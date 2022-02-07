AXCELIS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights include:

Record full year revenue, operating profit and gross margin since becoming an independent public company in 2001, enabling the Company to surpass its $650M revenue model two years ahead of plan.

Continued strong growth of the Purion Power Series™ product line, which accounted for 29% of our 2021 systems revenue.

Closure of four Purion evaluation units in the fourth quarter and a total of six for the full year, which strengthens our position across all market segments.

Expanded manufacturing capacity with the opening of the new Axcelis Asia Operations Center in Korea.

For the full year 2021, the Company reported revenue of $662.4 million, compared with $474.6 million for the full year 2020, an increase of 40% and a Company record. Systems revenue for the year was $454.6 million, compared to $293.6 million in 2020, an increase of 55%, also a Company record. Operating profit was $127.3 million in 2021, compared to $58.0 million in 2020, an almost 120% increase and a Company record. Net income for the year was $98.7 million with diluted earnings per share of $2.88, compared to net income of $50.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.46 in 2020, resulting in a 97% year over year increase. Gross margin for the year was 43.2%, a Company record, compared to 41.8% in 2020.

The Company reported fourth quarter revenue of $205.7 million, above guidance, compared to $176.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. Operating profit for the quarter was $46.6 million, above guidance, compared to $36.4 million for the third quarter. Net income for the quarter was $35.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, above guidance, compared to $27.5 million in the third quarter, or $0.81 per diluted share. Gross margin for the quarter was 43.5%, above guidance, compared to 43.3% in the third quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $295.7 million on December 31, 2021, a Company record, compared to $271.8 million on September 30, 2021. This is net of $12.5 million of stock buybacks in the quarter.



President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "2021 was an outstanding year for Axcelis. We delivered the highest annual revenue since we became an independent public company, and we surpassed our $650M revenue model two years ahead of plan. It is an exciting time with unprecedented growth in the industry and robust customer demand for our products in all market segments and geographies. As a result of the strength of demand in this environment, we expect to achieve a quarterly revenue run rate supporting our $850 million revenue model this year."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Brewer said, "Axcelis' fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial performance was exceptional thanks to the continued outstanding work of our employees and supply chain partners. For the full year 2021, operating profit increased almost 120% on a 40% increase in revenue, highlighting the significant leverage in our business model."

Business Outlook

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $193 million. Gross margin in the first quarter is expected to be approximately 43%. First quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $41 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.92.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

































Three months ended

Twelve months ended







December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue:

























Product

$ 198,529

$ 115,777

$ 634,445

$ 449,903

Services



7,155



6,422



27,983



24,657

Total revenue



205,684



122,199



662,428



474,560

Cost of revenue:

























Product



109,335



63,272



349,558



252,390

Services



6,865



5,952



26,425



23,586

Total cost of revenue



116,200



69,224



375,983



275,976

Gross profit



89,484



52,975



286,445



198,584

Operating expenses:

























Research and development



16,416



16,320



65,431



61,833

Sales and marketing



13,569



11,342



47,548



38,746

General and administrative



12,915



11,238



46,141



39,964

Total operating expenses



42,900



38,900



159,120



140,543

Income from operations



46,584



14,075



127,325



58,041

Other (expense) income:

























Interest income



85



80



209



738

Interest expense



(1,263)



(1,313)



(4,835)



(5,211)

Other, net



(140)



1,617



(2,271)



2,318

Total other (expense) income



(1,318)



384



(6,897)



(2,155)

Income before income taxes



45,266



14,459



120,428



55,886

Income tax provision (benefit)



9,517



(215)



21,778



5,904

Net income

$ 35,749

$ 14,674

$ 98,650

$ 49,982

Net income per share:

























Basic

$ 1.07

$ 0.44

$ 2.94

$ 1.50

Diluted

$ 1.05

$ 0.43

$ 2.88

$ 1.46

Shares used in computing net income per share:

























Basic weighted average common shares



33,295



33,548



33,555



33,257

Diluted weighted average common shares



34,011



34,318



34,268



34,128



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



















December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 294,923

$ 203,479

Accounts receivable, net



104,410



86,865

Inventories, net



194,984



161,076

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



24,929



19,371

Total current assets



619,246



470,791

Property, plant and equipment, net



34,972



29,840

Operating lease assets



9,242



4,542

Finance lease assets, net



19,238



20,544

Long-term restricted cash



757



753

Deferred income taxes



35,454



57,851

Other assets



34,331



40,303

Total assets

$ 753,240

$ 624,624

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 38,025

$ 24,013

Accrued compensation



30,732



24,562

Warranty



6,424



4,280

Income taxes



887



654

Deferred revenue



60,454



21,221

Current portion of finance lease obligation



979



756

Other current liabilities



12,639



8,945

Total current liabilities



150,140



84,431

Long-term finance lease obligation



46,415



47,393

Long-term deferred revenue



7,982



1,837

Other long-term liabilities



9,744



9,361

Total liabilities



214,281



143,022

















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,240 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021; 33,633 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020



33



34

Additional paid-in capital



559,883



570,102

Accumulated deficit



(22,722)



(91,969)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,765



3,435

Total stockholders' equity



538,959



481,602

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 753,240

$ 624,624



















