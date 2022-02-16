Antero Resources Reports Fourth Quarter Results, Announces 2022 Guidance and Return of Capital Program

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) ("Antero Resources," "Antero," or the "Company") today announced its fourth quarter 2021 financial and operating results, year end 2021 estimated proved reserves, as well as its 2022 capital budget and guidance. In addition, Antero announced targets for returning capital to shareholders. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Include:
- Net production averaged 3.2 Bcfe/d, including 160 MBbl/d of liquids
- Realized pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $6.48 per Mcfe, a $0.65 per Mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing
- Net Income was $901 million, Adjusted Net Income was $157 million (Non-GAAP)
- Adjusted EBITDAX was $420 million (Non-GAAP); net cash provided by operating activities was $475 million
- Free Cash Flow was $237 million (Non-GAAP)
- Total Debt and Net Debt at quarter end was $2.1 billion, an $875 million reduction from year end 2020 (Non-GAAP)
- Net Debt to trailing last twelve month Adjusted EBITDAX declined to 1.3x (Non-GAAP)
- Estimated proved reserves were 17.7 Tcfe at year end 2021 and proved developed reserves increased to 12.8 Tcfe (72% Proved Developed)
- Estimated future development cost for 5.0 Tcfe of proved undeveloped reserves is $0.31 per Mcfe
Capital Return Program, 2022 Guidance and Other Highlights:
- Targeting return of capital to shareholders of 25% to 50% of Free Cash Flow annually going forward
- Announced plans to redeem all remaining Senior Notes due 2025 on March 1, 2022
- Drilling and completion capital budget is $675 to $700 million
- Net production is expected to average 3.2 to 3.3 Bcfe/d, including 175 to 185 MBbl/d of liquids (NGLs and oil)
- Expanded 2025 Net Zero emissions target to include Scope 2 emissions
- Received Responsibly Sourced Gas certification following completion of initial Project Canary Pilot
For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Return of Capital Program
Debt Reduction
Project Canary Natural Gas Certification
2022 Capital Budget and Guidance
Capital Budget ($ in Millions)
Low
High
Drilling & Completion
$675
$700
Land
$65
$75
Total E&P Capital
$740
$775
# of Wells
Net
Wells
Average
Drilled Wells
70 to 80
13,600 Feet
Completed Wells
60 to 65
13,800 Feet
Production Guidance
Low
High
Net Daily Natural Gas Equivalent Production (Bcfe/d)
3.2
3.3
Net Daily Natural Gas Production (Bcf/d)
2.2
2.25
Total Net Daily Liquids Production (MBbl/d):
175
185
Net Daily C3+ NGL Production (MBbl/d)
105
110
Net Daily Ethane Production (MBbl/d)
62
65
Net Daily Oil Production (MBbl/d)
8
10
Realized Pricing Guidance (Before Hedges)
Low
High
Natural Gas Realized Price Premium vs. NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf)
$0.15
$0.25
C3+ NGL Realized Price Differential vs. Mont Belvieu ($/Gal)
$0.00
$0.00
Oil Realized Price Differential vs. WTI Oil ($/Bbl)
($7.00)
($9.00)
Cash Expense Guidance
Low
High
Cash Production Expense ($/Mcfe)(1)
$2.25
$2.35
Marketing Expense, Net of Marketing Revenue ($/Mcfe)
$0.06
$0.08
G&A Expense ($/Mcfe)(2)
$0.10
$0.12
(1)
Includes lease operating expenses and gathering, compression, processing and transportation expenses ("GP&T") and
(2)
Excludes equity-based compensation.
