LUKE BRYAN KICKS OFF FIRST-EVER LAS VEGAS HEADLINING ENGAGEMENT WITH HIGH-ENERGY, SOLD-OUT PERFORMANCE AT RESORTS WORLD THEATRE

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, country music superstar Luke Bryan debuted his exclusive Las Vegas headlining engagement, at the new Resorts World Theatre. The five-time entertainer of the year set the tone for his highly anticipated shows at Resorts World Las Vegas with an electric sold-out performance that had fans on their feet and rocking out to top hits such as "That's My Kind of Night," "One Margarita" and "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)".

"What an amazing night and start to our run of headlining shows at Resorts World Las Vegas," said Luke. "We've worked long and hard to put together an incredible, high-energy show for the fans. I am so proud of how it turned out and I hope everyone who comes leaves there having as much fun as me."

Bryan brought the party to Las Vegas with a high energy performance that had him working the theatre and interacting with fans. The set featured a shifting stage that lifted Bryan and his band to the rhythms of his hit songs. The country music star took to the piano to sing "Strip it Down" and "Do I" against a backdrop of lights. In a spectacular encore performance, Bryan walked an elevated catwalk that appeared from the ceiling and floated back up 45 feet high above the crowd, bringing the superstar face to face with the mezzanine and balcony levels as the crowd went wild.

Due to incredible ticket demand, the country music star is adding nine new show dates to Luke Bryan: Vegas, going on sale to the public beginning Monday, February 21, at 10 a.m. PST. The new dates are:

June 2022 : 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25

August 2022 : 31

September 2022 : 3, 4

Citi® is the official presale credit card of Luke Bryan's headlining engagement at Resorts World Theatre. Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets to the new shows from Wednesday, February 16 through Sunday, February 20 at 10 p.m. PST through the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com . Previously announced Luke Bryan: Vegas show dates that are currently on sale include:

February 12 , 16, 18, 19, 20, 23, 25, 26.

Tickets and VIP packages are available at https://www.rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/luke-bryan/ and AXS.com/lukeinvegas



The recently opened 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

About Luke Bryan

Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 29 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other Country artist with 68.5 million. His worldwide global streams are 17.2 billion and he has sold nearly 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and seven sold-out 'Crash My Playa' destination concert events and he will launch the "Raised Up Right Tour" on June 9. Bryan has won over 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music in 2021. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters last year. Also in 2021, IMDbTV, Amazon's premium free streaming service, began airing his original five-part docuseries "Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary." On February 27, Bryan is set to return as a celebrity judge for a fifth season, alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, on ABC's "American Idol."

Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Genting Group

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

