Bertram Capital Promotes Michelle Chao to Head of Investor Relations

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram"), a middle market private equity firm headquartered in Foster City, California, today announced the promotion of Michelle Chao to Head of Investor Relations. In her new role, Ms. Chao will report to Jeff Drazan, Managing Partner.

"As Bertram has continued to grow, we recognized the need to establish a dedicated, senior investor relations position. We believe in building and promoting from within whenever possible, and we had to look no further than Michelle Chao to lead this effort," said Jeff Drazan, Managing Partner. "During her 14 years at Bertram, Michelle has been a driven, passionate contributor to Bertram's growth. In her new role, Michelle brings deep firm and firm strategy knowledge, as well as an exeptional ability to connect with people and build meaningful relationships, which we believe is critical to our fund development efforts."

Ms. Chao will manage all existing investor (limited partner) relationships, develop new limited partner opportunities and manage the fund raising process. Prior to her new role, Ms. Chao was Senior Vice President of Origination and Capital Markets at Bertram and helped build the firm's origination function. She was responsible for managing all West Coast intermediary relationships, working closely with Bertram's investment team on assessing new deal opportunities, and helped found two inter-private equity sourcing groups, Women In Finance and Amplify.

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $2.2B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

