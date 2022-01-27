Red Bags
S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings. Net income was $22.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $27.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, and $24.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)
Net income was $110.3 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income of $21.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for 2020. Net income for 2020 was impacted by a customer fraud that reduced net income by $46.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share.

Fourth Quarter of 2021 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.94%, return on average equity (ROE) was 7.39% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) was 10.95%.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision to average assets (PTPP) (non-GAAP) was 1.44%.
  • Net interest income, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), increased by $0.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) was relatively unchanged at 3.12% compared to 3.14% for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Total portfolio loans, excluding PPP, increased $122.6 million, or 7.2% annualized, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Broad-based loan growth across nearly all loan categories. Commercial loans, excluding PPP, increased $75.3 million, or 5.7% annualized and consumer loans increased $47.3 million, or 12.1% annualized, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Total deposit growth of $51.4 million with an improved deposit mix and strong noninterest-bearing demand growth compared to September 30, 2021.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.41% at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.55% at September 30, 2021.
  • S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.29 per share dividend compared to $0.28 per share in the same period last year.

Full Year 2021 Highlights:

  • Record net income of $110.3 million.
  • ROA was 1.18%, ROE was 9.30% and ROTE (non-GAAP) was 13.85%.
  • PTPP (non-GAAP) was 1.62%.
  • Total portfolio loans, excluding PPP, increased $150.8 million, or 2.2% compared to December 31, 2020.
  • Total deposit growth of $576.0 million, or 7.8%, with an improved deposit mix and strong noninterest-bearing demand growth compared to December 31, 2020.
  • Strong core customer fee growth, including service charges, card income and wealth management, of $7.2 million, or 18.7% compared to 2020.
  • Full year 2021 dividends declared increased to $1.13 compared to $1.12 in 2020.

"2021 was a year of transition and significant change for S&T." said Chris McComish, chief executive officer of S&T. "I am extremely proud of our entire team, as exemplified by their resilience, teamwork and commitment to the customers and communities that we serve. The S&T team is focused and engaged around our priorities to deliver results and achieve our growth goals. Our fourth quarter was highlighted by broad based loan growth and solid deposit growth giving us great momentum as we enter 2022."

Fourth Quarter of 2021 Results (three months ended December 31, 2021)

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $0.3 million to $68.4 million compared to $68.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income, excluding PPP, increased by $0.8 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest income related to PPP loans decreased $1.1 million to $3.1 million compared to $4.2 million in the prior quarter. Average PPP loans decreased by $92.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. Average loans, excluding PPP, increased $128.8 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 2 basis points to 3.12% compared to 3.14% in the prior quarter. The decline in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was primarily due to lower loan and security yields.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming loans decreased by 40.4% or $45.0 million to $66.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at December 31, 2021 compared to $111.3 million, or 1.60% of total loans at September 30, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming loans primarily related to the return to performing status of $22.1 million of hotel loans and due to loan charge-offs.The provision for credit losses increased $3.7 million to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Higher net charge-offs related to two commercial and industrial (C&I) relationships. A $10.3 million charge-off was taken on a relationship that moved to nonperforming during the third quarter of 2021 and had a specific reserve of $9.3 million at September 30, 2021. Additionally, a $5.6 million charge-off was taken related to a nonperforming relationship. The allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.55% at September 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $0.3 million to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest income primarily related to higher commercial loan swap income of $0.4 million and other income of $0.7 million which was related to market value adjustments. Offsetting this increase was a decline in mortgage banking income of $0.6 million due to lower refinance activity compared to the third quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense increased $3.0 million to $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $47.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.9 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher incentives. Data processing increased $0.7 million due to increased activity and new products and services and marketing increased $0.5 million due to the timing of marketing initiatives.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $52.5 million to $9.5 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $9.4 billion at September 30, 2021. Portfolio loans, excluding PPP, increased $122.6 million, or 7.2% annualized, compared to September 30, 2021. Loan growth was in all categories except commercial construction. Commercial loans, excluding PPP, increased $75.3 million, or 5.7% annualized, which primarily consisted of C&I growth, excluding PPP, of $122.9 million, or 32.1% annualized. Consumer loans increased $47.3 million, or 12.1% annualized, which primarily consisted of home equity growth of $15.8 million, or 11.5% annualized, and residential mortgage growth of $12.0 million, or 5.4% annualized. PPP loans were $88.3 million at December 31, 2021 with $92.7 million of forgiveness during the fourth quarter of 2021. Securities increased $40.7 million compared to September 30, 2021 due to cash being redeployed to higher yielding assets. Total deposits increased $51.4 million mainly due to increases in noninterest-bearing demand of $96.3 million, savings of $35.3 million and money market of $25.3 million offset by a decrease in certificates of deposit of $113.2 million compared to September 30, 2021. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Full Year 2021 Results (twelve months ended December 31, 2021)

Full year net income was a record $110.3 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income of $21.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for 2020. Net income for 2020 was impacted by a customer fraud that reduced net income by $46.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share.

