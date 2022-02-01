Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Opens 2022-2023 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® Grant Cycle

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) will launch its 2022-2023 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® (HKHF) grant cycle on February 2 and is seeking partnerships with nonprofit organizations engaged in health and wellness initiatives as well as social determinants of health.

Last year, nearly $1.9 million in HKHF grants were awarded to community-based organizations statewide. While the key focus of the HKHF program has not changed, the ongoing effects of the pandemic as well as social justice initiatives in the United States, remain a top priority for BCBSTX's health equity initiatives.

"It's critical that we support community-based organizations engaged in initiatives directly supporting children and families," said Sheena Payne, director BCBSTX Community Investments. "At the same time, we must also keep our focus on helping those who have been impacted by the health, economic and social implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why we annually seek to partner with organizations that are doing the work of impacting health across Texas."

Since the inception of the HKHF program in 2011, the investment strategy has been predicated on four key pillars - disease prevention and management, nutrition, physical activity and safe environments. The program has evolved to include emphasis on initiatives that create measurable results to address the current public health pandemic and social factors exacerbating health inequities and social determinants of health such as lack of housing, food deserts, education and jobs and mental health.

The BCBSTX grant cycle is a two-step process:

Stage 1: Feb. 2, 2022 – Feb. 16, 2022 . This is the initial step in the process to apply for funding. After review, if selected, the program will be notified and provided details to continue to Stage Two of the application process. To submit your Letter of Interest (LOI), . This is the initial step in the process to apply for funding. After review, if selected, the program will be notified and provided details to continue to Stage Two of the application process. To submit your Letter of Interest (LOI), click here

Stage 2: Mar. 17, 2022 – Mar. 31, 2022 . If your application passes stage 1, you will receive an invitation code to apply for stage 2. This is the application process. Once your application has been submitted, you will receive an initial email indicating that your application has been received. The application link will be deactivated at 5 p.m. (CST) on the last day of each stage. Applicants should give themselves enough time to complete the process to ensure access to the page.

The following criteria is required for review of all HKHF grant proposals:

The community lead organization must be a nonprofit, tax exempt, 501(c)(3) organization.

The community lead organization must have the financial capacity and qualified staff to oversee and manage the project. For this request for proposal (RFP), "financial capacity" is defined as organizations operating a current annual budget of $2 million or more.

The community lead organization must collaborate on proposed program with a health partner – i.e., hospital, clinic, federally qualified health center.

A decade ago, the HKHF program started as a three-year initiative designed to improve the health and wellness of at least one million children through community investments. The program was extended as BCBSTX's ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of children and families in Texas.

The HKHF program has impacted the lives of millions of Texas children and families through the more than $17 million in grants awarded by BCBSTX to community organizations statewide. For more information on how to apply for a HKHF grant, contact Tiffany Howell at 1-972-766-5344, Tiffany_Howell@bcbsok.com.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

