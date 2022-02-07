Okera's John Marchese Captures Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, is pleased to announce that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named John Marchese, Okera's Vice President of Global Alliances & Partner Channels, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

John is a lifelong entrepreneur and innovator, having worked across a wide array of industry segments and global markets where strategic alliances were paramount to success. Prior to joining Okera, he led partner sales channels at Collibra and Sisense, both of which achieved unicorn status during his tenure. He brings a broad perspective and incredible experience to the Okera alliance and partner ecosystem.

"John has been an outstanding addition to our executive team, allowing us to position Okera for global scale," said Nick Halsey, Okera CEO. "He has enabled us to double down on our partner-centric strategy of composing best-of-breed integrations that create state-of-the-art solutions for our customers, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from John's leadership experience and drive as a key advantage for Okera in the market. Our entire team congratulates him on this well-deserved honor from CRN."

"I want to thank CRN for the recognition as well as the team at Okera for their support and execution to foster our success. Driving revenue scale through strategic partners and channels may as well be in my DNA," said John Marchese. "My journey, with too many incredible colleagues and partners to name, has been my life's reward, and I look forward to growing and evolving to meet the future challenges ahead together with the scale and support of our channel partners."

CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Okera

Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, helps modern, data-driven enterprises accelerate innovation, minimize data security risks, and demonstrate regulatory compliance. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform automatically enforces universal fine-grained access control policies. This allows employees, customers, and partners to use data responsibly, while protecting them from inappropriately accessing data that is confidential, personally identifiable, or regulated. Okera's robust audit capabilities and data usage intelligence deliver the real-time and historical information that data security, compliance, and data delivery teams need to respond quickly to incidents, optimize processes, and analyze the performance of enterprise data initiatives.

Okera began development in 2016 and now dynamically authorizes access to hundreds of petabytes of sensitive data for the world's most demanding F100 companies and regulatory agencies. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures. For more information, visit www.okera.com or contact info@okera.com, or connect with the team on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter.