Net interest income decreased $3.3 million compared to 2020 primarily due to the impact of a full year in a low interest rate environment. Net interest income was further impacted by the effects of the pandemic on loan growth throughout 2021 which resulted in a decrease in average loan balances of $325.8 million. Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 16 basis points to 3.22% compared to 3.38% for 2020.

Noninterest income increased $4.9 million compared to the prior year. Wealth management income increased $2.9 million due to customer growth and improved market conditions. Debit and credit card fees increased $2.9 million and service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.4 million due to increased customer activity. These were offset by lower commercial loan swap income of $3.6 million and mortgage banking income of $1.2 million. Noninterest expense increased $2.2 million compared to 2020. Salaries and employee benefits increased $10.1 million primarily due to higher payroll incentives. Data processing and information technology increased $1.2 million due to new products and services in 2021. These higher expenses were offset by decreases in marketing of $1.4 million and merger related expenses of $2.3 million. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) for 2021 was 55.05% compared to 53.86% for 2020.

The provision for credit losses decreased $115.2 million to $16.2 million for 2021 compared to $131.4 million for 2020. Excluding the customer fraud loss of $58.7 million, the provision was $72.7 million for 2020. The provision for credit losses decreased significantly in 2021 due to lower net charge-offs and an improved outlook for the economy and our loan portfolio. Net loan charge-offs were $34.5 million for 2021 compared to $103.4 million for 2020. Excluding the customer fraud, net charge-offs were $44.7 million for 2020. Total nonperforming loans decreased $80.5 million to $66.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at December 31, 2021 compared to $146.8 million, or 2.03% of total loans at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of total portfolio loans as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.63% at December 31, 2020.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share on January 24, 2022. This dividend compares to $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable February 24, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2022. Dividends declared in 2021 increased $0.01 to $1.13 compared to $1.12 for 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying tables.

Conference Call

S&T will host its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "4th Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until February 3, 2022, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 44007.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.5 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", " believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting policies, practices, or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; our ability to successfully manage our CEO transition; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally, including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2021


2021


2020




Fourth

Quarter


Third

Quarter


Fourth

Quarter


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME








Loans, including fees


$66,373


$66,914


$71,148


Investment securities:








Taxable


4,173


4,176


3,371


Tax-exempt


495


595


851


Dividends


94


84


178


Total Interest and Dividend Income


71,135


71,769


75,548










INTEREST EXPENSE








Deposits


2,186


2,439


4,795


Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities


511


619


824


Total Interest Expense


2,697


3,058


5,619










NET INTEREST INCOME


68,438


68,711


69,929


Provision for credit losses


7,128


3,388


7,130


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses


61,310


65,323


62,799










NONINTEREST INCOME








Gain (loss) on sale of securities





Debit and credit card fees


4,467


4,579


3,830


Service charges on deposit accounts


4,001


3,923


3,492


Wealth management


3,314


3,464


2,486


Mortgage banking


1,528


2,162


3,100


Commercial loan swap income


569


184


812


Other


2,225


1,534


1,889


Total Noninterest Income


16,104


15,846


15,609










NONINTEREST EXPENSE








Salaries and employee benefits


27,144


25,228


22,789


Data processing and information technology


4,668


4,001


3,835


Net occupancy


3,624


3,660


4,068


Furniture, equipment and software


2,897


2,745


2,904


Professional services and legal


1,650


1,550


1,503


Other taxes


1,545


1,830


1,806


Marketing


1,346


890


2,113


FDIC insurance


1,044


1,210


1,372


Other


6,271


6,127


8,138


Total Noninterest Expense


50,189


47,241


48,528










Income Before Taxes


27,225


33,928


29,880


Income Tax Expense


4,748


6,330


5,703










Net Income


$22,477


$27,598


$24,177










Per Share Data:








