Halliday's Announces Global Launch of Dynamic Duo Gaeko's NFT Collection

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halliday's, the newest curated marketplace for NFTs, announced the exclusive launch of "REBIRTH", a collaborative NFT project between the iconic Korean rapper Gaeko, influential digital artist Vector Meldrew, and BOYCOLD, an up and coming hip-hop rookie.

(PRNewswire)

The exclusive NFTs will be released in two series of drops, "Mousai Within" and "Studio Muse", with the first taking place on Friday, Feb. 4 at 08:00 p.m. EST. "Mousai Within" will feature three muses from the work "Studio Muse", a premium NFT in the collection. Only 22 NFTs will be released, a number that commemorates the 22nd anniversary of Gaeko's debut.

In addition, "Studio Muse" will be auctioned off on hallidays.io starting at 08:00 p.m. EST on Feb. 9. This unique one-of-one NFT will grant access to exclusive future Gaeko NFT drops as well as other exclusive perks on Halliday's.

"Studio Muse" is an animated digital artwork that recontextualizes "Room1", Gaeko's original hand-painted artwork in the "Buk Hyang" series. Inspired by Muses, goddesses of music and poetry in Greek mythology, Vector Meldrew created a contemporary visual representation of the characters in Gaeko's artwork. The Muses not only channel the dark emotions brought on by the disconnected world, but also transform it into an inspirational spirit that guides through life's dreams and challenges. The completed works embody a new outlet for creativity, innovation, and transformation.

BOYCOLD's rhythmic music breathes new life into the work, adding a mysterious and pensive feel to it. His music allows the audience to escape into a myriad of artistic layers and appreciate the innovative collaboration between the three artists: Gaeko, Vector, and BOYCOLD.

"Teaming up with iconic artists in Korea and the UK allows us to revolutionize the way we create and sell art, especially premium NFTs that enhance the overall value of digital art. At Halliday's, we plan on offering various benefits to our NFT collectors, building engaged communities around NFTs, and extending the role NFTs play in both the real and digital world." said Ko Seung-Woo, CEO of Halliday's. "We are excited to partner with artists in the K-entertainment space and around the globe. Stay tuned for more information as we unveil our upcoming PFP (Profile Picture) NFT projects with prominent artists from both the entertainment and art sector."

Halliday's aims to become a one-stop platform for brands, artists, and fans, offering premium digital creations through global partnerships. The company, with subsidiaries in Korea and the US, has hired experts with experience in copyright licensing to ensure ownership/licensing transparency. The added layer of gamified elements will allow collectors of NFTs to enjoy real-life and virtual benefits. For some projects, NFT holders will be granted access to participate in different phases of the project and engage at the intersection of the virtual and real world. The watchword for all Halliday's projects is "sharing economy" – for both collectors, creators, and communities, as a portion of the proceeds will benefit and support underserved individuals and communities.

Halliday's first airdrop will last until Feb. 12. Interested collectors can join the release event for free by signing up on the official website (hallidays.io) and linking their Metamask wallet. Six different types of NFTs will be airdropped and a varying number of NFTs will be offered for rarity purposes. Free NFTs will be transferred to the respective wallets after Feb. 9; please refer to hallidays.io for more information. The company plans on allowing NFTs released in this airdrop to incorporate added functions such as Halliday's membership features, whitelisting, and token airdrops.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halliday's LLC