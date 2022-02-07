Klein Tools Continues its Support of the Next Generation of Skilled Trade Workers via New Partnership with Trade Hounds

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to attracting, celebrating and being a resource to skilled trade workers, Klein Tools, a global leader in hand tools with more than 165 years of experience, today announced a partnership with Trade Hounds, America's leading network for professional construction and skilled tradespeople.

As part of a deeply integrated, first-of-its-kind marketing partnership, Trade Hounds will promote Klein Tools via its app to its membership of more than 250,000 electricians, linemen, ironworkers, carpenters, and plumbers. Klein Tools' verified account on the Trade Hounds platform and presence on the Trade Hounds website will offer users high-value product sweepstakes, giveaways of Klein Tools' most popular products, social media promotion, and more.

The partnership will give Klein Tools direct access to trades people across America, to educate around tools and best practices as well as the opportunity to sell and foster trial of its wide assortment of tools to an ever-expanding base of potential users. Additionally, this joint venture will be focused on enabling and enriching the range of skills on the Trade Hounds platform, from an Apprentice to a Master.

Klein Tools will also work to promote its Trade Hounds account through its existing social media channels. Klein will also make its offers and content visible through the existing Klein Tools Tradesmen Club, which will ultimately expand the visibility of Trade Hounds.

"Partnering with Trade Hounds and its unique niche within the skilled trade sector presents us with a new avenue for connecting directly with this critical audience and participate in the important conversations they are having on a trusted networking platform," stated Mark Klein, co-president of Klein Tools. "Growth and awareness of the trades is critical, and we're committed to continuing to liaise in meaningful ways with the next generation of trade workers."

The Trade Hounds community application is a blend of traditional and non-traditional community features that empower workers across numerous skilled trades including carpenters, plumbers, electricians, welders, HVAC and much more. It connects tradespeople with each other to showcase their work, communicate with fellow tradespeople about their lives and profession, learn about potential job opportunities and best practices.

"Klein Tools has been a vocal supporter of both veteran and skilled tradespeople for decades," said David Broomhead, CEO of Trade Hounds. "By partnering with Klein, we will be able to engage with those professionals who are in the trenches to provide helpful gear, tips and advice as they navigate their careers in the trades and Improve their craft."

For more information on Klein Tools, please visit www.kleintools.com, and for more information on Trade Hounds or to download the app, please visit www.tradehounds.com.

About Klein Tools

Since 1857 Klein Tools, a family-owned and operated company, has been designing, developing, and manufacturing premium-quality, professional-grade hand tools. The majority of Klein tools are manufactured in plants throughout the United States and are the No. 1 choice among professional electricians and other tradespeople. Klein is a registered trademark of Klein Tools, Inc. For more information, visit www.kleintools.com

About Trade Hounds

Trade Hounds has built the world's largest professional community for the skilled trades – nearly 250,000 skilled tradespeople have joined Trade Hounds to showcase their work, build professional profiles and find jobs. Today hundreds of contractors across the country are using Trade Hounds to source the skilled workers they need to deliver on projects and grow their business. For more information, visit www.tradehounds.com

