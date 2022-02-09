Majority of Likely Voters Support New Laws Allowing States to Remove and Replace Soft-on-Crime 'Progressive Prosecutors'

Majority of Likely Voters Support New Laws Allowing States to Remove and Replace Soft-on-Crime 'Progressive Prosecutors'

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national telephone and online survey taken by Rasmussen Reports, sponsored by the National Police Association, finds that a majority of U.S. voters support new laws allowing a state attorney general or standing committee to replace and remove soft-on-crime local prosecutors who sacrifice public safety at the alter of social justice.

Courthouse (PRNewswire)

Additionally, the poll found the majority of likely voters believe:

Progressive prosecutors who refuse to file charges for resisting arrest, make arrests more dangerous for police officers.

Progressive prosecutors who refuse to enforce "three strikes" laws, make it more likely felons will continue committing crimes.

Progressive prosecutors who refuse to charge gang members who engage in deadly gunfights, are not making the streets safer.

Progressive prosecutors who refuse to charge juveniles who commit murder as adults, resulting in short sentences, are not making the streets safer.

A plurality of likely voters would support a state law permitting the victim of a crime to appeal a non-prosecution decision to a judge.

A plurality of likely voters would support a state law allowing crime victims to sue a prosecutor who refused to file charges against the subject who caused them harm.

"We have to fight this anti-law enforcement narrative pushed by 'woke' progressive prosecutors who have gained a foothold in this country," said National Police Association spokesperson, Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith (Ret). "It has become obvious these progressive prosecutors, many supported by money from outside their jurisdictions, have obtained office not to protect the public, but to protect criminals."

The survey of 982 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on February 7, 2022 by the National Police Association and Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.

Full results of the survey, including demographic data, will be published later today by Rasmussen Reports.

About The National Police Association

The National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(c)3 Educational/Advocacy non-profit organization. For additional information visit www.nationalpolice.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Police Association