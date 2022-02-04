RETA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Reata Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 18, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/reata-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=23319&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Reata securities, and/or sold Reata put options, between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 18, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Food and Drug Administration had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) as a result, there was a material risk that Reata's New Drug Application would not be approved; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law