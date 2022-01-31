Maiden Voyage for First Diesel-Electric Laker - CSL-Built Self-Unloading Ship Will Service Windsor Salt

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - M/V Nukumi, Canada Steamship Lines' ("CSL") new purpose-designed self-unloading ship built to service Windsor Salt, departed on her maiden voyage earlier today. The cutting-edge vessel with a deadweight of 26,000 metric tonnes will be the first diesel-electric Laker and the first single point loader to operate in Canada.

Featuring a unique hull design, quieter machinery, single point of loading system and a shuttle boom, the new ship will bring a long-term, safe, sustainable, efficient and reliable shipping solution to the Magdalen Islands region, where it will load deicing salt at Windsor Salt's Mines Seleine mine and deliver it to stockpiles throughout Eastern Canada to help keep roadways safe during the winter season.

Sailing from Jiangyin, China to Halifax, Canada, M/V Nukumi's voyage is expected to take six weeks. For more information visit mvnukumi.com.

About Windsor Salt

Windsor Salt Ltd. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire (Quebec) and employs approximately 775 people across Canada. The company's highly recognizable Windsor brand has been a part of Canadian life since 1893. Today, the Windsor portfolio includes a full range of premium products for consumers, business and industry, from culinary salts and water softening salts to deicing products and pool salts. For more information, please visit WindsorSalt.com.

Windsor Salt's Mines Seleine mine has been in operation since 1982.

About Canada Steamship Lines

Canada Steamship Lines is a division of The CSL Group, the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations in the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tons of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

