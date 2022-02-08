Long View Equity Acquires Preston Grove Office Park

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long View Equity (the "Company") announced the acquisition of 15150 Preston Rd, 6009 and 6029 Belt Line Rd in Dallas, Texas on February 1, 2022. This purchase adds 111,286 square feet of office space to Long View's fourth fund. The three buildings are well leased with tenants across many different economic sectors.

Long View Equity is actively pursuing acquisition opportunities across office, industrial, and retail asset classes in major Texas markets. Long View Analyst, Dan Fricks, commented, "We are optimistic about the long-term value of these office buildings and are confident that they will be a great value option for small and mid-sized office users in the Lower Tollway submarket."

Long View Equity, LLC, founded in 2010, is an Austin, Texas based investment management company that oversees investment decisions and operations of real estate investment funds and other syndicated investment vehicles. Long View Equity's core purpose is to create long-term value for its 100+ investors by making well-thought-out investment decisions, exercising diligence in management, and continually seeking out opportunities to create value. The Company pursues strategies involving the direct acquisition of core-plus and value-added investments and has a proven 10+ year track record of operating over 50 office, retail, or industrial real estate properties located primarily in metropolitan markets in Texas.

For more information about Long View Equity, please visit: www.longviewequity.com

