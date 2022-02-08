Reduce Cost-per-Applicant and Increase Hiring Conversion Rates with Talroo Assist, an Interview-driven Job Ad Optimizer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo, a data-driven job advertising platform helping companies recruit their essential workforce, is introducing Talroo Assist — a new job posting feature that helps companies reduce friction, for both the recruiter and candidate, by foregoing the traditional candidate experience and allowing candidates to directly schedule an interview for a job during the application process.

In the current environment, companies are struggling to attract the right candidates from a labor pool that is more selective and demanding. Recruiters are looking for new ways to appeal to job seekers, beyond the increased incentives companies are now offering. Talroo Pro, Talroo's flagship profile-driven programmatic job advertising product, now offers customers the ability to drive candidates directly to a screening and scheduling AI-driven chatbot. Talroo integrates with a company's existing provider, or customers may activate Talroo Assist. For candidates, the call to action is enhanced from "Apply" to "Schedule Interview," providing candidates with a clear path. Companies providing scheduling stand out from other companies advertising in the Talroo Platform.

"By contextualizing job ads with key incentives, enhancing company profiles and utilizing calls to action that are optimized for scheduling interviews, Talroo is improving the candidate experience and helping increase applicant conversions by closing the gap between the job ad and the interview," said Thad Price, Chief Executive Officer of Talroo. "With more recruiters using responsive engagement tools like chatbots to increase applicant conversions, our interview-driven profile enhancements are guiding higher-quality candidates to the application stage."

These AI and automation advancements help reduce cost-per-hire, lessen job seeker anxiety and ensure higher-quality candidates get into the funnel to improve applicant-to-hire conversion rates.

"With our interview-driven job ads, we are establishing connections with job seekers that our recruiting partners are building upon as they provide elevated experiences using responsive engagement technology," says Price.

