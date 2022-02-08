2021-22 Cloud Awards program recognized Talend Data Fabric for its innovative and powerful solution to successfully address the needs of data novices and experts

Talend Wins Best Cloud Data Management Solution Award 2021-22 Cloud Awards program recognized Talend Data Fabric for its innovative and powerful solution to successfully address the needs of data novices and experts

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend, a global leader in data integration and data governance, announced today that it was named winner of Best Cloud Data Management Solution in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, the Cloud Awards. The honor recognizes Talend Data Fabric for its innovative, low/no-code approach to data integration and data governance at scale.

Talend Logo (PRNewsfoto/Talend Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Talend has market-leading integration options across a huge range of platforms, combined with the effective use of visual flows. These features allow users to perform adaptations with minimal (or no) code solutions, meaning it is intuitive, even to novice users. And yet Talend is powerful and configurable enough for data integration specialists alike," said Christopher Southall, lead judge for the Cloud Awards.

"Talend's overall scalability, real-time data insights, data cleansing, and collaboration functionality are really impressive and market-leading," continued Southall. "And Talend continues to innovate, delivering leading-edge innovation without any of the 'bleeding-edge' pain you might expect. The Cloud Awards expect Talend to remain a market leader for many years to come."

Talend Data Fabric is a unified solution that enables users to work from one single environment to complete all data integration and governance tasks. With the Talend Trust ScoreTM, users can better understand the state of their data and can improve its health using data quality functionality embedded into each step of the data lifecycle. IT teams can deploy Talend Data Fabric in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment, and they can virtually connect any data source to any target with Talend's native code and thousands of pre-built connectors.

"We are proud to receive this recognition for Talend Data Fabric," said Krishna Tammana, Chief Technology Officer of Talend. "It's a testament to the continuous innovation our team builds into our platform. Talend uniquely combines data integration and governance to ensure that data is easily discoverable, understandable, and of value to the people that need to use it to drive business outcomes."

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established, and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About Talend

Talend, a leader in data integration and data governance, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real time to all employees. It has made it possible to create innovations like the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first assessment that instantly quantifies the reliability of any dataset.

Over 7,250 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talend Inc.