Free Cash Flow
Antero generated $237 million and $849 million of Free Cash Flow during the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, respectively.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended
2020
2021
2020
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
243,130
475,164
735,640
1,660,116
Less: Net cash used in investing activities
(145,998)
(205,329)
(530,061)
(710,784)
Less: Proceeds from sale of assets, net
(657)
—
(216,490)
(3,192)
Less: Settlement of water earnout
—
—
(125,000)
—
Less: Distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica
(18,671)
(32,641)
(35,920)
(97,424)
Free Cash Flow
$
77,804
237,194
(171,831)
848,716
Changes in Working Capital (1)
80,473
(64,634)
203,666
(151,722)
Free Cash Flow before Changes in Working Capital
$
158,277
172,560
31,835
696,994
(1)
Working capital adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2021 include $61.1 million in changes in current assets and liabilities and a $3.5 million
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Net daily natural gas equivalent production in the fourth quarter averaged 3.2 Bcfe/d, including 160 MBbl/d of liquids, as detailed in the table below. Fourth quarter volumes were down sequentially as just 40% of the Company's 2021 completion activity occurred during the second half of 2021, including less than 20% of annual completion activity in the fourth quarter. Antero chose not to accelerate activity in the second half of 2021 in order to adhere to the capital budget. In addition, liquids volumes were down sequentially in the fourth quarter as four of the 14 completions were dry gas Utica wells.
Antero's average realized natural gas price before hedging was $5.89 per Mcf, representing a 124% increase compared to the prior year period. Antero realized a $0.06 per Mcf premium to the average NYMEX Henry Hub. The premium to NYMEX was lower than expected due to the significant decline in daily pricing during the months of November and December relative to NYMEX first-of-month pricing. Antero sells its gas both on a first-of-month and daily basis, which is an industry standard for operational purposes.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Combined
Natural
Natural Gas
Oil
C3+ NGLs
Ethane
Gas Equivalent
(MMcf/d)
(Bbl/d)
(Bbl/d)
(Bbl/d)
(MMcfe/d)
Average Net Production
2,233
7,489
107,304
44,891
3,191
Combined
Natural
Natural Gas
Oil
C3+ NGLs
Ethane
Gas Equivalent
Average Realized Prices
($/Mcf)
($/Bbl)
($/Bbl)
($/Bbl)
($/Mcfe)
Average realized prices before settled derivatives
$
5.89
$
69.53
$
58.25
$
16.81
$
6.48
NYMEX average price
$
5.83
$
77.45
$
5.83
Premium / (Differential) to NYMEX
$
0.06
$
(7.92)
$
0.65
Settled commodity derivatives
$
(3.10)
$
(9.36)
$
(5.84)
—
$
(2.33)
Average realized prices after settled derivatives
$
2.79
$
60.17
$
52.41
$
16.81
$
4.15
Differential to NYMEX
$
(3.04)
$
(17.28)
$
(1.68)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Pricing Point
Net C3+ NGL
Production
% by Destination
Premium (Discount)
To Mont Belvieu
Propane / Butane exported on ME2
Marcus Hook, PA
54,188
50%
$0.03
Remaining C3+ NGL volume
Hopedale, OH
53,116
50%
($0.04)
Total C3+ NGLs/Blended Premium
107,304
100%
($0.01)
Net marketing expense was $0.10 per Mcfe in the fourth quarter, an increase from $0.08 during the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower production volume and lower third party marketing volumes.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Operating Update
Fourth Quarter 2021 Capital Investment
Antero's accrued drilling and completion capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2021, were $152 million. In addition to capital invested in drilling and completion costs, the Company invested $30 million in land during the fourth quarter. A portion of the land spend was used to acquire 4,000 net acres which hold approximately 20 incremental drilling locations at an average cost of less than $1 million per location. The acreage is located in Antero's core Marcellus liquids-rich window and is expected to be developed within the Company's five-year development program. For a reconciliation of accrued capital expenditures to cash capital expenditures see the table in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of December 31, 2021, Antero's Net Debt was $2.1 billion with no borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility. Net Debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDAX ratio was 1.3x as of December 31, 2021.
Year End Proved Reserves
Proved reserves, December 31, 2020 (1)
17.6
Extensions, discoveries, and other additions
0.5
Revisions
1.5
Sales of reserves in place (2)
(0.7)
Production
(1.2)
Proved reserves, December 31, 2021 (1)
17.7
(1)
Proved reserves are reported consolidated with Martica Holdings, LLC. Martica Holdings, LLC had 254 Bcfe and 167 Bcfe of proved reserves as of year end 2020 and 2021, respectively.
(2)
Sales of reserves were related to the drilling partnership entered into in 2021 which assumes their participation at a 20% working interest in wells spud in 2021 and 15% working interest in expected wells spud in 2022 through 2024.
