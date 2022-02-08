Full Circle Insights Offers Marketing Ops Teams a Simple Transition From End-of-Life Attribution Platforms

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights®, maker of comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solutions, today announced that the company is prepared to assist marketing operations teams that are seeking an alternative to LeanData's marketing attribution platform. Full Circle Insights' award-winning software includes a native-CRM marketing attribution solution, Campaign Attribution , that is built on a familiar platform.

"With LeanData phasing out support for its attribution platform, marketing operations teams will need to identify an alternative so they can maintain continuity with their attribution models," said Andy Caron, Vice President of Consulting at Revenue Pulse, a leading Marketo consultancy. "Marketing operation leaders and teams who are assessing their options as the LeanData Attribution 2.0 and then 3.0 End of Life dates approach have a handful of pure-play attribution tools worth considering, including Full Circle Insights which offers a full range of marketing attribution functions on the same CRM platform."

"The marketing attribution ecosystem is always evolving and LeanData's decision may force marketers to reevaluate how their teams operate and the tools they use," said Bonnie Crater, CEO & President of Full Circle Insights.

"Full Circle Insights want to make sure customers who use LeanData Attribution 2.0 or 3.0 know that there's an alternative available and that a transition can easily be made as Full Circle's offerings also exist as a native-CRM attribution tool. Switching to Full Circle for campaign attribution will provide them with additional flexibility in attribution modeling, the ability to add funnel metrics to marketing operations all while continuing to run CRM reporting and dashboards," said Crater.

Full Circle offers a full range of marketing operations solutions that provide visibility into digital and non-digital marketing metrics inside the CRM. The company's Campaign Attribution product offers:

Complete visibility into the revenue pipeline

Ability to display data via curated dashboards and reports that can be customized

Out-of-the-box and customizable single-touch and multi-touch attribution models

Familiar platform and 100% native-CRM application

Ability to run three models simultaneously and cross-compare attribution results

Support for all LeanData attribution models

In addition to powerful marketing attribution tools and reporting capabilities, Full Circle Insights gives marketing operations teams comprehensive funnel metrics and granular analytics across marketing and sales, including actionable insights into key metrics like volume, velocity, and conversion rates.

Full Circle Insights and Revenue Pulse will be presenting a webinar on Wednesday, March 2 at 10:00 am PST called "Attribution: From Beginner to Bad A$$," focused on helping marketers take their next steps with attribution. Click here for more information and register to attend.

