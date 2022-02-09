Camp Jeep Indoor Test Track Returns to the Chicago Auto Show for 18th Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Bigger and steeper than previous years, Camp Jeep test track is free to auto show attendees

Ram Truck Territory indoor test track also showcases power and capability of Ram trucks

The popular Camp Jeep® indoor test track will return to the Chicago Auto Show for the 18th year. Since its inception in 2005, more than 532,000 people have taken test rides in various Jeep vehicles, getting a glimpse at multiple off-road features that they may not commonly experience in everyday driving.

The interactive test track has been a favorite place for auto show attendees and this year will be no exception. The track is bigger and steeper and features a mountain that is 28' tall – 10 feet taller than previous years - with 45 degree approach / departure angles. Experienced drivers will navigate attendees through the various courses, which highlight the off-road features of Jeep vehicles, in the 28,000-square-foot exhibit.

Courses include:

Ground clearance stair climber

Maneuverability moguls

Extreme break-over

Jeep tunnel pass-through

All-new 28-foot, 45-degree hill ascent / descent

Off-camber

30-degree banked wedge

Attendees can stop by the Jeep display for a free ride in the following Jeep vehicles: Wrangler Rubicon, Wrangler 4xe, Wrangler 392, Gladiator Rubicon, Gladiator Mojave, Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, Grand Cherokee Overland and Summit Reserve, Cherokee Trailhawk and Compass Trailhawk.

In addition to Camp Jeep, auto show attendees can experience the capability and power of Ram trucks in the Ram Truck Territory test track by taking free rides in Ram's 1500 light-duty and 2500/3500 heavy-duty trucks.

Professional drivers will provide auto show attendees with an exciting ride as they go through a series of steel culverts that showcase ride-and-handling capability and suspension options. Riders will also feel the traction and experience hill descent technology on the iconic Ram Mountain, a 13-foot high, 30-foot long course element with 30-degree approach and departure angles. Technology will be displayed as the drivers highlight the 360-degree camera technology, class-exclusive four-corner air ride suspension, multi-function tailgate, 12.1" touchscreen and acoustic NVH features.

Featured Ram vehicles include the 1500 Laramie, 1500 Limited, 1500 Rebel, 2500 75th Anniversary Power Wagon, 2500 Limited and 3500 Limited 6.7L Cummins High-Output.

"As one of the most anticipated events at the Chicago Auto Show and auto shows around the country, fans have been known to wait hours at Camp Jeep to get inside our Jeep vehicles for a personal experience on the track," said Jason Russ, head of experiential marketing, Stellantis. "And, this year, our Camp Jeep will be bigger and better than ever with over 4,000 more square feet added to its overall footprint, and 10 feet added to its mountain. Consumers will be treated to an ever more exhilarating experience with vehicles, including the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee and the 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Our Ram Truck Territory track, another fan favorite, will give show attendees the opportunity to experience the power and capability of our highly awarded light-duty and heavy-duty trucks, including the 2021 Ram Rebel Limited Night edition and 2021 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 75th Anniversary edition."

The 2022 Chicago Auto Show will be held Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. For more information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

