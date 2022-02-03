Super Bowl Ad Expert and Villanova School of Business Professor Charles R. Taylor: What to Expect out of Football's Biggest Night

VILLANOVA, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brands will gear up for the fiercest battle in advertising during this year's Super Bowl, shelling out $6.5 million to run a 30-second ad. Charles R. Taylor, professor of marketing at the Villanova School of Business, is available to discuss breaking news about advertisers ahead of game day. Additionally, he will be available for interviews during and after the game to analyze the ads.

Who: Professor Taylor is a nationally known expert on advertising and marketing with a deep knowledge of Super Bowl ads from the past decade. He is the editor of the International Journal of Advertising, and the past president of the American Academy of Advertising. He has also consulted for General Motors and Clear Channel Communications.

What Professor Taylor forecasts for 2022:

There will be a return to more product-focused ads achieving the classic advertising goals of awareness, image building and brand equity.

Viewers can expect less risk-taking and relatively more "feel good" ads.

Viewers can expect fewer advertisers to primarily emphasize corporate social responsibility (CSR) ads and avoid controversial topics when they do mention social responsibility.

A limited number of product types will dominate the game.

Availability: Professor Taylor is available leading up to, during and after the big game. To schedule an interview, please email Colleen Frerichs (cfrerichs@kivvit.com).

To learn more about opportunities at Villanova's School of Business, click here.

