medical leverage, a communications company, upgrades its full suite of virtual platforms for 2022

CARY, N.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- medical leverage, a communications company (ml) a full-service medical communications agency, is pleased to announce its enhanced virtual product suite for 2022 which includes virtual exhibit booths, virtual advisory boards, and virtual communications avenues. Each virtual offering has been carefully curated by ml's Executive Leadership Team with the intention of helping life science representatives develop meaningful relationships with highly specialized HCPs amid the continued pandemic.

medical leverage's president, Dave Oury, says, "medical leverage has been a virtual company since our inception, more than 20 years ago. Therefore, each one of our virtual offerings has been selected based on what has been battle-tested by us, and what we have utilized successfully for our clients. Our lineup can be used to support reps in 2022 when working live, remote, or hybrid. As always, our product development approach is based on our clients' needs, guided by our core values, and steered by the members of our Executive Leadership Team."

ABOUT - medical leverage is a medical communications company that provides full-service solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers.

For 20 years, we have had the distinct honor of working with marketing, medical affairs, sales training, and market access teams within US and international companies. We know that behind every program there is a product and behind every healthcare professional there is a patient. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on healthcare professionals and, ultimately, their patients.

