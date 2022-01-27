MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quality Incentive Company (QIC) announced the addition of Matt Patterson to its business development team. As a Director of Business Development, Matt will spearhead new business efforts in the northeast United States, helping clients deliver custom incentive and engagement solutions based on their go-to-market strategy, culture, and vision.

QIC adds former BI Worldwide Director Matt Patterson to its business development team.

WHY MATT STANDS OUT:

Matt has worked in the performance improvement and incentive industry for over 20 years, helping clients across a variety of industries, including healthcare, technology, retail, and finance. Matt is certified in behavioral economics, enabling him to apply best practices to custom program design, secure buy-in from management and key decisionmakers, accurately predict internal and external ROI, and ensure the right mix of KPIs and success metrics. Matt's practical experience and institutional knowledge from his 2 decades with major industry players will enhance QIC's more nimble and adaptive program offerings.

"Matt is a bright and engaging individual as well as a consummate professional," said QIC EVP, Strategy & Business Development Rob Miklas. "As QIC looks to expand its industry expertise and geographic reach, Matt's network, client background, and unique approach to relationships and program design will help us stand out. We are excited to have Matt join the growing QIC team and look forward to his success in this role."

"Matt is a perfect fit for QIC," said QIC President & CEO Scott Newman. "For over 20 years, we have viewed ourselves as a company capable of helping any business achieve any goal, and Matt furthers this mission. While we continue to boast an excellent client portfolio and create individualized programs for businesses, Matt will help us extend our reach into new industries and market-tiers, while offering a new approach to custom program design."

Newman added:

"Matt's self-starter mentality and experience interacting with end-users will allow QIC to build better relationships and work more closely with clients. As management teams across the country reevaluate current employee engagement and incentive program offerings, Matt's boots-on-the-ground, relationship-oriented approach, combined with his robust industry experience, will ensure clients understand how QIC's solutions help them stand out from their competition."

CONTACT:

John Newman, john.newman@goqic.com

QIC designs and administers recognition and incentive programs that motivate people, inspire higher performance, and deliver results. With over 6 decades of experience, the QIC's team tailors solutions that integrate seamlessly with an organization's overall strategy, while identifying more effective success metrics and boosting employee engagement.

Visit www.qualityincentivecompany.com for additional information.

View original content:

SOURCE Quality Incentive Company