Commodity Derivative Positions
Antero did not enter into any new natural gas, NGL or oil hedges during the fourth quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Company has hedged 438 Bcf of natural gas at a weighted average index price of $2.49 per MMBtu through 2023 with fixed price swap positions.
Please see Antero's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, for more information on all commodity derivative positions. For detail on current commodity positions, please see the Hedge Profile presentations at www.anteroresources.com.
Conference Call
A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results.
Presentation
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as set forth in this release represents net income (loss), adjusted for certain items. Antero believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful to investors in evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as an indicator of financial performance. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Net Income is net income. The following table reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2021
2020
2021
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
$
69,830
901,385
(1,267,897)
(186,899)
Net income and comprehensive income attributable to
25,483
56,636
7,486
32,790
Unrealized commodity derivative (gains) losses
(150,925)
(1,025,870)
725,011
748,540
Payments for (proceeds from) derivative monetizations
9,066
—
(9,007)
4,569
Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP
(9,332)
(11,403)
(14,507)
(45,236)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
348
595
348
(2,232)
Impairment of oil and gas properties
67,808
20,905
223,770
90,523
Impairment of equity method investment
—
—
610,632
—
Equity-based compensation
6,316
5,248
23,317
20,437
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt
(597)
10,355
(175,962)
93,191
Loss on convertible note equitization
—
—
—
50,777
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated affiliate
(20,748)
(19,464)
62,660
(77,085)
Contract termination and rig stacking
1,973
—
14,290
4,305
Tax effect of reconciling items (1)
23,123
244,471
(351,465)
(212,859)
22,345
182,858
(151,324)
520,821
Martica adjustments (2)
(25,632)
(25,509)
(21,841)
(76,719)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$
(3,287)
157,349
(173,165)
444,102
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding (3)
304,172
340,106
272,433
308,146
(1)
Deferred taxes were 24% for 2020 and 2021.
(2)
Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interest in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.
(3)
Share count for year ended December 31, 2020 and 2021 does not include dilutive effect of restricted stock units, performance share units and 2026
Net Debt
December 31,
2020
2021
Credit Facility
$
1,017,000
—
5.125% senior notes due 2022
660,516
—
5.625% senior notes due 2023
574,182
—
5.000% senior notes due 2025
590,000
584,635
8.375% senior notes due 2026
—
325,000
7.625% senior notes due 2029
—
584,000
5.375% senior notes due 2030
—
600,000
4.250% convertible senior notes due 2026
287,500
81,570
Unamortized discount, net
(111,886)
(27,772)
Unamortized debt issuance costs
(15,719)
(21,989)
Total debt
$
3,001,593
2,125,444
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
—
—
Net Debt
$
3,001,593
2,125,444
Free Cash Flow
Adjusted EBITDAX
- is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, which may vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;
- helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital and legal structure from our operating structure;
- is used by our management team for various purposes, including as a measure of our operating performance, in presentations to our Board of Directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting: and
- is used by our Board of Directors as a performance measure in determining executive compensation.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2021
2020
2021
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
$
69,830
901,385
(1,267,897)
(186,899)
Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling
25,483
56,636
7,486
32,790
Unrealized commodity derivative (gains) losses
(150,925)
(1,025,870)
725,011
748,540
Payments for (proceeds from) derivative monetizations
9,066
—
(9,007)
4,569
Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP
(9,332)
(11,403)
(14,507)
(45,236)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
348
595
348
(2,232)
Interest expense, net
46,916
43,748
199,872
181,868
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt
(597)
10,355
(175,962)
93,191
Loss on convertible note equitizations
—
—
—
50,777
Income tax expense (benefit)
23,685
263,491
(397,482)
(74,077)
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion
209,831
178,716
865,291
745,829
Impairment of oil and gas properties
67,808
20,905
223,770
90,523
Impairment of equity method investment
—
—
610,632
—
Exploration expense
188
474
1,083
6,566
Equity-based compensation expense
6,316
5,248
23,317
20,437
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated affiliate
(20,748)
(19,464)
62,660
(77,085)
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliate
42,755
31,284
171,022
136,609
Contract termination and rig stacking
1,973
—
14,290
4,305
Transaction expense
582
193
7,244
3,295
323,179
456,293
1,047,171
1,733,770
Martica related adjustments (1)
(23,983)
(36,032)
(45,155)
(116,468)
Adjusted EBITDAX
$
299,196
420,261
1,002,016
1,617,302
Reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by
Adjusted EBITDAX
$
299,196
420,261
1,002,016
1,617,302
Martica related adjustments (1)
23,983
36,032
45,155
116,468
Interest expense, net
(46,916)
(43,748)
(199,872)
(181,868)
Exploration expense
(188)
(474)
(1,083)
(6,566)
Changes in current assets and liabilities
(30,156)
61,132
(109,047)
114,673
Transaction expense
(582)
(193)
(7,244)
(3,295)
Proceeds from (payments for) derivative monetizations
(9,066)
—
9,007
(4,569)
Other items
6,859
2,154
(3,292)
7,971
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
243,130
475,164
735,640
1,660,116
(1)
Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.
