Atlanta Raising Awareness for Nation's No. 1 Cause of Disability - Arthritis More than 58 Million Americans Live With Arthritis and the Arthritis Foundation is Fighting for a Cure.

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 people in Atlanta are supporting the Arthritis Foundation's mission to cure arthritis and help people with arthritis live a full life by participating in the Atlanta Walk to Cure Arthritis on Saturday, May 7th at Brook Run Park.

Atlanta walkers come together for the annual Walk to Cure Arthritis (PRNewswire)

Walk to Cure Arthritis, the Arthritis Foundation's annual, flagship fundraising event, is the largest arthritis gathering in the world. It is where communities join together nationwide to see the power of LIVING YES, celebrate Arthritis Warriors and connect with others in the community – while raising funds for research, resources and a cure. The Arthritis Foundation is dedicated to helping people with arthritis be a Champion of Yes by giving them the tools and resources they need to live a full life. This year, the community will come together to help support the 1 in 4 Americans living with arthritis – including 1.8 million Georgians.

"We can all make a difference in the lives of people with arthritis – the No. 1 cause of disability," said Stuart Winborne, Georgia Executive Director. "For 70 years, the Arthritis Foundation has committed to conquering this disease through life-changing educational programs and events like the walk."

Get more information and learn more about registering for the Atlanta Walk by visiting www.walktocurearthritis.org/atlanta or contacting Stuart at swinborne@arthritis.org.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is the Champion of Yes. Leading the fight for the arthritis community, the Foundation helps conquer everyday battles through life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advancements in science and community connections. The Arthritis Foundation's goal is to chart a winning course, guiding families in developing personalized plans for living a full life – and making each day another stride towards a cure. Visit their website at www.arthritis.org.

