
3,050
EMEA adjusted EBITDA
$ 259,691
$ 267,553
$ 237,275
$ 1,033,333
$ 974,246
Asia-Pacific income from operations
$ 93,654
$ 102,177
$ 88,160
$ 411,894
$ 342,944
Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
90,137
85,552
80,355
335,731
305,006
Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense
9,415
9,193
7,267
35,805
28,854
Asia-Pacific impairment charges
—
—
—
—
7,306
Asia-Pacific transaction costs
404
55
596
1,161
10,523
Asia-Pacific gain on asset sales
—
—
(2,003)
—
(2,003)
Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA
$ 193,610
$ 196,977
$ 174,375
$ 784,591
$ 692,630
(9)
We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.
Our cash gross margins by geographic region is presented below:
Americas cash gross margins
69 %
69 %
70 %
70 %
71 %
EMEA cash gross margins
62 %
63 %
61 %
62 %
62 %
Asia-Pacific cash gross margins
66 %
67 %
64 %
67 %
66 %
(10)
We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.
Americas adjusted EBITDA margins
43 %
42 %
42 %
44 %
44 %
EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins
47 %
49 %
46 %
48 %
49 %
Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins
52 %
54 %
51 %
54 %
54 %
(11)
We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by incremental revenue growth as follows:
Adjusted EBITDA - current period
$ 787,577
$ 786,298
$ 711,402
$ 3,144,384
$ 2,852,898
Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period
(786,298)
(797,277)
(737,245)
(2,852,898)
(2,687,727)
Adjusted EBITDA growth
$ 1,279
$ (10,979)
$ (25,843)
$ 291,486
$ 165,171
Revenues - current period
$ 1,706,378
$ 1,675,176
$ 1,564,115
$ 6,635,537
$ 5,998,545
Less revenues - prior period
(1,675,176)
(1,657,919)
(1,519,767)
(5,998,545)
(5,562,140)
Revenue growth
$ 31,202
$ 17,257
$ 44,348
$ 636,992
$ 436,405
Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate
4 %
(64) %
(58) %
46 %
38 %
(12)
FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.
Net income
$ 123,141
$ 152,026
$ 50,936
$ 499,728
$ 370,074
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
133
190
58
463
(297)
Net income attributable to Equinix
123,274
152,216
50,994
500,191
369,777
Adjustments:
Real estate depreciation
277,031
267,973
247,554
1,073,148
924,064
Loss (gain) on disposition of real estate property
4,693
(13,744)
2,494
(6,439)
4,063
Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures
1,882
1,536
705
6,097
2,726
FFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 406,880
$ 407,981
$ 301,747
$ 1,572,997
$ 1,300,630
(13)
AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.
FFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 406,880
$ 407,981
$ 301,747
$ 1,572,997
$ 1,300,630
Adjustments:
Installation revenue adjustment
5,767
13,710
3,504
27,928
(125)
Straight-line rent expense adjustment
(1,920)
3,855
3,567
9,677
10,787
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums
4,375
4,390
3,951
17,135
15,739
Contract cost adjustment
(19,753)
(15,919)
(12,823)
(63,064)
(35,675)
Stock-based compensation expense
96,379
94,710
79,362
363,774
311,020
Non-real estate depreciation expense
99,014
100,604
79,693
377,658
300,258
Amortization expense
50,056
50,354
50,972
205,484
199,047
Accretion expense
2,663
753
640
4,234
3,641
Recurring capital expenditures
(85,693)
(47,735)
(74,446)
(199,089)
(160,637)
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
(214)
(179)
44,001
115,125
145,804
Transaction costs
9,405
5,197
24,948
22,769
55,935
Impairment charges (1)
(465)
(1,240)
—
31,847
7,306
Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment (1)
(3,086)
11,256
10,837
(38,505)
33,220
Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures
786
533
1,012
3,259
2,195
AFFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 564,194
$ 628,270
$ 516,965
$ 2,451,229
$ 2,189,145
(1) Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from the settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above.
(14)
Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 787,577
$ 786,298
$ 711,402
$ 3,144,384
$ 2,852,898
Adjustments:
Interest expense, net of interest income
(79,097)
(78,532)
(89,668)
(333,438)
(397,812)
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums
4,375
4,390
3,951
17,135
15,739
Income tax expense
(41,899)
(53,224)
(41,304)
(109,224)
(146,151)
Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment (1)
(3,086)
11,256
10,837
(38,505)
33,220
Straight-line rent expense adjustment
(1,920)
3,855
3,567
9,677
10,787
Contract cost adjustment
(19,753)
(15,919)
(12,823)
(63,064)
(35,675)
Installation revenue adjustment
5,767
13,710
3,504
27,928
(125)
Recurring capital expenditures
(85,693)
(47,735)
(74,446)
(199,089)
(160,637)
Other (expense) income
(5,802)
1,482
(2,697)
(50,647)
6,913
Loss (gain) on disposition of real estate property
4,693
(13,744)
2,494
(6,439)
4,063
Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests
2,801
2,259
1,775
9,819
4,624
Adjustments for impairment charges (1)
(465)
(1,240)
—
31,847
—
Adjustment for gain (loss) on sale of asset
(3,304)
15,414
373
10,845
1,301
AFFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 564,194
$ 628,270
$ 516,965
$ 2,451,229
$ 2,189,145
(1) Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from the settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above.
(15)
The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to Equinix is presented below:
Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share
90,240
89,858
89,113
89,772
87,700
Effect of dilutive securities:
Employee equity awards
512
609
613
637
710
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share
90,752
90,467
89,726
90,409
88,410
Basic FFO per share
$ 4.51
$ 4.54
$ 3.39
$ 17.52
$ 14.83
Diluted FFO per share
$ 4.48
$ 4.51
$ 3.36
$ 17.40
$ 14.71
Basic AFFO per share
$ 6.25
$ 6.99
$ 5.80
$ 27.31
$ 24.96
Diluted AFFO per share
$ 6.22
$ 6.94
$ 5.76
$ 27.11
$ 24.76
