NCS Analytics Appoints Michael McDermott as Chief Revenue Officer

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCS Analytics, the leading provider of state-of-the-art analytics that enable complete visibility to monitor and regulate the multi-billion-dollar commercial cannabis industry for governments and financial institutions, announces the appointment of Michael McDermott to its executive leadership team as the chief revenue officer. McDermott will lead strategy, business development, product management, marketing and communications.

McDermott brings 30 years of experience in the technology sector. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Adam Crabtree, McDermott will lead enterprise-wide business development activities and oversee the corporate go-to-market strategy to drive organic growth for the organization.

"Michael's leadership skills, technology experience and significant business development expertise are the right addition to our leadership team," said Crabtree. "He will help to refine and execute our business strategy, accelerate growth and enhance our position as a leader in the market."

Prior to joining NCS Analytics, McDermott led strategy and business development at Allari, Inc. a leading global Oracle and Darktrace consulting partner. Prior to this, McDermott held sales, marketing, product management, and delivery leadership roles with market-leading software companies such as Oracle, Active Network, and Maxwell Systems through high growth and recapitalization phases. McDermott earned a Bachelor of Arts, Social Sciences from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO.

Since 2015, Denver, CO based NCS Analytics has operated under its founding principle of empowering real-time critical decision making. By aggregating diverse data streams, NCS provides governments and financial institutions with actionable intelligence to monitor and regulate high risk industries to prevent fraud and reduce risk exposure. NCS solutions bring a new level of refinement and reliable data to emerging industries. For more information, please visit ncsanalytics.com

