Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will conduct a conference call following the release of its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061, passcode 8988123. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/. A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, passcode 5140079 until Thursday, March 10, 2022.

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

