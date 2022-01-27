Relay and Atrium Hospitality Partner to Enhance Hotel Employee Safety

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay continues to be the premier choice for hotels and resorts seeking to fulfill the AHLA 5-star Promise to prioritize the safety of hospitality industry employees. Today, Relay has announced that it will provide its highly wearable and highly adaptable associate alert devices to 80 Atrium Hospitality -managed properties across the United States. Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality is one of the nation's largest hotel operators and ranked #1 in customer satisfaction among third-party hotel management companies in the J.D. Power 2021 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark.

According to Craig Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Atrium Hospitality, Atrium selected Relay to support innovation in an effort to exceed the requirements of the hotel industry pledge to employee safety. "Innovation is one of Atrium Hospitality's core values, and we encourage Associates' creative thinking and the adoption of new approaches to advance performance and well-being. By collaborating with Relay, we have the opportunity to enhance the safety of our dedicated teams across the United States while also continuing to improve on our commitment to deliver exceptional guest experiences," said Mason.

Atrium Hospitality represents widely recognized brands like Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham. The company operates approximately 21 thousand rooms and 3 million square feet of flexible event space. This agreement will establish Relay's next-generation, voice-first technology as the alert device partner for the operators of dozens of properties across 28 states. The wearable pocket-size device, weighing less than half a pound, will be made available to management, guest services, housekeeping, maintenance, ground transportation and catering.

"We are proud to support Atrium to deliver best in class employee safety technology, and further leverage Relay to provide streamlined operations and analytics that drive towards the optimal goal of guest experience," said Barbara Sharnak, Vice President, Business Development & Marketing Strategy at Relay. "We're thrilled that partners like Atrium are actualizing the benefits that come from connecting the entirety of a team through a cloud-connected tool designed for frontline workers."

Relay's superior technology will provide the mandated safety protections with customized single button alert features, GPS, and 3D-mapping capabilities that allow for accurate distribution of emergency response teams.

The data, analytics, and mapping capabilities of the devices, and their ability to integrate into sophisticated operations systems are recognized for aiding robust operations in finding operational efficiencies. Relay features include:

Accountability & verification: Validates employees responsible for delivery or receiving of goods and services via auto-capture.

Language translation feature with over 15 available languages for team members to use to communicate more effectively internally and externally.

Team communications and notifications via pre-recorded messages for the start and end of shifts.

Dashboard: GPS and 3D-mapping capabilities allow logistics to better distribute staff quickly via cloud-connected dashboard features.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 82 hotels in 28 states, representing well-known brands such as: Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates 21,000 guest rooms/suites and approximately 3 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality ranked #1 in customer satisfaction among third-party hotel management companies in the J.D. Power 2021 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all and encouraging personal growth of the company's Associates. Atrium Hospitality was awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com .

About Relay

Relay is a communications tool for frontline teams that replaces the smartphone and makes the walkie-talkie obsolete. A product of the team behind Republic Wireless, the push-to-talk, voice-first hand-held Relay device is easier to use than a simple walkie-talkie, has nationwide range with 4G LTE and WiFi, and is built upon a powerful and flexible software platform that can rapidly adapt to the needs of virtually any team. Relay's vision is to empower frontline teams with technology that allows them to safely and quickly connect to the people and information they need to get their jobs done more efficiently. For more information, visit www.relaypro.com .

