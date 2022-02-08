The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, after the U.S. stock market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day to discuss the results.

The toll-free dial-in for the conference call is (844) 200-6205 (U.S. & Canada), or (646) 904-5544 (all other locations). The conference ID is 653651. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com/.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on March 1, 2022 through March 8, 2022. The toll-free replay dial-in number is (866) 813-9403 (U.S & Canada), or (929) 458-6194 (all other locations). The replay passcode is 665771.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the live digital streaming platform Openfit, and MYXfitness, the Company's connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

