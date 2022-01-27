Orexo Q4 2021, incl. Full Year Report

UPPSALA, Sweden, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Ready to capitalize on a strong foundation

Q4 2021 highlights

Total net revenues of SEK 144.0 m (159.2)

Net earnings of SEK -66.0 m (-49.6)

EBITDA of SEK -48.5 m (1.0)

US Pharma segment (ZUBSOLV® US) net revenues of SEK 133.6 m (143.1), in local currency USD 15.1 m (16.7), US Pharma EBIT of SEK 72.2 m (94.4)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK -80.6 m (-11.2), cash balance of SEK 504.1 m (505.3)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -1.92 (-1.45)

Positive outcome announced for the pivotal trial for the lead pharmaceutical pipeline asset OX124, a high-dose overdose rescue medication

Information was provided about amorphOXTM, a novel drug delivery platform

A new pharmaceutical development project, OX640, was initiated with the aim to develop a nasal adrenaline rescue medication

Financial outlook for 2022 is presented on page 12

Important events after the period

In collaboration with Sober Grid, VORVIDA® and DEPREXIS® will be made available on Walgreens Find Care® during Q1

SEK m, unless otherwise stated 2021

Oct-Dec 2020

Oct-Dec 2021

Jan-Dec 2020

Jan-Dec Net revenues 144.0 159.2 565.0 663.6 Cost of goods sold -20.3 -11.3 -78.9 -65.6 Operating expenses -187.8 -158.9 -700.2 -617.9 EBIT -64.1 -11.0 -214.1 -19.9 EBIT margin, % -44.5% -6.9% -37.9% -3.0% EBITDA -48.5 1.0 -161.0 19.0 Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK -1.92 -1.45 -6.51 -2.45 Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK -1.92 -1.45 -6.51 -2.45 Cash flow from operating activities -80.6 -11.2 -229.0 16.8 Cash and cash equivalents 504.1 505.3 504.1 505.3

Unless otherwise stated in this report, all data refers to the Group, and numbers relate to the current quarter while numbers in parentheses relate to the corresponding period in 2020.

Expanding the business

"I am pleased to report that the fourth quarter of 2021 saw a continued strong profit contribution from ZUBSOLV® and sales nearly in line with Q3. The financial contribution from ZUBSOLV® is important to maintain pace and enable us to continue building on the highlights of the quarter. During Q4 we showed a positive outcome for the OX124 pivotal trial, we informed about our new drug delivery platform amorphOX™, and expanded our pipeline with a new pharmaceutical project OX640 (nasal epinephrine). Additionally, we initiated the launch of MODIA™ and after the end of the period, our partnership with Sober Grid reached a significant milestone establishing an agreement with Walgreens to make our collaborative services available on their Find Care® digital market place during the first quarter."

Full CEO Comments can be read in attached PDF

