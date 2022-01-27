SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, Inc. is proud to welcome Randy Vance and Team Vance to the family! Based in Bend, OR, Randy and his team rank among the top producers in Oregon after only a few years full-time in production.

Asked why he chose Synergy One, Randy said 'We all agree that in order for our team to take it to the next level we needed to align ourselves with a company that is forward-thinking and fully transparent!' President Aaron Nemec added 'It's a true honor to have this A+ team join us. We look forward to serving them as they continue to grow in the years ahead!'

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 45 states and has Operational HUBS in Lake Forest, CA, Denver, CO, Boise, ID and Dallas, TX. To find out why so many elite mortgage professionals are choosing Synergy One, please contact Aaron Nemec or Ben Green, or visit Join Synergy One.

