Olympus Named Winner of Team Massachusetts 'IMPACT' AWARD

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation of the Americas announced today it has been named the winner of a Silver Massachusetts Economic Impact Award for the Central region by MassEcon. The award recognizes Olympus' contribution to economic development in the state through its recent investment in a new $45M state-of-the-art facility in Westborough, Mass., which is serving as a hub of medical technology innovation for Olympus.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as an employer that has made significant investment in the Massachusetts health science sector, and we are grateful to the Town of Westborough for nominating Olympus," said Richard Reynolds, President of the Medical Systems Group at Olympus America, Inc. "The expansion of our medical business in Massachusetts furthers our ability to support physicians in diagnosing and treating diseases and disorders, such as colorectal cancer. With this new investment, we also deepen our impact throughout the state as we further our connections and collaborations with health care and community partners."

Olympus is among 14 award-winning companies that will be honored at a dinner being held Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Gillette Stadium Putnam Club in Foxboro, Mass. Winning companies were selected for their outstanding contributions to the Massachusetts economy, which included establishing new operations in Massachusetts or expanding existing operations.

Company expansion projects represented in this year's Economic Impact Award include a financial investment over $3.9 billion, 1.375 million in additional square feet of facilities, and approximately 975 new jobs in Massachusetts. Other factors considered in the evaluation were social impact through community involvement/philanthropic efforts and equity, diversity, and inclusion practices.

"The commitment of these companies to innovate, invest and grow in Massachusetts is emblematic of the broader vitality of our economy and the workforce that drives it," said Peter Abair, Executive Director of MassEcon. "We are incredibly honored to recognize these companies and their achievements."

The 150,000-square-foot Olympus facility located at 800 West Park Drive in Westborough, Mass., will enable coordinated and agile management processes to support a global medical technology enterprise. Olympus has taken a conservative approach to the company's return to the office plans with a primary focus on employee safety and wellbeing. With the successful continuation of business operations done virtually, the company has implemented a hybrid scheduling option for all office-based employees once the company determines it is safe to fully reopen facilities.

With this new campus and recent announcements about the company's new medical business direction, Olympus expects that there will be positions opening at Westborough. Job listings can be found at https://careers.olympusamerica.com

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease; furthering scientific research; and ensuring public safety. Olympus is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with more than 35,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries and regions.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, and employs more than 5,500 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit www.olympusamerica.com.

About MassEcon

MassEcon's mission is to promote and champion Massachusetts as the best place to start, grow and locate a business. Built upon a robust network of corporate and civic members, MassEcon convenes public and private sector leaders of industry to create an inclusive business ecosystem that enhances job growth across a diverse talent pool; promotes investment in all communities; expands equitable opportunities throughout the Commonwealth.

