APR Energy Enters Brazilian Market with EPP Gas Generation Project in Rio de Janeiro

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - APR Energy Ltd. ("APR"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO), announced today that it will provide Evolution Power Partners ("EPP") with 228 MW of gas generation capacity for a minimum of one year. APR's solution for EPP includes a full turn-key natural gas-fired power plant powered by eight GE TM2500 gas turbines in Itaguaí, Rio De Janeiro with a commercial operation date of May 1, 2022.

\APR's work will support EPP's award in the October 2021 simplified competitive procedure emergency auction held by ANEEL, Brazil's National Electricity Regulatory Agency. ANEEL's reserve energy auctions were driven by a need by Brazil to mitigate the worst drought in 91 years impacting the availability of hydro power in the country.

"Fulfilling Brazil's energy needs takes innovation, reliability and proven results. Our new partnership with APR Energy exemplifies this approach. APR brings a track record of executing energy projects in a range of configurations and jurisdictions across the world," said Mauricio Carvalho of EPP.

APR has deployed over five GW of short- and long-term power projects in 35 markets around the world over the last 15 years. This contract represents APR's first project in Brazil.

"We are thrilled to be entering the dynamic and growing Brazilian market by partnering with a trusted industry leader such as EPP," said Ben Church, CEO, APR Energy. "APR is committed to Brazil in the long-term. We look forward to supporting the citizens of Brazil with sustainable and reliable power through the energy transition and beyond."

