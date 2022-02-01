A Platform For All - Froliage Strikes Up Partnership With Other Black Business

A Platform For All - Froliage Strikes Up Partnership With Other Black Business

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Froliage is on a mission to bring safe and effective skin and hair care to Black people everywhere. In its mission to provide the best products, Froliage has teamed up with businessman Terrence Clay to sell his handcrafted products on their platform.

At Froliage, our mission is to provide an environment for black people to explore, accept, and celebrate our natural beauty. (PRNewsfoto/Froliage LLC) (PRNewswire)

Froliage was never just another beauty products platform.

Froliage was never just another beauty products platform. When supply chain expert Amanda Harris created the brand, she fulfilled a dream to make hair care products that her daughter could easily access. It was also born in 2017 out of Amanda's realization that her relaxed hair would stand in stark difference to her daughter's kinky curly mane.

Today, Froliage has expanded into a contemporary website complemented by an easy-to-use interface and is becoming a leading Black cosmetic brand. So, it comes as no surprise that Amanda has opened her platform to other Black cosmetic creators.

New to the Froliage platform is the talented Terrence Clay, who handcrafts infused beard oils, hair oil, and hair grease via his brand Infusions by T. Clay neGROW Oil. This powerful blend is 100% organic and all-natural. The secret ingredient? The components are infused using solar energy.

"Collaborating with Amanda Harris is a wonderful experience. The platform she provides for up-and-coming Black Entrepreneurs is exactly what it should be - an expression of being young, beautiful, Black, and proud. I love working and growing with Amanda," expresses an enthused Terrence Clay.

The best part of this partnership is the collaboration of two Black businesses. In an ecosystem where Black companies are often underfunded and lack support, the marrying of two Black entities shatters the status quo that Blacks don't support each other

"It brings me joy to collaborate with other Black entrepreneurs and provide a platform to promote their products so we can grow together," shares a proud Amanda.

When Amanda isn't busy forging bonds, she creates products to withstand the tests of time. One of her most noteworthy creations is the Black Out Kit.

Froliage is looking for more Black-owned beauty and personal care brands to add to their platform. For more information, email info@froliage.com and put "Supplier Request" in the subject line.

To learn more about Froliage, please visit www.froliage.com.

CONTACT:

media@froliage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Froliage LLC