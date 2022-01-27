ShipHero partners with Pipe17 to enable seamless multi-channel fulfillment

The Latest Partnership Between Pipe17 and ShipHero provides a simple path for Customers to Streamline their E-commerce Operations

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipHero [ https://shiphero.com/ ], the shipping and logistics provider for over 5,000 e-commerce brands and 3PLs, today announces it has entered into a strategic partnership with Pipe17 [ https://pipe17.com/ ], a SaaS provider that makes it simple for e-commerce businesses to integrate their applications and have them work together to intelligently streamline their multi channel operations.

The partnership allows both companies to offer a multi-channel fulfillment solution to new e-commerce businesses.

Starting today, ShipHero will be available to all Pipe17 customers as a new channel option for both fulfillment and warehouse management software (WMS). In addition, ShipHero's fulfillment and SaaS clients can now take advantage of Pipe17's growing base of e-commerce integrations and workflows to streamline their operations and more easily incorporate their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERPs) and Order and Inventory Management Systems (OIMSs).

Pipe17 is a SaaS application that is used by online businesses to streamline their operations with no code or IT required. It quickly integrates ecommerce platforms, marketplaces, shipping providers, ERPs, financials, 3PLs, point of sales, returns management and WMS platforms so data moves seamlessly and reliably across channels. It offers built in workflows to automate order and inventory handoffs between channels and a live-traffic operational view with real time notifications when errors occur.

Pipe17's customer base ranges from small businesses shipping out ten 10 products a week to larger retailers and aggregators managing dozens of stores, marketplace and warehouses. Pipe17 and ShipHero already share three fulfillment customers: Aprés Nail, Duracell, and Targeted PetCare.

This partnership enables the companies to offer a compelling multi channel fulfillment solution to new e-commerce businesses and retailers looking to grow their digital marketplaces. Business owners can more easily unclog their operational bottlenecks, confidently meet their customer fulfillment goals and scale their growth and profitability.

"ShipHero always strives to offer our customers simpler e-commerce solutions to help grow their online business, and Pipe17 was a natural choice for us to partner with as we look to grow out our own capabilities this year," says Aaron Rubin, Founder and CEO of ShipHero. "As a software company, Pipe17 is single-handedly changing the way online retailers do business, and I'm excited to see where this partnership leads both of us."

"At Pipe17, we've found that APIs simply aren't enough for many ecommerce businesses. We've worked diligently to give them a smarter solution that can be implemented and managed without the need for IT or System Integrators. ShipHero has built its reputation for developing WMS that puts the interest of its customers first, making the decision to partner together a natural one. I'm looking forward to seeing how ShipHero's impressive list of customers will leverage Pipe17 to streamline and scale their online businesses," adds Mo Afshar, Founder and CEO of Pipe17.

For more information on the Pipe17 partnership, visit: https://shiphero.com/

About ShipHero

ShipHero is a US based, leading provider of cloud-based eCommerce fulfillment solutions that gives online retailers and third-party logistics providers the tools to ship more efficiently anywhere in the world. With more than 5,000 customers located around the globe, ShipHero offers online retailers a suite of services ranging from warehouse management software to outsourced fulfillment as a service. Some notable customers include Mars, Universal Music Group and Canadian Tire. Additionally, ShipHero is the official fulfillment network partner for Shopify, and is rapidly scaling a network of warehouses throughout the US to meet the growing demands of today's online retailers.

About Pipe17

Connect. See. Act. Pipe17 connects merchant e-commerce businesses with an expanding set of marketplaces, fulfillment centers, financial systems, and SaaS applications to form end-to-end automated operations. Merchants get control and visibility at every step of the fulfillment cycle, can manage order and inventory flows and easily add and make changes to vendor services. Pipe17's no-code approach is fast and easy to set up and administer. Iconic brands like Death Wish Coffee, RipNDip and Tivic Health rely on Pipe17 to create end-to-end automated operations. Learn more at www.pipe17.com.

