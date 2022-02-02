FastAF Partners with Uber Eats to Launch 25 Minute Delivery

Customers in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco Can Now Order FastAF's Highly Curated Selection of Premium Essentials From Uber Eats

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FastAF Technologies, Inc. (FastAF), the curated quick commerce retailer with thoughtfully selected products and brands that help people live better, today announced that it has teamed up with Uber Eats to launch 25 minute delivery in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

"We are thrilled to partner with Uber Eats to bring to their customers access to our curated selection of products and increase the assortment available to them in 25 minutes," said Lee Hnetinka, CEO and Founder of FastAF. "More than 50 percent of our products are exclusive to FastAF and partnering with Uber Eats gives their customers an unmatched assortment while expanding the reach of our selection."

How it Works:

Shopping for FastAF's products and brands on Uber Eats is fast and easy. Customers simply search for FastAF or specific products and brands. Once an order is placed by a customer, it is delivered by an Uber Eats driver in 25 minutes or less.



Popular searches from customers in the last week include Apple AirPods, On/Go COVID Rapid Antigen Tests, Kin Euphorics Spritz, Olaplex Conditioner, with delivery happening in 19 minutes on average.

FastAF has differentiated itself from the other quick commerce companies by curating a selection of essential products spanning multiple categories, including grocery & snacks, bath & beauty, home & office, and more. With curation, FastAF has achieved an average order value of $142 – the highest in the quick commerce space – and partnering with Uber Eats further expands the reach of FastAF.

The pandemic greatly accelerated the trend toward food delivery, providing a lifeline to the restaurants that were closed to in-person dining. Building on its proven technology and delivery network, Uber Eats has expanded its offering beyond restaurants to include groceries, convenience and alcohol, helping thousands of merchants reach millions of customers and driving an important source of revenue for small to mid-sized businesses.

ABOUT FASTAF TECHNOLOGIES INC.

FastAF Technologies, Inc. (FastAF) is the curated quick commerce retailer with a selection of brands that are healthy and higher quality – delivered in minutes. Launched in 2020 by founder and CEO Lee Hnetinka, FastAF has rapidly become the preferred choice for shoppers who value speed and products that enable them to live better. Partnering with more than 600 national and local retailers FastAF has curated the healthiest selection on earth and currently operates in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. FastAF is backed by leading venture capital firms, and angel investors: Luxor Capital, EQT Ventures, PivotNorth Capital, Cota Capital, R/GA Ventures, Village Global, Interlace Ventures, Firebolt Ventures, former NBA All-Star Baron Davis, renowned angel investor and CoinBase Board Member, Gokul Rajaram, R/GA's Founder & Chairman, Bob Greenberg, and Former President of Expedia, Inc., Gary Fritz.