Drilling and Completion Capital Expenditures
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2021
Drilling and completion costs (cash basis)
$
132,345
153,276
Change in accrued capital costs
(47,931)
(1,639)
Adjusted drilling and completion costs (accrual basis)
$
84,414
151,637
Antero Resources is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. In conjunction with its affiliate, Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM), Antero is one of the most integrated natural gas producers in the U.S. The Company's website is located at www.anteroresources.com.
This release includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Resources' control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments Antero Resources expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding our return of capital, expected results, future commodity prices, future production targets, realizing potential future fee rebates or reductions, including those related to certain levels of production, future earnings, leverage targets and debt repayment, future capital spending plans, improved and/or increasing capital efficiency, estimated realized natural gas, NGL and oil prices, expected drilling and development plans, projected well costs and cost savings initiatives, future financial position, the participation level of our drilling partner and the financial and production results to be achieved as a result of that drilling partnership, the other key assumptions underlying our projections, and future marketing opportunities, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Antero Resources believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Resources expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
In addition, many of the standards and metrics used in preparing this release and the ESG Report continue to evolve and are based on management expectations and assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation but should not be considered guarantees. The standards and metrics used, and the expectations and assumptions they are based on, have not been verified by any third party. In addition, while we seek to align these disclosures with the recommendations of various third-party frameworks, such as the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, we cannot guarantee strict adherence to these framework recommendations. Additionally, our disclosures based on these frameworks may change due to revisions in framework requirements, availability of information, changes in our business or applicable governmental policy, or other factors, some of which may be beyond our control. The calculation of methane leak loss rate disclosed in the ESG Report is based on ONE Future protocol, which is based on the EPA Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program. With respect to its emissions goal, Antero Resources anticipates achieving Net Zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025 through operational efficiencies and the purchase of carbon offsets. Scope 1 emissions are the Company's direct greenhouse gas emissions, and Scope 2 emissions are the Company's indirect greenhouse gas emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat or cooling; however, such goals are aspirational and we could face unexpected material costs as a result of our efforts to meet these goals. Moreover, given uncertainties related to the use of emerging technologies, the state of markets for and availability of verified quality carbon offsets, we cannot predict whether or not we will be able to timely meet these goals, if at all. Moreover, with regards to our participation in, or certification under, various frameworks, we may incur certain costs associated with such frameworks and cannot guarantee that such participation or certification will have the intended results on our or our products' ESG profile.
This release and the ESG Report contain statements based on hypothetical or severely adverse scenarios and assumptions, and these statements should not necessarily be viewed as being representative of current or actual risk or forecasts of expected risk. These scenarios cannot account for the entire realm of possible risks and have been selected based on what we believe to be a reasonable range of possible circumstances based on information currently available to us and the reasonableness of assumptions inherent in certain scenarios; however, our selection of scenarios may change over time as circumstances change. While future events discussed in this release or the report may be significant, any significance should not be read as necessarily rising to the level of materiality of certain disclosures included in Antero Resources' SEC filings. The goals discussed in this earnings release are aspirational; we could face unexpected material costs as a result of our efforts to meet these goals and may ultimately meet such goals through the purchase of offsets or credits and not reductions in our actual GHG emissions. Moreover, given uncertainties related to the use of emerging technologies, the state of markets for and the availability of verified quality carbon offsets, we cannot predict whether or not we will be able to timely meet these goals, if at all. Moreover, with regards to our participation in, or certification under, various frameworks, we may incur certain costs associated with such frameworks and cannot guarantee that such participation or certification will have the intended results on our or our products' ESG profile.