Shares outstanding at end of period


39,351,194


39,367,847


39,298,007


Average diluted shares outstanding


39,082,285


39,062,080


39,021,008


Diluted earnings per share


$0.57


$0.70


$0.62


Dividends declared per share


$0.29


$0.28


$0.28


Dividend yield (annualized)


3.68%


3.80%


4.51%


Dividends paid to net income


50.64%


39.83%


45.40%


Book value


$30.66


$30.52


$29.38


Tangible book value (1)


$21.03


$20.89


$19.71


Market value


$31.52


$29.47


$24.84










Profitability Ratios (annualized)








Return on average assets


0.94%


1.15%


1.05%


Return on average shareholders' equity


7.39%


9.13%


8.35%


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)


10.95%


13.53%


12.71%


Pre-tax pre-provision income/ average assets (3)


1.44%


1.56%


1.61%


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)


59.01%


55.50%


56.26%


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2021


2020


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME






Loans, including fees


$270,460


$300,960


Investment securities:






Taxable


15,706


14,918


Tax-exempt


2,593


3,497


Dividends


503


1,089


Total Interest and Dividend Income


289,262


320,464








INTEREST EXPENSE






Deposits


10,757


35,986


Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities


2,393


5,090


Total Interest Expense


13,150


41,076








NET INTEREST INCOME


276,112


279,388


Provision for credit losses


16,215


131,424


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses


259,897


147,964








NONINTEREST INCOME






Net gain on sale of securities


29


142


Debit and credit card


17,952


15,093


Service charges on deposit accounts


15,040


13,597


Wealth management


12,889


9,957


Mortgage banking


9,734


10,923


Commercial loan swap income


1,146


4,740


Other


7,820


5,267


Total Noninterest Income


64,610


59,719








NONINTEREST EXPENSE






Salaries and employee benefits


100,214


90,115


Data processing and information technology


16,681


15,499


Net occupancy


14,544


14,529


Furniture, equipment and software


10,684


11,050


Other taxes


6,644


6,622


Professional services and legal


6,368


6,394


Marketing


4,553


5,996


FDIC insurance


4,224


5,089


Merger related expenses



2,342


Other


24,927


29,008


Total Noninterest Expense


188,839


186,644








Income Before Taxes


135,668


21,039


Income taxes (benefit) expense


25,325


(1)








Net Income


$110,343


$21,040








Per Share Data:






Average diluted shares outstanding


39,052,961


39,073,219


Diluted earnings per share


$2.81


$0.53


Dividends declared per share


$1.13


$1.12


Dividends paid to net income


40.18%


200.89%








Profitability Ratios






Return on average assets


1.18%


0.23%


Return on average shareholders' equity


9.30%


1.80%


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (5)


13.85%


2.92%


Pre-tax pre-provision income/average assets (6)


1.62%


1.67%


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)


55.05%


53.86%


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2021


2021


2020




Fourth


Third


Fourth


(dollars in thousands)


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


ASSETS








Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits


$922,215


$934,377


$229,666


Securities, at fair value


910,793


870,121


773,693


Loans held for sale


1,522


4,303


18,528


Commercial loans:








Commercial real estate


3,236,653


3,225,863


3,244,974


Commercial and industrial


1,728,969


1,698,784


1,954,453


Commercial construction


440,962


499,317


474,280


Total Commercial Loans


5,406,584


5,423,964


5,673,707


Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage


899,956


887,937


918,398


Home equity


564,219


548,396


535,165


Installment and other consumer


107,928


97,606


80,915


Consumer construction


21,303


12,184


17,675


Total Consumer Loans


1,593,406


1,546,123


1,552,153


Total Portfolio Loans


6,999,990


6,970,087


7,225,860


Allowance for credit losses


(98,576)


(108,348)


(117,612)


Total Portfolio Loans, Net


6,901,414


6,861,739


7,108,248


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost


9,519


9,893


13,030


Goodwill


373,424


373,424


373,424


Other assets


369,642


382,197


451,308


Total Assets


$9,488,529


$9,436,054


$8,967,897










LIABILITIES








Deposits:








Noninterest-bearing demand


$2,748,586


$2,652,314


$2,261,994


Interest-bearing demand


979,133


971,321


864,510


Money market


2,070,579


2,045,320


1,937,063


Savings


1,110,155


1,074,896


969,508


Certificates of deposit


1,088,071


1,201,268


1,387,463


Total Deposits


7,996,524


7,945,119


7,420,538










Borrowings:








