Bear Peak Power Announces Capital Partnership With Lacuna Sustainable Investments The Partnership Will Focus On The Development Of Solar And Energy Storage Throughout The United States

DENVER, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Peak Power ("Bear Peak"), a developer of distributed generation and utility-scale and storage projects, announced today that it has closed an equity investment from Lacuna Sustainable Investments ("Lacuna"). Bear Peak will use the investment proceeds to create and develop opportunities in underserved and emerging solar markets—building solar and storage assets that promote economic development and energy independence in local communities.

"We are excited and honored for the opportunity to build our company and grow alongside Lacuna Sustainable Investments," says John L. France, Bear Peak Power's Co-Founder. "We share a vision for the future of the solar and energy industry, as well as similar leadership values and team goals."

"Lacuna is excited to partner with the Bear Peak Power team," says Brad Bauer, Managing Partner at Lacuna. "Bear Peak has a best-in-class development team who have had significant success deploying capital across energy infrastructure assets; who understand how distributed and utility-scale energy resources improve how we generate, store, and manage energy; and who understand how to satisfy the disparate needs of project stakeholders. We look forward to partnering with John, Ryan and Michael in the years to come."

Bear Peak Power specializes in all aspects of the solar and energy development process, including asset valuation, title research, land acquisition, engineering, environmental studies, permitting, operations, project management, financial analysis, tax treatment and divestiture strategies. The partners have over 40 years of combined energy industry experience and have successfully developed over 85 Megawatts in five different states and have 500+ Megawatts under development.

Lacuna Sustainable Investments is a Marin County, CA based alternative asset management firm that makes debt and equity investments in opportunities that meet the growing demand for renewable energy. The firm invests in opportunities where its capital is needed to achieve a defined goal and the Lacuna team's energy, experience, and expertise can decrease the risks associated therewith. Lacuna invests early, de-risks opportunities, and positions investments to create equity value for all stakeholders.

For more information, please contact info@bearpeakpower.com or visit their website www.bearpeakpower.com.

