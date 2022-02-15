UScasinos.com Reveals the Unluckiest Super Bowl Stadium to the NFL's Top Teams

ST JULIAN, Malta, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A study from US online casinos gaming review site has found that the Louisiana Superdome has been the unluckiest Super Bowl stadium for the NFL's elite teams. The Rose Bowl was rated the most fortunate.

Using information from Statista, researchers looked at the performances of the teams with the most Super Bowl wins while playing the NFL's showpiece game at different venues. They found that the Superdome brought the worst luck to the NFL's most successful franchises.

The Patriots and Broncos have been among the most successful franchises in the NFL with nine Super Bowl victories between them. The Superdome hasn't always been a happy hunting ground though. Both Denver and New England have lost two Super Bowls apiece at the Superdome. The Louisiana stadium was also the scene of the only Super Bowl loss for another top-tier franchise, San Francisco. The first 49ers Super Bowl loss came against the Ravens when brothers John and Jim Harbaugh led the teams.

When it comes to a kryptonite venue for an individual team, one stadium jumped out. The Orange Bowl has been the unluckiest Super Bowl host venue by far for a specific franchise, namely, the Dallas Cowboys. America's Team has lost the Super Bowl three times with all three defeats coming in games hosted at the famous Florida stadium.

The study also looked at San Diego Stadium and Tampa Stadium, where the luckless Buffalo Bills lost 20-19 to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV following Scott Norwood's last-second field goal miss.

Researchers found that the stadium that had proved the luckiest for the NFL's most successful franchises was the Rose Bowl in California. NFL powerhouses including the Raiders, Steelers, Washington, Giants, and Cowboys were a perfect 5-0 in Superbowl at Rose Bowl contests.

The study also looked at the so-called 'Home Field Super Bowl Curse'. It took 55 attempts, but a team finally claimed a Super Bowl win at their home stadium after the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. The Rams have a chance to repeat that home win in Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals on Sunday.

Please note that this analysis is external to the Super Bowl trademark.

View original content:

SOURCE UScasinos.com