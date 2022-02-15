Reddit Names Tinuiti as First Independent Agency Partner

Tinuiti clients to gain instant access to Reddit's Global Ads offering to grow their business and accelerate brand performance with coveted and highly valuable audiences

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, Amazon, today announced a partnership agreement with Reddit to become the platform's first independent agency partner.

The landmark partnership will give Tinuiti clients early and increased access to Reddit tools, teams and resources: from dedicated creative strategy support via Reddit's in-house agency team, KarmaLab; to early looks at Reddit research reports; to opportunities for testing the platform's newest ads products, especially those geared at performance-driven clients.

Reddit's Ads Business has made investments in its product roadmap, industry partnerships and internationalization strategy including official launches in the UK, Canada, Australia and Germany in the last 18 months. A community of communities, Reddit is home to real and informed conversations on the internet, and connects hundreds of businesses around the world with users who influence behavior, drive decisions and shape culture.

"Tinuiti is focused on ensuring our clients have the most innovative and first-to-market competitive advantages across their entire media approach with the freshest levers at their disposal," said Obele Brown-West, Tinuiti Chief Solutions Officer. "This Reddit partnership expands our reach as a business and will only benefit our clients business with Reddit and Tinuiti's mutual commitment to provide brands with maximum control, transparency and effectiveness in their ad strategy."

In addition to commercial benefits, Reddit and Tinuiti's partnership will include the following strategic benefits:

KarmaLab strategist and access to creative strategy workshops to help elevate client programs and set brands up for success on the platform. Creative Strategy: Dedicated Redditstrategist and access to creative strategy workshops to help elevate client programs and set brands up for success on the platform.

Measurement Services: Direct access to Reddit measurement experts, customer program learnings, campaign insights and optimizations to compliment Tinuti's measurement suite of services.

Research and Insights: Early access to actionable, data-driven research commissioned by Reddit and via the platform's internal social listening tools, including consumer content patterns within Reddit communities

Alpha and Beta test access for Tinuiti clients across Reddit's evolving Ads product roadmap, including the opportunity to provide collaborative feedback

"It's been a tremendous 12 months of agency partnerships at Reddit as we've upleveled our relationships and agreements with the major holding companies in exciting and significant ways. The natural next step for us is to apply the same focus to independent agencies, which already account for a growing number of active advertisers on our platform who are, much like Reddit, typically nimble, agile and eager to test at speed", said Reddit Head of Growth MM and SMB, Neal Hubman. "We are committed to making it as seamless and efficient for new clients to join and grow on our platform, and independent agencies are key to this success. Kick-starting this effort with Tinuiti as our first official partner is extremely exciting given Tinuiti's impressive client roster and renowned reputation for performance-driven success. I'm excited to see this relationship continue to go from strength to strength under this partnership."

Tinuiti and Reddit have been working together to accelerate brand performance for Tinuiti clients since 2020. Most recently, Tinuiti turned to Reddit for a unique opportunity to find qualified, investment-interested users, by way of Community Takeovers for M1 Finance . The first takeover surpassed Reddit benchmarks and click through rates. In the year ahead, Tinuiti will help clients unlock the full power of Reddit, leveraging its unique capability to foster meaningful engagement and contextual richness through diverse and passionate communities full of core consumers.

Tinuiti has built strong relationships with all the major tech platforms as a charter member of the Amazon Advertising Agency Partner Network; Google Premier Partner (top 3% of all agencies) and International Growth Partner; Meta Premium Marketing Partner, Kochava Authorized Agency Partner and the first independent agency in the US to receive official TikTok Marketing accreditation.

In 2021, Tinuiti completed two major acquisitions: Amazon-specialist agency, Ortega Group, to create the industry's most robust full-service Amazon and marketplace program, and digital streaming agency, Bliss Point Media , which transformed Tinuiti into the largest independent purchaser of streaming/OTT media in the U.S.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, Amazon, with nearly $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,000 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and email marketing and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

About Reddit

Reddit is a network of over 100,000 active communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies and passions. Reddit users submit, vote and comment on content, stories and discussions about the topics they care about the most. From pets to parenting, there's a community for everybody on Reddit and with over 50 million daily active uniques, it is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. For more information, visit redditinc.com .