Securities sold under repurchase agreements


84,491


72,586


65,163


Short-term borrowings




75,000


Long-term borrowings


22,430


22,693


23,681


Junior subordinated debt securities


54,393


64,128


64,083


Total Borrowings


161,314


159,407


227,927


Other liabilities


124,237


129,847


164,721


Total Liabilities


8,282,075


8,234,373


7,813,186










SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Total Shareholders' Equity


1,206,454


1,201,681


1,154,711


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$9,488,529


$9,436,054


$8,967,897










Capitalization Ratios








Shareholders' equity / assets


12.71%


12.73%


12.88%


Tangible common equity / tangible assets (9)


9.08%


9.08%


9.02%


Tier 1 leverage ratio


9.74%


9.65%


9.43%


Common equity tier 1 capital


12.03%


12.07%


11.33%


Risk-based capital - tier 1


12.43%


12.48%


11.74%


Risk-based capital - total


13.79%


14.06%


13.44%


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited






2021


2021


2020





Fourth


Third


Fourth



(dollars in thousands)


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)









ASSETS









Interest-bearing deposits with banks


$877,738

0.16%

$914,370

0.16%

$242,778

0.11%


Securities, at fair value


883,066

2.02%

836,019

2.19%

726,535

2.43%


Loans held for sale


2,057

3.03%

3,656

3.35%

4,206

2.98%


Commercial Loans:









Commercial real estate


3,252,946

3.59%

3,239,867

3.68%

3,269,109

3.77%


Commercial and industrial


1,729,014

4.21%

1,744,684

4.17%

2,012,774

3.95%


Commercial construction


446,219

3.19%

490,940

3.20%

481,136

3.42%


Total Commercial Loans


5,428,179

3.76%

5,475,491

3.80%

5,763,019

3.81%


Consumer Loans:









Residential mortgage


889,758

4.03%

875,684

4.00%

936,735

4.29%


Home equity


558,158

3.37%

547,984

3.34%

537,201

3.66%


Installment and other consumer


103,450

5.63%

92,615

5.85%

80,849

6.43%


Consumer construction


16,203

3.50%

13,626

3.66%

16,154

4.21%


Total Consumer Loans


1,567,569

3.90%

1,529,909

3.87%

1,570,939

4.18%


Total Portfolio Loans


6,995,748

3.79%

7,005,400

3.81%

7,333,958

3.89%


Total Loans


6,997,805

3.79%

7,009,056

3.81%

7,338,164

3.89%


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock


9,720

3.06%

9,981

2.62%

14,545

3.97%


Total Interest-earning Assets


8,768,329

3.25%

8,769,425

3.28%

8,322,022

3.65%


Noninterest-earning assets


722,029


724,759


802,037



Total Assets


$9,490,357


$9,494,184


$9,124,059












LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits:









Interest-bearing demand


$967,826

0.07%

$962,139

0.08%

$904,190

0.11%


Money market


2,063,447

0.17%

2,062,958

0.18%

2,015,248

0.20%


Savings


1,090,211

0.03%

1,059,904

0.03%

956,438

0.07%


Certificates of deposit


1,147,664

0.36%

1,240,345

0.41%

1,423,727

0.93%


Total Interest-bearing Deposits


5,269,148

0.16%

5,325,346

0.18%

5,299,603

0.36%


Borrowings:









Securities sold under repurchase agreements


76,171

0.10%

71,054

0.10%

50,607

0.25%


Short-term borrowings


—%

—%

75,728

0.22%


Long-term borrowings


22,566

1.96%

22,841

1.99%

40,986

2.43%


Junior subordinated debt securities


54,383

2.77%

64,118

3.01%

64,073

3.11%


Total Borrowings


153,120

1.32%

158,012

1.56%

231,394

1.42%


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities


5,422,269

0.20%

5,483,358

0.22%

5,530,997

0.40%


Noninterest-bearing liabilities


2,861,873


2,812,185


2,441,129



Shareholders' Equity


1,206,216


1,198,641


1,151,933



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$9,490,357


$9,494,184


$9,124,059












Net Interest Margin (10)



3.12%


3.14%


3.38%











S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(dollars in thousands)


2021


2020



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)







ASSETS







Interest-bearing deposits with banks


$722,057

0.13%

$179,887

0.29%


Securities, at fair value


832,304

2.18%

764,311

2.49%


Loans held for sale


4,094

3.03%

5,105

3.13%


Commercial Loans:







