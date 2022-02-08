Checkr Acquires ModoHR Technologies Inc.

Leading background check technology company expands global footprint and grows capabilities in Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkr, a leading technology company powering the future of work, announced today it has acquired ModoHR Technologies Inc., a Canadian-based background check company.

Leading background check technology company, Checkr, expands global footprint and grows capabilities in Canada with its acquisition of ModoHR. (PRNewswire)

ModoHR provides organizations with scalable and compliant solutions to conduct accurate background checks through their leading ScreeningCanada™ platform. The ScreeningCanada.ca platform is a comprehensive and dynamic application offering customers a single, unified workflow for requesting and monitoring results while preserving the privacy and security of information passed through the platform.

ModoHR will significantly enhance Checkr's offering, bringing the ScreeningCanada technology and expertise to North American organizations. Specifically, the acquisition will allow Checkr clients greater access to Canadian background check data. Canadian clients will continue to experience the excellent customer service provided by the ModoHR team and all data will continue to be stored in Canada.

"The acquisition of ModoHR is a strategic step toward international expansion for us,'' said Daniel Yanisse, CEO of Checkr. "I am excited to bring the ModoHR team to Checkr and take our platform leadership, candidate experience, customer-first mindset and most importantly our commitment to build a fairer future to customers around the world."

"The combination of Checkr and ModoHR distinguishes us as an industry leader and we are thrilled to bring our Canadian expertise to such an innovative company." said Ken Cahoon, President and CEO of ModoHR. "This transaction allows ModoHR clients greater access to resources and integrations through a single, unified platform. Together, we can offer more technology innovation and access to background checking services throughout North America and globally."

About Checkr

Checkr's mission is to build a fairer future by designing technology to create opportunities for all. Established in 2014 and valued at $4.6 billion, Checkr builds people infrastructure for the future of work. We believe all candidates, regardless of who they are, should have a fair chance to work. That's why we've designed a faster—and fairer—way to screen job seekers. Many of the fastest-growing businesses in the world use Checkr's technology to easily initiate and review background checks. Our customers include Lyft, Instacart, Netflix, Adecco, Drift, Coinbase and more than tens of thousands of customers from SMBs to Fortune 500 employers. Join us in the effort to promote fair chance hiring at checkr.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About ModoHR

ModoHR Technologies Inc. builds advanced web applications focused on mitigating risk. Our most popular brand is ScreeningCanada™, the 100% online background screening platform to perform Criminal Record Checks, Education Verifications, Drivers Abstracts, Credit Reports and more. Bilingual in both French and English, ScreeningCanada.ca integrates with the largest HRIS/ATS systems and improves diversity, equity and inclusion for thousands of Canadian organizations by removing unconscious bias with LiveVideoID™.