Antero Resources cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, incident to the exploration for and development, production, gathering and sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Antero Resources' control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of world health event, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity risks and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Antero Resources' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 31,
2020
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Accounts receivable
$
28,457
78,998
Accrued revenue
425,314
591,442
Derivative instruments
105,130
757
Other current assets
15,238
14,922
Total current assets
574,139
686,119
Property and equipment:
Oil and gas properties, at cost (successful efforts method):
Unproved properties
1,175,178
1,042,118
Proved properties
12,260,713
12,646,303
Gathering systems and facilities
5,802
5,802
Other property and equipment
74,361
116,522
13,516,054
13,810,745
Less accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization
(3,869,116)
(4,283,700)
Property and equipment, net
9,646,938
9,527,045
Operating leases right-of-use assets
2,613,603
3,419,912
Derivative instruments
47,293
14,369
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate
255,082
232,399
Other assets
13,790
16,684
Total assets
$
13,150,845
13,896,528
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
26,728
24,819
Accounts payable, related parties
69,860
76,240
Accrued liabilities
343,524
457,244
Revenue distributions payable
198,117
444,873
Derivative instruments
31,242
559,851
Short-term lease liabilities
266,024
456,347
Deferred revenue, VPP
45,257
37,603
Other current liabilities
2,302
11,140
Total current liabilities
983,054
2,068,117
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt
3,001,593
2,125,444
Deferred income tax liability, net
412,252
318,126
Derivative instruments
99,172
181,806
Long-term lease liabilities
2,348,785
2,964,115
Deferred revenue, VPP
156,024
118,366
Other liabilities
59,694
54,462
Total liabilities
7,060,574
7,830,436
Commitments and contingencies (Notes 15 and 16)
Equity:
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 50,000 shares; none issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 1,000,000 shares; 268,672 shares and 313,930 shares issued and outstanding
2,686
3,139
Additional paid-in capital
6,195,497
6,371,398
Accumulated deficit
(430,478)
(617,377)
Total stockholders' equity
5,767,705
5,757,160
Noncontrolling interests
322,566
308,932
Total equity
6,090,271
6,066,092
Total liabilities and equity
$
13,150,845
13,896,528
ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2021
2020
2021
Revenue and other:
Natural gas sales
$
595,151
1,210,470
1,809,952
3,442,028
Natural gas liquids sales
364,387
644,472
1,161,683
2,147,499
Oil sales
34,037
47,906
112,270
201,232
Commodity derivative fair value gains (losses)
196,851
323,553
79,918
(1,936,509)
Marketing
108,717
155,993
310,572
718,921
Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP
9,332
11,403
14,507
45,236
Other income
617
474
2,797
1,025
Total revenue
1,309,092
2,394,271
3,491,699
4,619,432
Operating expenses:
Lease operating
27,029
25,238
98,865
96,793
Gathering, compression, processing, and transportation
653,754
624,510
2,530,838
2,499,174
Production and ad valorem taxes
35,294
67,300
106,775
197,910
Marketing
134,498
183,876
469,404
811,698
Exploration
188
474
1,083
6,566
General and administrative (including equity-based compensation
33,218
36,313
134,482
145,006
Impairment of oil and gas properties
67,808
20,905
223,770
90,523
Depletion, depreciation, and amortization
209,740
177,843
861,870
742,009
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
91
873
3,421
3,820
Contract termination and rig stacking
1,973
—
14,290
4,305
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
348
595
348
(2,232)
Total operating expenses
1,163,941
1,137,927
4,445,146
4,595,572
Operating income (loss)
145,151
1,256,344
(953,447)
23,860
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(46,916)
(43,748)
(199,872)
(181,868)
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliate
20,748
19,464
(62,660)
77,085
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
597
(10,355)
175,962
(93,191)
Loss on convertible note equitizations
—
—
—
(50,777)
Impairment of equity method investment
—
—
(610,632)
