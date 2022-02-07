CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH BY HEADING TO SOME OF TEXAS' BEST BLACK-OWNED RESTAURANTS

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) is making it easy to support some of the amazing Black-owned restaurants in the state during Black History Month with the release of a mouthwatering list of standout Black-owned eateries nestled throughout Texas.
The TRA Black History Month Must-Taste List underscores the strength and diversity of Texas' Black-owned restaurants, whose menus range from burgers and barbecue to hot chicken, soul food, chef-led farm-to-table concepts, and so much more. A quick glance at the list also immediately affirms that Black-owned restaurants have been and will continue to play a critical role propelling Texas' storied culinary richness and leadership within the global food and beverage industry.
Exploring every region will be a delectable enterprise: In Houston, stops are encouraged at Gatlin's BBQ, owned by Greg Gatlin, who was seen most recently in the acclaimed Netflix series High on the Hog: How African-American Cuisine Transformed America. In Austin, Emmer & Rye is an inspired farm-to-table operation that is also pioneering green practices as a carbon neutral restaurant. Nestled in Duncanville and owned by Louis Rainey, The Pelican House interprets Cajun and Creole traditions through a deliciously Texan lens. Down the road in San Antonio, Tony G's Soul Food has hooked a new generation on sublime Southern comfort food.
"Black History Month invites important conversations and intention on the topics of diversity and inclusion, but these restaurants are gems that should be on every food lover's radar all year long––not just during February," said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President and CEO of the TRA. "And of course this list isn't exhaustive; we will add to it as there are far too many incredible eateries to include in a single compilation. We hope these highlights encourage folks to try a new restaurant and to return to an old favorite. We're so proud of the fact that here in the Texas restaurant industry, our diversity is our strength."
The TRA will add to the list below throughout the month of February, creating a comprehensive list of Black-owned restaurants from across the state at https://txrestaurant.org/TXBlackOwnedRestaurants.
TRA BLACK HISTORY MONTH MUST-TASTE LIST
HOUSTON REGION
Gatlin's BBQ
www.gatlinsbbq.com
3510 Ella Blvd., Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-4227
Mico's Hot Chicken
https://micoshotchicken.com/
1603 North Durham Drive, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 434-6133
Bonfire Wings
https://bonfirewings.com/
3 Houston-area locations: Northshore, Aldine, and Midtown
Visit https://bonfirewings.com/ for addresses, phone numbers, and more.
The Breakfast Klub
https://thebreakfastklub.com/
3711 Travis at Alabama, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 528-8561
LaTrelle's
www.latrelles.com
(281) 359-9959
Wing Quarter
https://wingquarter.com/
3929 Old Spanish Trail #100, Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-WING (9464)
LA Burger & Daiquiris
https://laburgersanddaiquiris.com/
3755 N. MacGregor Way, Houston, Texas 77004
(346) 571-8401
Lemond Kitchen
www.lemondkitchen.com
612 Archer St., Houston, Texas 77009
(713) 790-0441
Precious Soul Food & BBQ
903 N Robb St, Trinity, TX 75862
(936) 594-0332
CENTRAL TEXAS
Emmer & Rye
https://emmerandrye.com/
SkyHouse, 51 Rainey St UNIT 110, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 366-5530
Hoover's Cooking
www.hooverscooking.com
2002 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 479-5006
Y'all's Down Home Café
https://eatatyalls.cafe/
2000 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Round Rock, TX 78681
(512) 243-8014
Fowler's Smokin' Soul Food
https://fowlersbbq.com/
5811 Manor Road, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 300-0226
Down South CaJJun Eats
www.dsceats.com
15630 Vision Dr, Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 435-1029
The Real New Orleans' Style Restaurant
https://realneworleans.eatontheweb.com
1700 Ranch Rd 1431, Marble Falls, TX 78654
(830) 693-5432
DALLAS REGION
Off the Bone BBQ
https://offthebonebarbeque.com
1734 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215
(214) 565-9551
Kaybee Cakes LLC
Located in Grow DeSoto Market Place
http://www.kaybeecakes.com
324 E. Belt Line RD Ste 204, DeSoto, TX 75115-5706
(214) 334-6100
Belzoni's Catfish Cafe
http://belzoniscatfishcafe.com
110 Jim Wright Fwy Ste. C, White Settlement, TX 76108
(817) 386-0714
The Pelican House
https://thepelicanhouserestaurant.com
107 S Cedar Ridge Dr, Duncanville, TX 75116
(972) 296-0403
SAN ANTONIO REGION
MA Harper's Creole Kitchen
1816 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78208
(210) 226-2200
Smashin Crab
https://www.smashincrab.com
700 E Sonterra Blvd #1117, San Antonio, TX 78258
(210) 402-3337
Tony G's Soul Food
http://tonygssoulfood.com
915 S Hackberry, San Antonio, TX 78210
(210) 451-1234
