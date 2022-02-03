Century Communities Debuts New Model Home in Kingsburg, CA Tours Available at Monarch, Now Selling From the High $400s

KINGSBURG, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that its stunning new Jasper model home is now available for tour at Monarch, the company's anticipated new community in Kingsburg. Now selling from the high $400s—with homes available to buy online—Monarch boasts generous homesites, beautiful open-concept floor plans, a community park, and a prime location near Highway 99. Plus, quick access to Kingsburg's vibrant downtown district offers boutique shops, dining and entertainment, all set amid charming architecture from the city's Swedish heritage.

Jasper floor plan with optional pop-top | Modeled at Monarch in Kingsburg, CA (PRNewswire)

The model home showcases the Jasper's optional pop-top, transforming the single-story plan into a two-story layout with an additional living room and bedroom.

Learn more and schedule a model home tour at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MonarchCA.

"With versatile floor plans and a central location in the San Joaquin Valley, Monarch really offers the best of both worlds for new homebuyers," said Allen Bennett, Central Valley Division President. "We're excited for folks to come tour our new Jasper model home and discover all that this exceptional Kingsburg community has to offer. "

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

64 homesites

5 single-family floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, up to 3,331 square feet

Community amenities include a park with a playground and green space

Convenient access to Highway 99

Homes available to buy online

Community Sales Center:

983 Howard Street

Kingsburg, CA 93631

559.226.9251

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Century Communities, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

