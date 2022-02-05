HP INC. INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of HP Inc. - HPQ

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ).

In September of 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") issued a cease-and-desist order to the Company for its "failure to disclose between November 2015 and June 2016 material information regarding its print supplies channel inventory management and sales practices," relating to a variety of tactics used to increase quarterly operating profit, while leading to "an erosion of profit margin and an increase in channel inventory." The SEC also announced that the Company had agreed to pay $6 million to settle the charges.

The Company has also been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ingoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether HP's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to HP's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of HP shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hpq/ to learn more.