—
Transaction expense
(582)
(193)
(7,244)
(3,295)
Total other expense
(26,153)
(34,832)
(704,446)
(252,046)
Income (loss) before income taxes
118,998
1,221,512
(1,657,893)
(228,186)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(23,685)
(263,491)
397,482
74,077
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) including
95,313
958,021
(1,260,411)
(154,109)
Less: net income and comprehensive income attributable to
25,483
56,636
7,486
32,790
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable
$
69,830
901,385
(1,267,897)
(186,899)
Income (loss) per share—basic
$
0.26
2.87
(4.65)
(0.61)
Income (loss) per share—diluted
$
0.24
2.65
(4.65)
(0.61)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
268,653
313,917
272,433
308,146
Diluted
304,172
340,106
272,433
308,146
ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2019
2020
2021
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:
Net loss including noncontrolling interests
$
(293,136)
(1,260,411)
(154,109)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion
918,629
865,291
745,829
Impairments
1,782,816
834,402
90,523
Commodity derivative fair value losses (gains)
(463,972)
(79,918)
1,936,509
Gains (losses) on settled commodity derivatives
325,090
794,684
(1,183,400)
Proceeds from (payments for) derivative monetizations
—
9,007
(4,569)
Deferred income tax benefit
(79,158)
(397,273)
(74,293)
Equity-based compensation expense
23,559
23,317
20,437
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated affiliate
143,216
62,660
(77,085)
Distributions/dividends of earnings from unconsolidated affiliate
157,956
171,022
136,609
Amortization of deferred revenue
—
(14,507)
(45,236)
Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and other
10,681
12,027
12,492
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
951
348
(2,232)
Loss on the sale of equity method investment shares
108,745
—
—
Water earnout
(125,000)
—
—
Gain on deconsolidation of Antero Midstream Partners LP
(1,406,042)
—
—
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt
(36,419)
(175,962)
93,191
Loss on convertible note equitizations
—
—
50,777
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
31,631
(9,492)
(55,567)
Accrued revenue
156,941
(107,428)
(166,128)
Other current assets
(1,025)
(5,507)
316
Accounts payable including related parties
(27,996)
(19,282)
(1,184)
Accrued liabilities
(25,762)
37,954
77,584
Revenue distributions payable
(102,839)
(5,203)
246,757
Other current liabilities
4,592
(89)
12,895
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,103,458
735,640
1,660,116
Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:
Additions to unproved properties
(88,682)
(45,129)
(79,138)
Drilling and completion costs
(1,254,118)
(826,265)
(601,175)
Additions to water handling and treatment systems
(24,416)
—
—
Additions to gathering systems and facilities
(48,239)
—
—
Additions to other property and equipment
(6,700)
(2,963)
(35,623)
Settlement of water earnout
—
125,000
—
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
(25,020)
—
—
Proceeds from sale of common stock of Antero Midstream Corporation
100,000
—
—
Proceeds from the Antero Midstream Partners LP Transactions
296,611
—
—
Proceeds from asset sales
1,983
701
3,192
Proceeds from VPP sale, net
—
215,789
—
Change in other liabilities
—
—
(672)
Change in other assets
7,091
2,806
2,632
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,041,490)
(530,061)
(710,784)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:
Repurchases of common stock
(38,772)
(43,443)
—
Issuance of senior notes
650,000
—
1,800,000
Issuance of convertible notes
—
287,500
—
Repayment of senior notes
(191,092)
(1,219,019)
(1,554,657)
Borrowings (repayments) on bank credit facilities, net
232,000
465,000
(1,017,000)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(4,547)
(8,984)
(31,474)
Sale of noncontrolling interest
—
351,000
51,000
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(85,076)
(35,920)
(97,424)
Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity compensation awards
(2,389)
(422)
(13,270)
Convertible note equitizations
—
—
(85,648)
Other
(2,560)
(1,291)
(859)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
557,564
(205,579)
(949,332)
Effect of deconsolidation of Antero Midstream Partners LP
(619,532)
—
—
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
—
—
—
