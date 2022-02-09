Survey Says: Almonds May be the Common Denominator to All the Best Wellness Routines Elevate your overall well-being by infusing almonds into your every day, starting this National Almond Day and beyond

MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter our third year of the pandemic, it's more important than ever to protect our well-being to avoid an unhealthy lifestyle. With the daily demands of life, it can be difficult to prioritize ourselves but making time can be as simple as incorporating a reliable source of nutrition such as a snack that fits into any part of the day. Considering this, snacking on almonds each day is ideal as they're the perfect trifecta of taste, convenience, and health: just one serving (28g) delivers 6g of natural, plant-based protein, 4g of filling fiber,13g of unsaturated fat and only 1g of saturated fat. This National Almond Day, 2/16, celebrate your wellness wins (whether big or small), and continue to find ways to up-level and maintain your overall well-being (with almonds!).

Whether it's a midday walk or a 5-minute snack break, finding the time to commit to daily wellness rituals helps us feel good, happy and energized to show up as the best version of ourselves. We could all use a friend in wellness, aka, a reliable source to keep us feeling at our prime. A recent survey by California Almonds shows that almonds could be the secret to battling pandemic fog as there is a high degree of confidence in being able to reestablish a sense of normalcy among almond eaters (79%). Additionally, the survey found that the most common effect of snacking on almonds across audiences is feeling good and satisfied. The best part? From whole natural almonds to almond milk, almonds extensive versatility and appealing taste makes it a staple ingredient in any pantry for endless craveable snack and recipe combinations.

"It's so important to carve out daily me-time, even if it's just a quick walk or healthy snacking, and as a new mom, it can be challenging to maintain balance in my day-to-day," registered dietitian Natalie Rizzo (@greenletes) explains. "That's why I love snacking on almonds because almonds' power-packed nutrition makes it easy to snack smart. Snacks that have protein, fiber and healthy fat, but are low in sugar help keep you energized and curb your hunger – ideal for when I've got my hands full!"

For Natalie, eating plant-based snacks like almonds enhances her daily routine and gives her purposeful, natural energy to fuel her best self. While wellness isn't a one size fits all situation, getting started can be as easy as picking the right foods. Considering this, what's stopping you from living life to the fullest? Start your road to wellness by snacking on almonds this National Almond Day and have those habits evolve gradually to become an essential part in your everyday routine.

Survey Methodology

A custom survey was conducted among a census-balanced sample of U.S. adults (18+ years) in late September to uncover insights statistically projectable to the general population as well as key audience segments. Areas of exploration included:

Wellness rituals and regeneration

Snack habits

Health benefits

Almond attitudes

Pandemic & beyond

The study yielded a total sample size of n=6,000 with a margin of error of ± 1% at a 90 percent level of statistical confidence. Subgroup analysis was conducted to understand nuances across audience segments, with a priority on the following:

Millennials (n=1,573)

Almond eaters (n=1,884; defined as weekly+)

Millennial almond eaters (n=595; almond eaters defined as weekly+)

Families with children in the household (n=1,641)

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit Almonds.com or check out California Almonds on Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , Instagram and the California Almonds blog .

About Natalie Rizzo, MS, RD

Natalie Rizzo, MS, RD is a NYC-based media dietitian, food and nutrition writer, national spokesperson and owner of Greenletes, a successful plant-based sports nutrition blog and podcast. Natalie has bylines in many national publications, such as NBC News, SHAPE, Runner's World, Bicycling, Diabetic Living and Prevention. In her work as a nutrition spokesperson, she frequently appears in television segments and is quoted as the nutrition expert in top tier national publications. Natalie is passionate about simplifying complicated sports nutrition information for everyday athletes, and she's dedicated to teaching them how fuel their fitness with plants. Natalie truly believes that everyone can benefit from eating more plants, especially those who are serious about their sport.