Commercial real estate


3,249,559

3.68%

3,347,234

4.19%


Commercial and industrial


1,829,563

4.15%

2,018,318

3.85%


Commercial construction


471,286

3.28%

442,088

3.78%


Total Commercial Loans


5,550,407

3.80%

5,807,640

4.04%


Consumer Loans:







Residential mortgage


881,494

4.11%

964,740

4.25%


Home equity


543,777

3.46%

539,461

3.98%


Installment and other consumer


90,129

5.94%

80,032

6.56%


Consumer construction


14,748

4.53%

13,484

4.40%


Total Consumer Loans


1,530,148

3.99%

1,597,717

4.28%


Total Portfolio Loans


7,080,555

3.84%

7,405,357

4.09%


Total Loans


7,084,649

3.84%

7,410,462

4.09%


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock


10,363

3.83%

18,234

5.10%


Total Interest-earning Assets


8,649,372

3.37%

8,372,894

3.87%


Noninterest-earning assets


726,478


779,853



Total Assets


$9,375,850


$9,152,747










LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Deposits:







Interest-bearing demand


$956,211

0.08%

$961,823

0.28%


Money market


2,033,631

0.18%

2,040,116

0.57%


Savings


1,047,855

0.03%

899,717

0.11%


Certificates of deposit


1,255,370

0.47%

1,517,643

1.36%


Total Interest-bearing Deposits


5,293,066

0.20%

5,419,299

0.66%


Borrowings:







Securities sold under repurchase agreements


69,964

0.11%

57,673

0.29%


Short-term borrowings


6,301

0.19%

155,753

0.92%


Long-term borrowings


22,995

1.99%

47,953

2.50%


Junior subordinated debt securities


61,653

2.99%

64,092

3.57%


Total Borrowings


160,913

1.49%

325,471

1.56%


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities


5,453,979

0.24%

5,744,770

0.72%


Noninterest-bearing liabilities


2,735,710


2,238,488



Total Shareholders' Equity


1,186,161


1,169,489



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$9,375,850


$9,152,747










Net Interest Margin (8)



3.22%


3.38%
















S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2021


2021


2020




Fourth


Third


Fourth


(dollars in thousands)


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Nonperforming Loans (NPL)








Commercial loans:



% Loans


% Loans


% Loans

Commercial real estate


$32,892

1.02%

$56,400

1.71%

$105,014

3.24%

Commercial and industrial


19,810

1.15%

38,581

2.27%

23,337

1.19%

Commercial construction


2,471

0.56%

4,053

0.75%

384

0.08%

Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans


55,173

1.02%

99,034

1.83%

128,735

2.27%

Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage


8,227

0.91%

9,172

1.03%

13,008

1.42%

Home equity


2,733

0.48%

2,917

0.53%

4,935

0.92%

Installment and other consumer


158

0.15%

189

0.19%

96

0.12%

Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans


11,118

0.70%

12,278

0.79%

18,039

1.15%

Total Nonperforming Loans


$66,291

0.95%

$111,312

1.60%

$146,774

2.03%









(dollars in thousands)






Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)








Charge-offs


$18,048


$4,206


$12,951


Recoveries


(393)


(616)


(1,713)


Net Loan Charge-offs


$17,655


$3,590


$11,238










Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)








Commercial Loans:








Commercial real estate


$1,352


$3,651


$10,185


Commercial and industrial


16,053


(277)


412


Commercial construction


(10)


54


293


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs


17,395


3,428


10,890


Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage


104


2


68


Home equity


8


37


132


Installment and other consumer


148


123


148


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs


260


162


348


Total Net Loan Charge-offs


$17,655


$3,590


$11,238














For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)




2021


2020


Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)








Charge-offs




$37,524


$106,365


Recoveries




(2,994)


(2,986)


Net Loan Charge-offs




$34,530


$103,379










Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)








Commercial Loans:








Customer fraud




$—


$58,671


Commercial real estate




12,296


27,164


Commercial and industrial




21,483


15,004


Commercial construction




42


271


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs




33,821


101,110


Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage




121


435


Home equity




288


433


Installment and other consumer




300


1,401


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs




709


2,269


Total Net Loan Charge-offs




$34,530


$103,379


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited






2021


2021


2020




Fourth


Third


Fourth


(dollars in thousands)


