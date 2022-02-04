Scottsdale-Based Refyned Re-Imagines Vitamin Supplements

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When you think of vitamin and supplements, what pops to mind isn't always pleasant. Big, chalky pills. Messy powders that taste lousy. But now, a Scottsdale-based company has completely changed how vitamin supplements can be taken, creating a convenient and pleasant way toward better nutrition.

Refyned has taken all the benefits of vitamin supplements and drilled down the format to a tasty, dissolvable strip that doesn't involve swallowing or needing a glass of water to wash it down. The company has partnered with doctors, researchers, and a pharmaceutical manufacturer to develop advanced vitamin strips to help make healthy habits easily accessible for all.

"We started Refyned as customers and wellness seekers ourselves, searching for a better way to supplement that didn't involve swallowing pills," said David Trecek, Chief Executive Officer of Refyned. "We figured it was time that vitamins got a bit of an upgrade. So, we went to the drawing board and narrowed down the format to a quick-dissolve strip that you place between your cheek and gum. It makes it easier to get into good habits no matter whether you are at home or on the go."

Trecek also added, "During the last two years, we have all become keenly aware of the need to boost and maintain our immune systems and Vitamin D3 is a key component in that process. Furthermore, the ongoing pandemic has dramatically increased levels of anxiety leading to deficiency in normal sleep patterns. This led us to be very intentional in bringing products to market that would address these indications in the short-term while providing long-term benefits through consistent use."

The supplement strips which are portable and easy to consume are currently offered for two specific nutritional needs, with more varieties to be released in the coming months. Currently available are:

Sleep+: With melatonin, vitamin B6, beta-caryophyllene, GABA, and L-Theanine, the Sleep+ strip is designed to ensure restful sleep, giving customers the recharge, they need for whatever tomorrow brings.

D3 Sunshine Support: Known as the "sunshine vitamin", vitamin D3 is naturally produced by your body when your skin's exposed to sunlight. But during the winter months or long periods of being inside, the body tends to face a deficiency of it.

"We're very confident we have created a product that will appeal to consumers who are looking for a better way to take supplements," Trecek said. "We expect the market to grow further as we continue to roll out new products and look forward to seeing what the future brings for the Refyned brand."

Refyned is also looking to partner with health care providers, retailers and non-profit organizations throughout the country and believes the market for an alternative to traditional vitamin supplements will be robust.

For more information on Refyned products, visit www.getrefyned.com. Direct all inquiries to info@getrefyned.com or by mail, Refyned LLC, 16211 N Scottsdale Rd, Suite A6A #253, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.

