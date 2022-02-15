MINDY KALING JOINS THE PANCREATIC CANCER ACTION NETWORK AS AMBASSADOR FOR NATIONWIDE FUNDRAISING EVENT "PANCAN PURPLESTRIDE" THIS SPRING

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) announced beloved actor, writer and producer Mindy Kaling as the official ambassador for the organization's largest annual fundraiser, PanCAN PurpleStride, the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer. For the first time ever, the campaign will rally local efforts into one nationally synchronized event. City-by-city, supporters will walk the nation in solidarity to raise national awareness and much-needed funds for pancreatic cancer. This year's goal is to raise $16.5 million in nearly 60 communities, all on April 30, 2022. Approximately 70,000 participants are expected to come together and anyone can register to participate for free at www.purplestride.org .

Kaling, whose mother passed away from the disease in 2012, just eight months after diagnosis, is joining the fight by calling on everyone across the country to rally behind the stride to raise critical funding for pancreatic cancer research. PanCAN PurpleStride is the number-one way the organization attracts supporters, volunteers and donors to advance progress against pancreatic cancer and to improve the lives of everyone impacted by the disease.

Pancreatic cancer is currently the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., with an overall five-year survival rate of just 11 percent. In 2022, more than 62,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the U.S., and nearly 50,000 will die from the disease. While pancreatic cancer has received more attention recently due to many prominent individuals who have passed, including "JEOPARDY!" host Alex Trebek , actor Willie Garson , Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and U.S. Representative John Lewis , an increase in public awareness and research funding remains critical.

"Pancreatic cancer patients cannot afford to wait. And we desperately need more funding to find an early detection test and better treatment options for patients. By consolidating the power of PurpleStride into a one-day event, participants across the country can unite in more meaningful ways and collectively take local action to make a nationwide impact," said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA , president and CEO of PanCAN. "I am exceptionally grateful to Mindy Kaling for helping raise awareness and to everyone who is behind our efforts in the fight against pancreatic cancer."

"I am so happy to be working with PanCAN again and to participate in PurpleStride. I miss my mother every day, but when I can do anything to help the fight against pancreatic cancer, I feel like I am honoring her memory," said Kaling. "It's a great feeling to be a part of a united movement in support of this essential mission."

To find and register for a local PurpleStride event in your community, visit www.purplestride.org. Those who are unable to attend a local event in their community can still participate by joining the nationwide event, PurpleStride USA, and registering for free.

PanCAN PurpleStride is generously supported by national sponsors, Ipsen and AbbVie.

For more information on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its urgent mission to save lives, visit pancan.org or follow PanCAN on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive.