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Asset Quality Data








Nonperforming loans


$66,291


$111,312


$146,774


OREO


13,313


13,370


2,155


Nonperforming assets


79,604


124,682


148,929


Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)


21,774


14,033


29,289


Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)


9,921


13,782


17,460


Total troubled debt restructurings


31,695


27,815


46,749


Nonperforming loans / total loans


0.95%


1.60%


2.03%


Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans


1.41%


1.55%


1.63%


Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans


149%


97%


80%


Net loan charge-offs


$17,655


$3,590


$11,238


Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans


1.02%


0.21%


0.61%






















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,


(dollars in thousands)




2021


2020


Asset Quality Data








Net loan charge-offs




$34,530


$103,379


Net loan charge-offs / average loans




0.49%


1.40%


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:




2021


2021


2020




Fourth


Third


Fourth


(dollars and shares in thousands)


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter










(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)








Total shareholders' equity


$1,206,453


$1,201,681


$1,154,711


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability


(378,871)


(379,218)


(380,278)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)


$827,582


$822,462


$774,434


Common shares outstanding


39,351


39,368


39,298


Tangible book value (non-GAAP)


$21.03


$20.89


$19.71










(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)








Net income (annualized)


$89,176


$109,492


$96,181


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax


(366)


1,369


1,853


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)


$90,552


$110,861


$98,034










Average total shareholders' equity


$1,206,216


$1,198,641


$1,151,933


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability


(379,090)


(379,443)


(380,734)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)


$827,126


$819,197


$771,199


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)


10.95%


13.53%


12.71%










(3) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)








Income before taxes


$27,225


$33,928


$29,880


Plus: Provision for credit losses


7,128


3,388


7,130


Total


34,353


37,317


37,010


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)


$136,292


$148,051


$147,235


Average assets


$9,490,357


$9,494,184


$9,124,059


PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)


1.44 %


1.56 %


1.61 %










(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)








Noninterest expense


$50,189


$47,241


$48,528


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income


$68,438


$68,711


$69,929


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment


510


557


725


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)


68,948


69,268


70,654


Noninterest income


16,104


15,846


15,609


Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income


$85,052


$85,114


$86,263


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


59.01%


55.50%


56.26%










S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited






Twelve Months Ended December 31,


(dollars in thousands)


2021


2020








(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)






Net income (loss) (annualized)


$110,343


$21,040


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax


1,400


2,001


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)


$111,743


$23,041








Average total shareholders' equity


$1,186,161


$1,169,489


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability


(379,612)


(380,846)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)


$806,549


$788,643


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)


13.85%


2.92%








(6) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)






Income (loss) before taxes


$135,668


$21,039


Plus: Provision for credit losses


16,215


131,424


Total


151,884


152,463


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)


$151,884


$152,463


Average assets


$9,375,850


$9,152,747


PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)


1.62 %


1.67 %








(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)






Noninterest expense


$188,839


$186,644


Less: merger related expenses



(2,342)


Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items


$188,839


$184,302








Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income


$276,112


$279,388


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment


2,316


3,202


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)


278,428


282,590


Noninterest income


64,610


59,719


Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities


(29)


(142)


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income


$343,010


$342,167


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


55.05%


53.86%








(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)






 Interest income and dividend income


$289,262


$320,464


 Less: interest expense


(13,150)


(41,076)


 Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income


276,112


279,388


 Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment


2,316


3,202


 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)


$278,428


$282,590


 Average interest-earning assets


8,649,372


$8,372,894


 Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)


3.22%


3.38%


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:




2021


2021


2020




Fourth


Third


Fourth


(dollars in thousands)


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter










(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)








Total shareholders' equity


$1,206,453


$1,201,681


$1,154,711


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability


(378,871)


(379,218)


(380,278)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)


$827,582


$822,462


$774,434










Total assets


$9,488,529


$9,436,054


$8,967,897


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability


(378,871)


(379,218)


(380,278)


Tangible assets (non-GAAP)


$9,109,658


$9,056,836


$8,587,619


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)


9.08%


9.08%


9.02%










(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)








Interest income and dividend income


$71,135


$71,769


$75,548


Less: interest expense


(2,697)


(3,058)


(5,619)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income


68,437


68,711


69,929


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment


510


557


725


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)


$68,947


$69,268


$70,654


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)


$273,537


$274,812


$281,080


Average interest- earning assets


$8,768,329


$8,769,425


$8,322,022


Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)


3.12%


3.14%


3.38%