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
—
—
—
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
—
—
—
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
224,331
192,302
141,930
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment
(15,897)
(94,619)
37,049
The following table set forth unaudited selected financial data for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2021:
Three Months Ended
Amount of
December 31,
Increase
Percent
2020
2021
(Decrease)
Change
Revenue:
Natural gas sales
$
595,151
1,210,470
615,319
103
%
Natural gas liquids sales
364,387
644,472
280,085
77
%
Oil sales
34,037
47,906
13,869
41
%
Commodity derivative fair value gains
196,851
323,553
126,702
64
%
Marketing
108,717
155,993
47,276
43
%
Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP
9,332
11,403
2,071
22
%
Other income
617
474
(143)
(23)
%
Total revenue
1,309,092
2,394,271
1,085,179
83
%
Operating expenses:
Lease operating
27,029
25,238
(1,791)
(7)
%
Gathering and compression
217,973
210,847
(7,126)
(3)
%
Processing
211,322
190,938
(20,384)
(10)
%
Transportation
224,459
222,725
(1,734)
(1)
%
Production and ad valorem taxes
35,294
67,300
32,006
91
%
Marketing
134,498
183,876
49,378
37
%
Exploration
188
474
286
152
%
General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)
26,902
31,065
4,163
15
%
Equity-based compensation
6,316
5,248
(1,068)
(17)
%
Depletion, depreciation, and amortization
209,740
177,843
(31,897)
(15)
%
Impairment of oil and gas properties
67,808
20,905
(46,903)
(69)
%
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
91
873
782
*
Contract termination and rig stacking
1,973
—
(1,973)
*
Loss on sale of assets
348
595
247
71
%
Total operating expenses
1,163,941
1,137,927
(26,014)
(2)
%
Operating income
145,151
1,256,344
1,111,193
*
Other earnings (expenses):
Interest expense, net
(46,916)
(43,748)
3,168
(7)
%
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
20,748
19,464
(1,284)
(6)
%
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
597
(10,355)
(10,952)
*
Transaction expenses
(582)
(193)
389
(67)
%
Total other expense
(26,153)
(34,832)
(8,679)
33
%
Income before income taxes
118,998
1,221,512
1,102,514
*
Income tax expense
(23,685)
(263,491)
(239,806)
*
Net income and comprehensive income including noncontrolling interests
95,313
958,021
862,708
*
Less: net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling
25,483
56,636
31,153
122
%
Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Antero Resources
$
69,830
901,385
831,555
*
Adjusted EBITDAX
$
299,196
420,261
121,065
40
%
* Not meaningful
The following table set forth selected operating data for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2021:
Three Months Ended
Amount of
December 31,
Increase
Percent
2020
2021
(Decrease)
Change
Production data (1):
Natural gas (Bcf)
226
205
(21)
(9)
%
C2 Ethane (MBbl)
5,023
4,130
(893)
(18)
%
C3+ NGLs (MBbl)
12,174
9,872
(2,302)
(19)
%
Oil (MBbl)
1,104
689
(415)
(38)
%
Combined (Bcfe)
336
294
(42)
(13)
%
Daily combined production (MMcfe/d)
3,650
3,191
(459)
(13)
%
Average prices before effects of derivative settlements (2):
Natural gas (per Mcf)
$
2.63
5.89
3.26
124
%
C2 Ethane (per Bbl)
$
5.56
16.81
11.25
202
%
C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)
$
27.64
58.25
30.61
111
%
Oil (per Bbl)
$
30.83
69.53
38.70
126
%
Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)
$
2.96
6.48
3.52
119
%
Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements (2):
Natural gas (per Mcf)
$
2.76
2.79
0.03
1
%
C2 Ethane (per Bbl)
$
5.44
16.81
11.37
209
%
C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)
$
28.84
52.41
23.57
82
%
Oil (per Bbl)
$
41.63
60.17
18.54
45
%
Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)
$
3.12
4.15
1.03
33
%
Average costs (per Mcfe):
Lease operating
$
0.08
0.09
0.01
13
%
Gathering and compression
$
0.65
0.72
0.07
11
%
Processing
$
0.63
0.65
0.02
3
%
Transportation
$
0.67
0.76
0.09
13
%
Production taxes
$
0.11
0.23
0.12
109
%
Marketing, net
$
0.08
0.09
0.01
13
%
Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion
$
0.62
0.61
(0.01)
(2)
%
General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)
$
0.08
0.11
0.03
38
%
(1)
Production volumes exclude volumes related to VPP transaction.
(2)
Average sales prices shown in the table reflect both the before and after effects of the Company's settled commodity derivatives. The calculation
